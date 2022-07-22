Anywhere Real Estate : ERA® REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES TOP REGIONAL SALES ASSOCIATES, BROKERS AND TEAMS FOR Q2 2022

Affiliated real estate professionals nationwide recognized for achieving success

MADISON, NJ (July 21, 2022) - ERA® Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSMportfolio of brands, today announced its top national sales associate, broker and team producers by region in both transactions and total sales for the second quarter of 2022.

"Congratulations to all the top Q2 2022 regional sales associates, brokers and teams for your wonderful achievements and success this quarter," said Sherry Chris, President and CEO, ERA® Real Estate. "We are excited to recognize these astounding real estate entrepreneurs who represent the best of the ERA® network and embody the brand's culture of collaboration and growth. This accomplishment underscores their continued commitment to providing the best client experience possible beyond the real estate transaction."

The top sales associates, brokers and teams in units and volume by region for Q2 2022 are as listed:

Midwest Region Top Producers

Top Producing Sales Associates in Units

1. Stephannie Wilson - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

2. Jason Alge - ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group - Findlay, Ohio

3. Marc Leeth - ERA Martin & Associates - Chillicothe, Ohio

4. Christie Martin - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

5. Tim Rutherford - ERA Martin & Associates - Chillicothe, Ohio

6. Cyndi B. Byrley - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

7. Staci Flispart - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

8. Larry Hall - ERA Great American Realty - Wichita, Kan.

9. Amy Ketchum-McGhee - ERA High Pointe Realty - Manhattan, Kan.

10. Sandy Case-Rodgers - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

Top Producing Sales Associates in Volume

1. Stephannie Wilson - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

2. Josh Blasi - Restaino & Associates ERA Powered - Fitchburg, Wis.

3. Cyndi B. Byrley - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

4. Michael Adler - Restaino & Associates ERA Powered - Fitchburg, Wis.

5. Jason Alge - ERA Geyer Noakes Realty Group - Findlay, Ohio

6. Christie Martin - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

7. Maria Antoinette Cannarella - Restaino & Associates ERA Powered - Madison, Wis.

8. Michael Vazquez - ERA Real Solutions Realty - Liberty Township, Ohio

9. Marc Leeth - ERA Martin & Associates - Chillicothe, Ohio

10. Staci Flispart - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Units

1. The Stiller Group - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

2. Team Demastus - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

3. Eric Locke Team - ERA Great American Realty - Wichita, Kan.

4. The Crick Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Evansville, Ind.

5. Team Melton - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

6. The More With Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

7. Team Mileham - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Evansville, Ind.

8. The Schoonover Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Princeton, Ind.

9. Barbara Popp Real Estate Services - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

10. The Ismail Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Volume

1. The Stiller Group - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

2. The Crick Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Evansville, Ind.

3. Eric Locke Team - ERA Great American Realty - Wichita, Kan.

4. Team Melton - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

5. Bush Team - ERA Real Solutions Realty - Liberty Township, Ohio

6. The Restaino-Endres Team - Restaino & Associates ERA Powered - Fitchburg, Ohio

7. Barbara Popp Real Estate Services - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

8. The More With Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

9. The Royal Group - ERA Reardon Realty - Kalamazoo, Mich.

10. Team Mileham - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Evansville, Ind.

