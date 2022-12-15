ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC. NAMED A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® FOR FIFTH YEAR IN A ROW

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced its recognition as a Certified™ Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year. The award is based entirely on current employee feedback with more than 1,600 responses from employees across the enterprise. Overall, 83 percent of employees at Anywhere say it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

"In a year of great transformation for our company, it is especially meaningful that Anywhere continues to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "I am incredibly proud that the direct feedback of our employees aligns with our company's purpose to empower everyone's next move."

In this year's survey, Anywhere received particularly high average scorings, 85 percent and above, in the categories of credibility, fairness, respect, pride, and camaraderie. The Great Place to Work survey also found that:

90% of Anywhere employees said people care about each other here

91% of Anywhere employees feel people given a lot of responsibility here

91% of Anywhere employees said when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work year after year is a testament to our relentless focus on talent at Anywhere," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. "Our people show up each day focused on achieving exceptional results for our business while working to develop their own career journeys, and this recognition belongs to them."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Anywhere is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

Read more about the Anywhere company culture in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, please visit anywhere.re and follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 198,900 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,500 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contacts:

Brianna Patrizio

Brianna.patrizio@anywhere.re

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-real-estate-inc-named-a-great-place-to-work-for-fifth-year-in-a-row-301704568.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.