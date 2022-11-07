Advanced search
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
11/07 pm EST
6.540 USD   -2.82%
11/03
AQ
11/02
PR
11/02
PR
Anywhere Real Estate : ERA REAL ESTATE EXPANDS PRESENCE IN DENVER MARKET WITH AFFILIATION OF ERA TEAMWORK REALTY

11/07/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Experienced Broker/Owner to Propel Growth with ERA Affiliation

MADISON, N.J., (Nov. 7, 2022) -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the AnywhereSM portfolio of brands, announced today that ERA TeamWork Realty, based in Aurora, Colorado, has affiliated with the ERA® brand.

Now known as ERA TeamWork Realty, the brokerage serves the greater Denver market, including Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Colorado Springs, Denver, Englewood, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Longmont, Parker, Thornton, Westminster and Wheat Ridge. The full-service company's affiliated agents will continue to work with clients on residential and commercial transactions.

The brokerage is led by owner Carson Om. He started his career in his family's hospitality business as an owner and manager of hotels after earning his Certificate of Hospitality Management at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. He obtained his real estate license in 2004 and began selling real estate while continuing to manage hotels. Om opened his brokerage in 2008, leveraging his deep knowledge of mortgage products and procedures and general business operations.

Aurora, dubbed "The Gateway to the Rockies," is only nine miles outside downtown Denver and is one of the largest cities in Colorado. It's home to a number of scenic parks, including the Aurora Reservoir, the Jewell Wetlands Park and Wheel Park. Due to its proximity to Denver, Aurora is popular with people looking to work in the city but still enjoy suburban home life. Major private employers include Buckley Air Force Base, Children's Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado Hospital and Medical Campus.

Details:

• Carson intends to leverage his affiliation with ERA Real Estate to increase market share and expand the firm's footprint through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

• The company will focus on recruiting new agents who will be attracted to the ERA® brand's highly engaged global referral network and the state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

• Carson attributes his success in real estate to a commitment to professional development and will promote the extensive professional development resources in Team ERA University to support agents' organic growth through increased productivity.

• Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand's consumer-focused marketing programs, such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing. Additionally, the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs will help agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction and will reinforce the agent's high levels of service, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

• According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Aurora, Colorado, is $499,900.

Quotes:

"Carson is a go-getter with a proven history of business success. Coming from the hospitality industry, he took no time to distinguish himself and his affiliated agents as top-notch real estate professionals providing the best service and real estate advocacy to their clients. His company philosophy is to create a win-win environment for every client, and we see our partnership with Carson and his company as a win-win. We're proud to have Carson and his team representing the ERA brand in the market and leveraging their affiliation with the brand to help fuel growth in the greater Denver region."

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"My goal is to double the size of my company and I believe the ERA value proposition will provide ample opportunity for growth. From recruiting new agents, to increasing productivity for our existing team to tapping into some of the top-notch systems and tools, our partnership with the ERA brand will allow us to stand out even more in our market. We have always prided ourselves on being devoted advocates for our clients throughout the home buying and selling process and beyond. Now as an ERA affiliated company, we have the backing of a global brand to complement our deep local knowledge - a win-win for everyone."

- Carson Om, Broker/Owner of ERA TeamWork Realty

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contacts:

Marie VanAssendelft

ERA Real Estate

973-407-2209

Marie.Vanassendelft@anywhere.re

Randi Rispoli

ERA Real Estate

973-407-5241

Randi.Rispoli@anywhere.re

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
