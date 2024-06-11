Family-Owned Port St. Lucie Firm Looks to Build on Its Extensive Network with ERA Real Estate Affiliation

MADISON, N.J.,(June 11, 2024)-ERAReal Estate, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, announced today its latest affiliation with Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise ERA Powered, a multi-office brokerage that ranks among the top producers along Florida's "Treasure Coast."

Originally founded in 2013 by the husband-and-wife duo of Renee and Jason Coley, the firm has since grown to over 160 affiliated agents spanning three offices serving Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Last year, ​​RealTrends ranked the firm as the number one independent brokerage in St. Lucie County and the number two overall on the Treasure Coast. The firm is well-equipped to help clients with any type of real estate transaction including residential, commercial, land, luxury, fixer-uppers and rental properties. The firm also offers the convenience of an in-house title company and mortgage broker, ensuring a seamless sales process from start to finish.

Much of the company's success can be attributed to the backgrounds of its husband-and-wife owners. Renee, the firm's broker, has been a licensed real estate professional for 20 years and has had her broker's license for over 10 years. Before becoming a full-time real estate professional, she was already familiar with the industry thanks to a background in South Florida real estate investing, which Jason is also familiar with. Jason joined his wife in the business and obtained his real estate license one year after her and they quickly learned how to play to each other's strengths. Renee thrives in managing the backend operations of the brokerage, handling contracts and other day-to-day necessities with the help of their daughter Savannah. Conversely, Jason thrives in the field, working with buyers and sellers and building other relationships in the industry. ​​Jason leads the top-producing team within his family's brokerage, Team Coley, which ranks 33rd in RealTrends' top large teams in Florida by transaction sides.

Now as part of the ERA® network, Renee, Jason and their full-service company's affiliated agents will be able to utilize the brand's robust business-building tools and leverage the most up-to-date marketing programs to connect buyers and sellers. With these tools at their disposal, the Coleys plan to put much more emphasis on traditional recruiting, as opposed to their current word-of-mouth-based strategy. They also have interest in pursuing future mergers and acquisitions to add even more offices in the Palm Bay and Melbourne areas.

The ERA Powered®flexible branding option will allow the Coleys to leverage their existing local brand identity while benefiting from the ERA®brand's full suite of learning, marketing and servicing resources. This option will allow the Coleys to continue to attract potential agents and clients via their strong and positive local reputation while also offering the promise of enhanced technologies and customer service capabilities.

Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise ERA Powered is guided by a company culture focused on core values that share an acronym with their brokerage name - ASRE. These values are accountability, standards, respect and excellence. Even with such a large network of agents, the company is held together by these shared values, which are consistently acknowledged by thankful clients, as evidenced by their ​​4.9 out of 5-star Zillow rating. Regardless of the size of the deal, every client receives truly personalized service, as well as access to the latest, most innovative real estate solutions.

The Coleys and their agents serve most of the Treasure Coast from three offices, with the main one being located in Port St. Lucie. ​​Port St. Lucie is roughly an hour north of West Palm Beach, with Miami being another hour further south. With some of the most popular coastal cities located just a short drive away, Port St. Lucie also offers its residents a much more tranquil, beautiful coastal feel of its own. ​​Ranked as the 16th best city to retire in all of America by Niche.com, the city is a beach-lovers paradise, with plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities and ​​12 months of warm weather.

New or prospective real estate professionals in the Treasure Coast region looking for a new opportunity are invited to speak with the Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise ERA Powered company by calling Jason's direct line at 772.494.1630.

Details:

The Coleys intend to leverage their company's affiliation with the ERA ® brand to connect with more clients along Florida's East Coast as well as to pursue future M&A opportunities and possible new offices.

The Coleys plan to recruit more agents who already embody the company's ASRE culture . Their recruiting efforts can be enhanced by the ERA ® brand's highly engaged global referral network and the brand's state-of-the-art technology suite, including the MoxiWorks ® platform, which supports the delivery of a seamless, fast, connected client experience that can help drive business and boost productivity.

Team ERA University can support organic growth through increased productivity as affiliated agents access the extensive professional development resources in the brand's proven learning platform.

Affiliated agents can also benefit from the ERA ® brand's consumer-focused marketing programs such as TextERA, an effective lead generation tool that transforms yard signs into interactive property marketing, and the automated ERA Buyer and Seller Follow-Up Programs that help affiliated agents keep in touch with clients after the transaction, which can lead to referrals and repeat business.

According to realtor.com ® , the median home list price in Port St. Lucie , Florida is $ 440,000 .

Quotes:

"The Coleys already lead one of the largest, most successful real estate companies along Florida's East Coast, and ERA Real Estate is incredibly honored to partner with them in taking their business to the next level. Renee and Jason are experts when it comes to successfully growing, and we're excited to be the brand that partners with them in helping bolster their current systems and equip them with the support needed to focus on the future and beyond.

-Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate

"Jason and I are extremely hands-on in everything we do, and with a company of our size, that means we wear a lot of hats. We're proud of the systems and infrastructure that we've put into place over the years, but we looked to ERA Real Estate as the brand that could help fortify our existing business model while providing Jason and I with some extra bandwidth. We want to become even more strategic and proactive and with the simplified processes that ERA Real Estate offers, we aim to further enhance our position on the Treasure Coast while maintaining our strong local brand."

-Renee Coley, broker/owner of Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise ERA Powered

"We're extremely comfortable with the brand and business model that we've developed over the years, but we recognize that we can be even better - particularly when it comes to maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs. As a salesperson and team lead, I'm most interested in making this the case for our lead generation. I recognized that the ERA®brand's Real Estate's MoxiWorks®suite could be this solution. I want to equip our agents with the CRM tools, lead generation tactics and advertising opportunities to not only help grow our company's brand but also to help establish their personal brands as well."

-Jason Coley, owner of Atlantic Shores Realty Expertise ERA Powered

