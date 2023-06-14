Advanced search
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
Anywhere Real Estate : Scotsman Guide Names Anywhere Mortgage Joint Venture, Guaranteed Rate Affinity, the #16 Retail Lender in the U.S.

06/14/2023 | 09:38am EDT
MADISON, NJ (June 6, 2023) - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, today announced the company's- mortgage joint venture with Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA), has been named the 16th largest retail mortgage lender in the United States by Scotsman Guide, a leading digital publisher and provider of mortgage market data and mortgage industry rankings. Since its inception in 2017, the innovative joint venture has funded more than $53.2B in loans and is home to more than 500 of the nation's premier loan officers.
"To reach the Sweet 16 in just our sixth year of operation is testament to the strength of the partnership between Guaranteed Rate and Anywhere," said Don Casey, president and CEO, Anywhere Integrated Services, which includes the GRA mortgage joint venture. "GRA's leading technology and expert loan officers provide fast, unique solutions for homebuyers, and represent another example of how Anywhere is driving amore integrated and seamless transaction experience for agents and consumers alike."
GRA supports the Anywhere portfolio of brands which includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. GRA provides Anywhere brokers with seamless access to the most powerful and innovative fintech platform in the US.
"Buying a home is a complex process, but it doesn't need to feel that way," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors, the company's franchise and owned brokerage operations, respectively. "GRA provides our affiliated real estate agents concierge financing services and all the tools they need to deliver time and again for their clients."


Guaranteed Rate Affinity's cutting-edge technology and highly experienced licensed loan officers help to solve unique challenges and custom-tailor loan solutions for prospective homebuyers. GRA has one of the fastest digital platforms in the industry, streamlining both the process and the speed of ushering prospective homeowners from pre-approval through closing.
GRA's paradigm shifting Same Day Mortgage provides home mortgage loan approval in as fast as one day. With GRA's Digital Mortgage, clients can easily complete the loan process in as few as15 minutes.
AboutAnywhere Real Estate Inc.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is movingthe real estate industry to what's next. A leader ofintegrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includesfranchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, aswell as mortgage and title insurance underwriter joint ventures, supportingapproximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywherebrand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate:Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®,Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's InternationalRealty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products,high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and supportservices, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 191,600independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 146,600 independentsales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businessesand best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years asone of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also beendesignated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named oneof America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 by Fortune, and honored on theForbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 13:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
