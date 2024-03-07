MADISON, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the CENTURY 21® brand is proud to recognize the affiliated real estate professionals within its system who continue to perform at the top of their game, despite unprecedented challenges and changes within the housing market. Unveiling the "Number Ones" for 2023* at its One21® Experience Global Conference, the brand honored these top-performing affiliated entrepreneurs, companies and relentless sales professionals who continue to deliver 121% for homebuyers, homesellers and property investors around the world with a focus on quality client service and a commitment to elevating the real estate journey for all.

As the leader in brand awareness for 25 years in a row** and a Top Global and Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2023 recognized by Entrepreneur magazine***, the CENTURY 21 brand continues to lead the industry thanks to the dedication and hard work of its relentless network of 142,000 affiliated real estate professionals across 84 countries and territories worldwide.

The CENTURY 21 award-winning franchised company, offices, producers, and teams for 2023 are:

#1 Company by AGC**** & Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, MI, WI, CA, IL, MN

#1 Office US by AGC & Units & World by Units

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

#1 Office by AGC (World)

Nat Dhaliwal, CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd, Surrey, BC, Canada

#1 Producer by AGC (U.S.

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, FL

#1 Producer by Units (U.S.)

Edna Kimble, CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate, Tahlequah, OK

#1 Producer by Units (World)

Serge Normand, CENTURY 21 Nord-Sud, Riviere-du-Loup, QC, Canada

#1 Producer by AGC (World)

Harp Khela CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd., Surrey, BC, Canada

#1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Ali T. Charara Team, CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski, Dearborn Heights, MI

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

Stacey Hennessey & Co., CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Appleton, WI

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

Fermin Group, CENTURY 21 North East, Lawrence, MA

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S.) & #1 Team by Units (World)

21 Mike Team, CENTURY 21 HomeStar, Solon, OH

"Coming off of the rollercoaster year we all faced, both within our industry and the broader economy, I couldn't be more proud of each one of these real estate leaders and how they faced every challenge head on to deliver nothing less than 121% for their clients," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. "They understood what was needed to persevere and did not allow a shifting market to dictate their success. I'm honored to work alongside each one of them and can't wait to see the even great achievements that lie ahead for them and our brand in 2024 and beyond."

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 value proposition, or to join the ranks of the relentless, please go to www.century21.com/about-us/contact.

*These recognitions are determined between 01/01/2023-12/31/2023 from data reported to Century 21 Real Estate LLC, as compared to all CENTURY 21® affiliated real estate associates, teams, offices and companies (as applicable by award type) eligible for the C21 Awards program pursuant to applicable rules.

**Study Source: 2023 Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 17 - December 1, 2023.

*** Franchises on this list span all business categories, not just real estate, and are ranked based on the net total new units (franchises and company-owned) added worldwide from July 2021 to July 2022, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

****AGC or Adjusted Gross Commission is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 135,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 12,000 offices spanning 84 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

©2024 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Erin Siegel

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Erin.Siegel@century21.net