Top Producing Brokers in Units

1. Susan Falck-Neal - ERA Integrity Real Estate - New Castle, Ind.

2. Krista Gibson - ERA Integrity Real Estate - New Castle, Ind.

3. Barry Fall - ERA Greater North Properties - Cadillac, Mich.

4. Mark Cenci - ERA Martin & Associates - Chillicothe, Ohio

5. Erik Ulvog - ERA MyPro Realty - Brookfield, Wis.

6. Paula Harper - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

7. Lori Oertwich - ERA Premier Team - Norfolk, Neb.

8. Cleve Smith - ERA Great American Realty - Wichita, Kan.

9. Todd Hocum - ERA Viking Realty - Alexandria, Minn.

10. Daniel Kinnaird - ERA Integrity Real Estate - New Castle, Ind.

Top Producing Brokers in Volume

1. Susan Falck-Neal - ERA Integrity Real Estate - New Castle, Ind.

2. Barry Fall - ERA Greater North Properties - Cadillac, Mich.

3. Erik Ulvog - ERA MyPro Realty - Brookfield, Wis.

4. Krista Gibson - ERA Integrity Real Estate - New Castle, Ind.

5. Mark Cenci - ERA Martin & Associates - Chillicothe, Ohio

6. Lori Oertwich - ERA Premier Team - Norfolk, Neb.

7. Paula Harper - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

8. Cleve Smith - ERA Great American Realty - Wichita, Kan.

9. Haley Burlage - ERA MyPro Realty - Brookfield, Wis.

10. Judy Cox - Results Realty ERA Powered - St. Charles, Ill.

Top Producing Broker Teams in Units

1. The Janice Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

2. The David Bauer Team - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

3. DeCurtins Team - ERA Real Solutions Realty - Cincinnati, Ohio

Top Producing Broker Teams in Volume

1. The David Bauer Team - Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered - New Albany, Ind.

2. The Janice Miller Team - ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc. - Newburgh, Ind.

3. DeCurtins Team - ERA Real Solutions Realty - Cincinnati, Ohio

South Region Top Producers

Top Producing Sales Associates in Units

1. Ray Borrego - ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate - El Paso, Texas

2. Sylvia Bentley - ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, Ala.

3. Chad Petree - ERA Heavener Realty - Jacksonville, Fla.

4. Zackery Bobo - ERA Sunrise Realty - Canton, Ga.

5. Lynn Marie Harris - ERA American Suncoast - Crystal River, Fla.

6. Dawn Theroux - ERA American Suncoast - Inverness, Fla.

7. Kat Kosmala - ERA Courtyard Real Estate - Oklahoma City, Okla.

8. Steve Latiff - ERA American Suncoast - Crystal River, Fla.

9. Steven Russell - Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Gallatin, Tenn.

10. Hunter Cain - ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, Ala.

Top Producing Sales Associates in Volume

1. Ray Borrego - ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate - El Paso, Texas

2. Pokey Delwaide - ERA Colonial Real Estate - Georgetown, Texas

3. Sylvia Bentley - ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, Ala.

4. Steven Russell - Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Gallatin, Tenn.

5. Chad Petree - ERA Heavener Realty - Jacksonville, Fla.

6. Zackery Bobo - ERA Sunrise Realty - Canton, Ga.

7. Loretta Maimone - ERA Grizzard Real Estate - Mount Dora, Fla.

8. Monte Grandon - Wilkinson ERA Real Estate - Charlotte, N.C.

9. Nikki Segraves - ERA American Real Estate - Shalimar, Fla.

10. Kat Kosmala - ERA Courtyard Real Estate - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Units

1. Fader RE Team - Wilkinson ERA Real Estate - Winston-Salem, N.C.

2. The Dream Team - ERA Newlin & Company - San Angelo, Texas

3. Home Team - ERA American Suncoast - Crystal River, Fla.

4. Domenech Group - ERA American Real Estate - Shalimar, Fla.

5. Dave Team - Schuler Bauer Real State ERA Powered - Elizabethtown, Ky.

6. Pat Williams Team - ERA American Real Estate - Shalimar, Fla.

7. The Daniel Team - Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Gallatin, Tenn.

8. Tami Jones Team - American Real Estate ERA Powered - Lufkin, Texas

9. Tessa Savoy Team - ERA American Real Estate - Crestview, Fla.

10. The Lopez Team - ERA Liberty Realty - Charles Town, W.Va.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Volume

1. Fader RE Team - Wilkinson ERA Real Estate - Winston-Salem, N.C.

