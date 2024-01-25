The brand recognizes the top affiliated agents, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year
MADISON, N.J. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2023 recipients for its annual year-end awards designed to highlight top-ranking performers in the network and honor their success in guiding clients to the homes of their dreams.
"Today, we celebrate those who have brilliantly illuminated the path to success throughout 2023, showcasing exceptional leadership and setting new industry standards," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "In this Experience Economy we operate today, these individuals have leveraged market data, trends and cutting-edge technology to guide clients home and enhance real estate experiences. Their hard work and dedication are celebrated across the network, inspiring us all to reach greater heights. I'm excited to witness their continued accomplishments in the coming months!"
The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories and top-ranking offices and companies are listed below.
INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate
Aspen, Colo.
2
Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
3
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
4
Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty
Honolulu
5
Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty
Wellesley, Mass.
6
Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty
Tampa, Fla.
7
Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty
Longboat Key, Fla.
8
Hugh Cornish, Coldwell Banker Realty
Menlo Park, Calif.
9
Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
10
Bruce Myer, Coldwell Banker Realty
Longboat Key, Fla.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty
Lake Charles, La.
2
Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cape Canaveral, Fla.
3
Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty
Johnstown, Pa.
4
Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Grand Haven, Mich.
5
Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
6
Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors
Salina, Kan.
7
Mary Wallace, Coldwell Banker Realty
Oak Lawn, Ill.
8
Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
8
Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson
Kennewick, Wash.
10
Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty
Branford, Conn.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain
Kirkland, Wash.
2
Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain
Kirkland, Wash.
3
Judy Bishop, Coldwell Banker Bain
Kirkland, Wash.
4
Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty
Malibu, Calif.
5
Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
6
Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty
Brookline, Mass.
7
Emma Fula, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
8
Susie Hong, Coldwell Banker Bain
Kirkland, Wash.
9
Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty
Montecito, Calif.
10
Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty
Malibu, Calif.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
2
The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
Big Pine Key, Fla.
3
McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Menlo Park, Calif.
4
Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty
Concord, Mass.
5
McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
6
The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chesterfield, Miss.
7
Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Longboat Key, Fla.
8
Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Denver
9
The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Closter, N.J.
10
The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty
Los Gatos, Calif.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker
Lake Saint Louis, Miss.
2
The Jeremy Trenkamp Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges Realty
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
3
Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Holland, Mich.
4
The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Okemos, Mich.
5
Team Thompson, Coldwell Banker Advantage
Fayetteville, N.C.
6
Kal Mughrabi Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage
Springboro, Ohio
7
The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel
Elko, Nev.
8
The Gilber Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
9
Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Jacksonville, N.C.
10
Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Wilmington, N.C.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Excelsior, Minn.
2
Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago
3
Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Del Mar, Calif.
4
The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Closter, N.J.
5
The Miami Beach Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Miami Beach, Fla.
6
The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hillsborough, N.J.
7
Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
8
The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif.
9
The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
10
Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cambridge, Mass.
AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)
BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME
1
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Miami Beach, Fla.
2
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Raleigh, N.C.
3
Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
4
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago
5
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
6
The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Danville, Calif.
7
Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Eden Prairie, Minn.
8
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
9
Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Appleton, Wis.
10
Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
BY TOTAL UNITS
1
The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston
Raleigh, N.C.
2
Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Appleton, Wis.
3
The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside
Allentown, Pa.
4
Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Eden Prairie, Minn.
5
Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Hampstead, N.C.
6
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
7
Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
8
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago
9
Georgie Smigel Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Cranberry Township, Pa.
10
Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Jacksonville, N.C.
BY RENTAL INCOME
1
Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago
2
The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
3
The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Miami Beach, Fla.
4
The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
5
Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty
Hoboken, N.J.
6
Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
7
Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
8
The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Stamford, Conn.
9
The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
10
Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates, Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston
OFFICE HONORS
1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Realty
Danville, Calif.
11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Realty
La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.
21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co.
Big Pine Key, Fla.
36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Mason Morse
Aspen, Colo.
51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Realty
Menlo Park, Calif.
101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Realty
Newport Beach, Calif.
1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty
Johnstown, Penn.
11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Realty
Macomb, Mich.
21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Excel
Elko, Nev.
36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Shook
Lafayette, Ind.
51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Bloomington, Ill.
101+ Sales Associates for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati
COMPANY HONORS
No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Wilmington, N.C.
No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage
Wilmington, N.C.
No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income
Coldwell Banker Realty
Madison, N.J.
No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units
Coldwell Banker Realty
Madison, N.J.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Total AGC Income
Jason Cooper, Coldwell Banker Realty
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Total Units
Steph McCarty, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group
Terre Haute, Ind.
