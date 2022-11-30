Advanced search
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:46 2022-11-30 pm EST
7.455 USD   +6.81%
11/22Sotheby's International Realty Opens First Office in Kazakhstan
PR
11/21Sotheby's International Realty Expands in North Carolina
PR
11/10Affluent consumers find value in agent expertise and will use an agent again, according to new Coldwell Banker Global Luxury data
PR
Anywhere Real Estate : ERA REAL ESTATE EXPANDS NEW ORLEANS PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF ERA REALTY ALL OVER

11/30/2022 | 03:34pm EST
Successful Agent Turned Owner Affiliates with ERA Real Estate to Help Fuel Firm Growth

MADISON, N.J., (Nov. 30, 2022) -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today the affiliation of ERA Realty All Over in Harvey, La., a suburb of New Orleans located just south of the Mississippi River.

The firm is led by owner Brittny McKay. After a career in banking, Brittny earned her real estate license in 2013 and launched her firm, Brittny McKay Real Estate, in 2017.The brokerage's service area includes New Orleans, Harvey, Marerro, Slidell, Laplace, Westwego, Kenner and Gretna.

A savvy marketer who has built an impressive online presence through her informational and inspiring video content, McKay is passionate about real estate as a stepping stone to personal wealth through homeownership, particularly for investor clients.

Details:

● McKay intends to increase market share through selective recruitment of experienced, like-minded agents who will be attracted to the ERA® brand's extensive professional development resources in Team ERA University. The learning modules will be complemented by McKay's individual coaching, which is informed by her real-life experience as a top-producing agent.

● In addition, mergers and acquisitions will play a key role in McKay's expansion strategy.

● The firm's affiliated agents will take advantage of the ERA brand's highly engaged global referral network and state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

● Agents will also benefit from the ERA® brand's consumer-focused marketing programs, such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs, helping agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

● According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Harvey is $232,900.

Quotes:

"Clients are energized by Brittny's refreshing take on real estate, which encompasses her expertise in marketing and consumer behavior as well as her financial savviness. She is widely known as a dynamic partner in her affiliated agents' success and has developed a company that is tenacious in representing the best interests of their clients. Brittny's tremendous drive to grow her business make her the perfect partner in expanding the ERA brand's presence in the New Orleans market. We are excited to collaborate with her on her future expansion."

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"I joined ERA Real Estate to grow into a bigger and stronger regional brokerage and to enhance our company culture of support, productivity and mentorship. Affiliating with the ERA brand allows me the opportunity to leverage all the brand support at our disposal so I can focus on growth. I am particularly interested in counseling agents on ways to better scale their business. With the backing of the ERA brand, I can provide our affiliated agents with some of the best technology, tools and programs on the market which can help them elevate their service levels to clients and grow their business."

- Brittny McKay, Owner, ERA Realty All Over

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie VanAssendelft

ERA Real Estate

973-407-2209

Marie.Vanassendelft@anywhere.re

Randi Rispoli

ERA Real Estate

973-407-5241

Randi.Rispoli@anywhere.re

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 20:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