2. Domenech Group - ERA American Real Estate - Shalimar, Fla.

3. The Daniel Team - Reliant Realty ERA Powered - Gallatin, Tenn.

4. The Dream Team - ERA Newlin & Company - San Angelo, Texas

5. Pat Williams Team - ERA American Real Estate - Shalimar, Fla.

6. St. Cyr Team - Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services ERA Powered - Tampa, Fla.

7. Tessa Savoy Team - ERA American Real Estate - Crestview, Fla.

8. The Lopez Team - ERA Liberty Realty - Charles Town, W.Va.

9. The Lorie Coogle Team - ERA American Real Estate - Gulf Breeze, Fla.

10. Dave Team - Schuler Bauer Real State ERA Powered - Elizabethtown, Ky.

Top Producing Brokers in Units

1. Anna King - ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, Ala.

2. Brian Piercy - ERA Real Estate Modo - Myrtle Beach, S.C.

3. Telicia Wade Perry - ERA Doty Real Estate - Jonesboro, Ark.

4. Denise Cox-DeLay - ERA 1stChoice Real Estate - Jasper, Texas

5. Sheila Garcia Holloway - The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate - Jacksonville, N.C.

6. Steve Cook - ERA Steve Cook & Co., Realtors - Pottsboro, Texas

7. James Morris Lyles IV - ERA Wilder Realty - Columbia, S.C.

8. Geneva Harris - ERA Geneva Harris Realty - Gonzales, La.

9. Tami Newman - ERA Mountain View - Marion, N.C.

10. Jean H. Leatherman - ERA Leatherman Realty, Inc. - Florence, S.C.

Top Producing Brokers in Volume

1. Anna King - ERA King Real Estate - Anniston, Ala.

2. Steve Cook - ERA Steve Cook & Co., Realtors - Pottsboro, Texas

3. Brian Piercy - ERA Real Estate Modo - Myrtle Beach, S.C.

4. Jean H. Leatherman - ERA Leatherman Realty, Inc. - Florence, S.C.

5. Kristy Gonzalez - ERA Evergreen Real Estate Company - Hilton Head Island, S.C.

6. Sheila Garcia Holloway - The Nesting Group ERA Powered Real Estate - Jacksonville, N.C.

7. Denise Cox-DeLay - ERA 1stChoice Real Estate - Jasper, Texas

8. James Morris Lyles IV - ERA Wilder Realty - Columbia, S.C.

9. Tami Newman - ERA Mountain View - Marion, N.C.

10. Trang Dang-Le - ERA Empower - Plano, Texas

Top Producing Broker Teams in Units and Volume

1. Amanda & Kyla Team - ERA All In One Realty - Albany, Ga.

2. The Kurzner Group - ERA Atlantic Realty - Alpharetta, Ga.

3. The Tracy Tidwell Team - ERA TEAM Real Estate - Conway, Ark

West Region Top Producers

Top Producing Sales Associates in Units

1. Jennifer Davis - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

2. Lisa Avina-Lopez - ERA Matt Fischer Realtor - Yuma, Ariz.

3. Jenny Vossler - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

4. Mari Eddy - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

5. Virginia K. Cleven, PC - ERA Four Feathers Realty, L.C. - Sierra Vista, Ariz.

6. Donna Christensen - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

7. Alexander Gutierrez - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Mesquite, Nev.

8. Mark Anthony Rua - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Henderson, Nev.

9. Donavan Allen - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Richfield, Utah

10. Ryan Franklin - ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc. - Sheridan, Wyo.

Top Producing Sales Associates in Volume

1. Mark Anthony Rua - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Henderson, Nev.

2. Jennifer Davis - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

3. Sarah Chen - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

4. Sue Frye - ERA Landmark Real Estate - Bozeman, Mont.

5. Tim Wang - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

6. Sherri Stoneberger - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

7. Sandhya Paramel - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

8. Daphne Lau - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

9. Donna Christensen - ERA Realty Center - Cedar City, Utah

10. Julie Gardner - ERA Lambros Real Estate - Missoula, Mont.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Units

1. Porter Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Hurricane, Utah

2. Cox Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Saint George, Utah

3. The Hertz Team - ERA Lambros Real Estate - Missoula, Mont.

4. Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader - ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc. - Sheridan, Wyo.

