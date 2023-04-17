Advanced search
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:32 2023-04-17 pm EDT
6.060 USD   +1.68%
Anywhere to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Webcast on May 3, 2023

04/17/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
MADISON, N.J. , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.  The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at anywhere.re under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. A leader of integrated residential real estate services in the U.S., Anywhere includes franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, supporting approximately 1.2 million home transactions in 2022. The diverse Anywhere brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 195,000 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 142,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for twelve consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work five years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2022.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@anywhere.re

trey.sarten@anywhere.re



Tim Swanson

Gabriella Chiera

(973) 407-2612

(973) 407-5236

tim.swanson@anywhere.re

gabriella.chiera@anywhere.re

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-to-release-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-may-3-2023-301799262.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
