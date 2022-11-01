Anywhere Real Estate : ERA REAL ESTATE FORTIFIES ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO PRESENCE WITH AFFILIATION OF ERA SUMMIT

‍MADISON,N.J., (November 1, 2022) -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere portfolio of brands, announced today the launch of ERA Summit in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The firm, which has been named a Top Workplace multiple times since 2014, serves the greater Albuquerque area, including the surrounding cities of Corrales, Rio Rancho, Peralta, Los Lunas, Belen, Edgewood, Tijeras, Moriarty, Estancia, Truth or Consequences, Santa Fe, Socorro and Placitas.

With roots dating back to 1964, ERA Summit is a full-service company with more than 50 affiliated agents who work with clients on residential sales and relocations. The firm's new, modern, agent-centric office features a flexible use of space conducive to collaborating with colleagues, meeting with clients, group learning sessions and individual coaching.

Broker/owners Bridget Gilbert and Laura Garner, who both came from finance backgrounds before starting their real estate careers, are highly respected in the industry. Gilbert currently serves as the 2022 President of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors (GAAR) and has also been recognized by GAAR as the 2020 Sales Manager of the Year. Garner's accolades include recognition for year-over-year growth and being named Rookie of the Year at her previous brokerage. Together, the two owners foster a people-first philosophy that extends to both clients and agents.

Albuquerque remains one of the most desirable locations to live in New Mexico, as it has the state's highest population and one of its most diverse cultures. Located near the Sandia Mountains, the city offers access to hiking trails and local parks, including the Petroglyph National Monument. The city is an entertainment hub of recreational activities featuring zoos, aquariums, museums, bars and restaurants. Albuquerque is also home to major employers such as Amazon, Facebook, Sandia Labs, the Kirtland Air Force Base and the University of New Mexico. The region's warm climate and affordability also makes the city a popular retirement destination.

Details:

• Gilbert and Garner intend to increase market share through selective recruitment of new and experienced agents who want to call the company home for the duration of their careers and contribute to the firm's continuity in service to the community.

• The firm's affiliated agents will be able to take advantage of the ERA® brand's highly engaged global referral network and state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks® platform with its powerful CRM, bringing a seamless, fast, connected experience that will help drive business and boost productivity.

• Both Gilbert and Garner are strong advocates of learning. They will tap into the extensive professional development resources in Team ERA University to support increased agent productivity, as well as agent retention.

• Agents will also benefit from the ERA brand's consumer-focused marketing programs, such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs, helping agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can help lead to referrals and repeat business.

• According to realtor.com®, the median home list price in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is $339,000.

Quotes:

"Bridget and Laura have been instrumental in fostering and reinforcing their company's reputation as an excellent place to work and a longstanding pillar of the community. The brokerage stands out in the Albuquerque market as a full-service company with deep staffing to support agents and help them increase productivity. As Bridget and Laura lead the firm into its new era as ERA Summit, we are thrilled to support them in their ambitious growth goals and collaborate with them to ensure their continued success."

- Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"ERA Real Estate offers one of the best, most supportive networks in the real estate industry and we're so thankful to have them in our corner. The lead generation, business consulting and marketing resources that come with an ERA partnership are critical components of our plans to double the size of our company in the next two years. The scalability and efficiencies that come with our ERA affiliation ensure that we have the time to maintain our focus on cultivating a people-first attitude that truly benefits our clients and affiliated agents.

- Bridget Gilbert, Broker/Owner of ERA Summit

"As a former Talent Development Director, I loved every minute of recruiting and mentoring real estate professionals new to the industry. This is why I'm particularly excited to tap into the ERA® network's robust professional development resources to help agents grow their businesses. An important part of our firm's success and growth is a result of consistently and authentically engaging with our affiliated agents and seeing them as an integral part of the company's achievements."

- Laura Garner, Broker/Owner, ERA Summit

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 33 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