5. David Yang Team - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

6. Darryl & JJ Jones Team - ERA North Orange County Real Estate - Yorba Linda, Calif.

7. Yuma's Premier Team - ERA Matt Fischer Realtor - Yuma, Ariz.

8. Team Awesome - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Chandler, Ariz.

9. Team Nijjar - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

10. Liz and Jerry Cobb - ERA Shields Real Estate - Colorado Springs, Colo.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Volume

1. Cox Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Saint George, Utah

2. Porter Team - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Hurricane, Utah

3. David Yang Team - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

4. Team Nijjar - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

5. The Hertz Team - ERA Lambros Real Estate - Missoula, Mont.

6. Darryl & JJ Jones Team - ERA North Orange County Real Estate - Yorba Linda, Calif.

7. Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader - ERA Carroll Realty Co., Inc. - Sheridan, Wyo.

8. Corte & Wright - ERA Matilla Realty - Playa Del Ray, Calif.

9. Liz and Jerry Cobb - ERA Shields Real Estate - Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Tyese & Mark - ERA North Orange County Real Estate - Yorba Linda, Calif.

Top Producing Brokers in Units

1. Quincy Smith - ERA Matt Fischer Realtor - Yuma, Ariz.

2. Jill Neilsen - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Beaver, Utah

3. Robyn Garrison - ERA Excel Realty - Anza, Calif.

4. Brayden Gardner - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Richfield, Utah

5. Joshua McGrath - ERA Priority Real Estate - Gillette, Wyo.

6. Dustin Peterson - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Ogden, Utah

7. Benjamin K. Clarkson - ERA Utah Properties - Kanab, Utah

8. Hector Martinez - ERA Valley Pro Realty - Visalia, Calif.

9. Jim Dea - ERA Advantage Realty - Great Falls, Mont.

10. Bill Aboumrad - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

Top Producing Brokers in Volume

1. Quincy Smith - ERA Matt Fischer Realtor - Yuma, Ariz.

2. Bill Aboumrad - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

3. Gina Huggins - Legacy Real Estate & Associates ERA Powered - Fremont, Calif.

4. Jill Neilsen - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Beaver, Utah

5. Dustin Peterson - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Ogden, Utah

6. Brayden Gardner - ERA Brokers Consolidated - Richfield, Utah

7. Robyn Garrison - ERA Excel Realty - Anza, Calif.

8. Joshua McGrath - ERA Priority Real Estate - Gillette, Wyo.

9. Donna Hilderbrand - ERA Shields Real Estate - Colorado Springs, Colo.

10. Bart Bradley - ERA North Orange County Real Estate - Carlsbad, Calif.

Top Producing Broker Teams in Units and Volume

1. j2 Group Inc. - Knipe Realty ERA Powered - Portland, Ore.

