Anywhere Real Estate : Industry Veteran Kate Rossi Tapped to Lead New Agent Engagement Team for Anywhere

Highly respected Coldwell Banker Realty executive to spearhead platform focused on development, coaching, and sales enablement for agents across Anywhere portfolio of brands

Madison, N.J. - June 15, 2023 - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced the appointment of Kate Rossi as President, Agent Engagement & Sales Leadership Development for Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, the company's franchise and owned brokerage operations. In this role, Rossi will lead a newly formed Agent Engagement team for the Anywhere company-owned brokerage and franchise portfolio, spanning its six storied brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Effective immediately, she will report to Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors President and CEO Sue Yannaccone.

As a first-of-its-kind initiative at Anywhere, the Agent Engagement team will support the company's continued expansion of its owned brokerage and franchise network through personalized coaching, mentorship, and the establishment of sales enablement strategies for field teams. Rossi will draw upon her nearly four decades of experience at Coldwell Banker Realty - first as an affiliated agent and most recently as Executive Vice President for the Eastern Region - to develop tailored programs not only for sales associates, but also for leaders including branch managers, regional vice presidents, and metro presidents.

"There are few people better suited to represent and advocate for the interests of our field teams than Kate Rossi," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. "Not only has she proven herself as a leader of one of the largest regions in our owned brokerage portfolio, but she's also been a mentor to a countless number of the most successful agents and managers in our network. It's exciting to offer her wisdom and practical knowledge about what it takes to succeed in real estate to all of our great brands."

In Rossi's position overseeing the Eastern region for Coldwell Banker Realty, she led sales operations for New England, Connecticut, Westchester County, NY, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, the Carolinas, and Florida - an area that included over 21,000 independent sales associates. She previously served in a wide range of progressively expanded roles leading brokerage offices throughout the country. Rossi held positions as President for several major metropolitan regions throughout her career, including Connecticut and Westchester County, Long Island and Queens, and Colorado - leading each of the offices through significant growth and profitability.

As she builds her platform for helping Anywhere-affiliated brokers, agents, and brokerage leaders grow their businesses, Rossi will leverage her keen lens for the 'soft skills' needed to succeed in the housing industry. She began her career as an agent in 1982 with Vanguard Tarquinio in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, quickly earning over 70 listings in her first year. By 1985, she became a manager of Coldwell Banker's North Hills office where she showcased a knack for recruiting and relationship-building, growing the office from 19 sales associates to 120.

"At its core, real estate is still a business driven by relationships and the ability to understand the unique needs of clients and peers," said Rossi. "The most successful agents, brokers, and executives in this industry are those who hone their skills as a trusted advisor and an ally for those they serve. Our team is dedicated to helping our brokerage and franchise professionals sharpen those foundational qualities to become more effective sales associates and leaders."

Rossi is frequently honored for her industry achievements, including as a member of the Swanepoel Power 200, the RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers, and the HousingWire Women of Influence lists. She has also served on the National Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors, and has been an active member of the Women's Council of REALTORS® in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

‍

# # #

‍

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 146,600 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Anywhere filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings made from time to time. Anywhere undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

‍

‍