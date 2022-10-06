Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01 2022-10-06 pm EDT
8.510 USD   +1.43%
04:31pAnywhere to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on October 27, 2022
PR
10/05Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 22nd Annual Global Network Conference
PR
09/27Experienced real estate leader, robert burns, named president of coldwell banker bain
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anywhere to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on October 27, 2022

10/06/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day.

During this call, the company will report its third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at anywhere.re under "Investors" or by dialing 888-330-3077 (toll free); international participants should dial 646-960-0674. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@anywhere.re

 

trey.sarten@anywhere.re

 

Tim Swanson

Kyle Kirkpatrick

(973) 407-2612

(973) 407-5236

tim.swanson@anywhere.re

kyle.kirkpatrick@anywhere.re

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anywhere-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-october-27-2022-301643181.html

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.
04:31pAnywhere to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on October 27..
PR
10/05Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 22nd Annual Global Network Conference
PR
09/27Experienced real estate leader, robert burns, named president of coldwell banker bain
PR
09/27Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Georgia
PR
09/22New england land company combines forces with the tamar lurie team of coldwell banker r..
PR
09/19Compass Point Reinstates Anywhere Real Estate at Buy With $13.50 Price Target
MT
09/14Cartus Launches High-Tech Experience with APAC Destination Services Digital Environment
PR
09/12Anywhere℠Named One of the Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ in 2022 by Great ..
PR
09/07Anywhere Real Estate : Era® real estate expands presence along the greater mississippi gul..
PU
08/18LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance Releases Second-Annual Top Producers List, Featuring 49 Any..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.
More recommendations