2. Grattan & Sarah Donahoe - ERA Donahoe Realty - Temecula, Calif.

3. The Roberts Team - ERA New Age - Centennial, Colo.

Northeast Region Top Producers

Top Producing Sales Associates in Units

1. Janine Christian - ERA One Source Realty - Peckville, Pa.

2. Heather Shea-Canaley - ERA Team VP Real Estate - Chautauqua, N.Y.

3. John Denniston - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Fairport, N.Y.

4. Dante G. Belmonte - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

5. Sarah Kieffer - HUNT Real Estate ERA - East Aurora, N.Y.

6. Leah Gianacopoulos - ERA One Source Realty - Clarks Summit, Pa.

7. Kathleen DiMillo - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Lockport, N.Y.

8. Timothy Domanski - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Hamburg, N.Y.

9. David Duskee - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Liverpool, N.Y.

10. Jennifer Ball - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Glens Falls, N.Y.

Top Producing Sales Associates in Volume

1. Linda Crawford - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

2. Kathleen Craig - ERA Key Realty Services - Whitinsville, Mass.

3. Graham Pettengill - ERA Key Realty Services - Framingham, Mass.

4. Janine Christian - ERA One Source Realty - Peckville, Pa.

5. Tara Cassery - ERA Key Realty Services - Westborough, Mass.

6. Maureen Howe - ERA Key Realty Services - Chelmsford, Mass.

7. Cynthia D. Leite - ERA Insite Realty Services - White Plains, N.Y.

8. Cathleen Pritchard - ERA Team VP Real Estate - Ellicottville, N.Y.

9. Michelle Winer - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

10. Nelson Zide - ERA Key Realty Services - Framingham, Mass.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Units

1. Hillery Home Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - West Seneca, N.Y.

2. The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

3. Enas Latif Sales Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

4. James Hoffman Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

5. CNY Key Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

6. Chip Hodgkins Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

7. The Magguilli Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Rochester, N.Y.

8. The Rock Team - ERA Dawson-Bradford Co., Realtors - Bangor, Maine

9. Your Home Team at HUNT Real Estate ERA - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Slingerlands, N.Y.

10. The Blake Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Buffalo, N.Y.

Top Producing Sales Associate Teams in Volume

1. Hillery Home Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - West Seneca, N.Y.

2. Team Blue - ERA Key Realty Services - Wilmington, Mass.

3. The Joseph Trifilo Real Estate Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

4. Enas Latif Sales Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

5. James Hoffman Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Williamsville, N.Y.

6. CNY Key Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

7. The Rock Team - ERA Dawson-Bradford Co., Realtors - Bangor, Maine

8. Chip Hodgkins Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Manlius, N.Y.

9. RobynAndSeanSoldMyHouse Team - ERA Key Realty Services - Whitinsville, Mass.

10. Judy Jack Lewis Team - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Amherst, N.Y.

Top Producing Brokers in Units

1. Rudy Amelio Jr. - ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate - Allentown, Pa.

2. Louis Budetti Jr. - ERA Insite Realty Services - White Plains, N.Y.

3. Sunita Arora - ERA One Source Realty - Clarks Summit, Pa.

4. Alison Corton - ERA Key Realty Services - Framingham, Mass.

5. Nathan Mountain - Mountain Realty ERA Powered - Lancaster, Pa.

6. Michael McVinney - ERA Team VP Real Estate - Chautauqua, N.Y.

7. Melissa Gomez - ERA Top Service Realty - Queens Village, N.Y.

8. Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor - ERA Key Realty Services - Whitinsville, Mass.

9. Michael Nolan - HUNT Real Estate ERA - Amherst, N.Y.

10. Mark Duke - ERA Duke Realtors - Washington, N.J.

Top Producing Brokers in Volume

1. Rudy Amelio Jr. - ERA Rudy Amelio Real Estate - Allentown, Pa.

2. Louis Budetti Jr. - ERA Insite Realty Services - White Plains, N.Y.

3. Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor - ERA Key Realty Services - Whitinsville, Mass.

4. Alison Corton - ERA Key Realty Services - Framingham, Mass.

5. Serina Lancia - ERA Lancia Realty - Old Tappan, N.J.

6. Melissa Gomez - ERA Top Service Realty - Queens Village, N.Y.

7. Jamie Iacoi - ERA Key Realty Services - Dorchester, Mass.

8. Lisa Luther - ERA Key Realty Services - North Billerica, Mass.

9. Sunita Arora - ERA One Source Realty - Clarks Summit, Pa.

10. Nathan Mountain - Mountain Realty ERA Powered - Lancaster, Pa.

Top Producing Broker Team in Units Volume

1. The Triumphant Trio - ERA Richmond Real Estate Services - Meadville, Pa.

About ERA Real EstateERA ®Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com)which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie VanAssendelft

ERA® Real Estate

973-407-2209

Marie.Vanassendelft@anywhere.re

Randi Rispoli

ERA® Real Estate

973-407-5241

Randi.Rispoli@anywhere.re