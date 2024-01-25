The brand recognizes the top affiliated agents, teams, offices and companies who have demonstrated exceptional performance across multiple sales categories in the past year

MADISON, N.J. , Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, has announced the 2023 recipients for its annual year-end awards designed to highlight top-ranking performers in the network and honor their success in guiding clients to the homes of their dreams.

"Today, we celebrate those who have brilliantly illuminated the path to success throughout 2023, showcasing exceptional leadership and setting new industry standards," said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. "In this Experience Economy we operate today, these individuals have leveraged market data, trends and cutting-edge technology to guide clients home and enhance real estate experiences. Their hard work and dedication are celebrated across the network, inspiring us all to reach greater heights. I'm excited to witness their continued accomplishments in the coming months!"

The top ten performers for various Coldwell Banker award categories and top-ranking offices and companies are listed below.

INDIVIDUAL AGENT HONORS

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate Aspen, Colo. 2 Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. 3 Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 4 Tracy Allen, Coldwell Banker Realty Honolulu 5 Melissa Dailey, Coldwell Banker Realty Wellesley, Mass. 6 Jennifer Zales, Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, Fla. 7 Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 8 Hugh Cornish, Coldwell Banker Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 9 Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 10 Bruce Myer, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 Robbie Ingle, Coldwell Banker Ingle Safari Realty Lake Charles, La. 2 Phil Rotondo, Coldwell Banker Realty Cape Canaveral, Fla. 3 Adam Dugan, Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty Johnstown, Pa. 4 Brian Klingel, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors Grand Haven, Mich. 5 Darren Ducote, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 6 Mari Loder, Coldwell Banker APW Realtors Salina, Kan. 7 Mary Wallace, Coldwell Banker Realty Oak Lawn, Ill. 8 Greg Rowley, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 8 Amy Leicht, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Kennewick, Wash. 10 Lauren Freedman, Coldwell Banker Realty Branford, Conn. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Melissa Masterleo, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash. 2 Monique Rich, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash. 3 Judy Bishop, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash. 4 Susan Monus, Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif. 5 Evelyn Yamauchi, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 6 Mary Hurwitz, Coldwell Banker Realty Brookline, Mass. 7 Emma Fula, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 8 Susie Hong, Coldwell Banker Bain Kirkland, Wash. 9 Crysta Metzger, Coldwell Banker Realty Montecito, Calif. 10 Tara Switzer, Coldwell Banker Realty Malibu, Calif.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (1-3 PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass. 2 The Lisa Ferringo Group, Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Big Pine Key, Fla. 3 McNair Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 4 Senkler, Pasley and Dowcett, Coldwell Banker Realty Concord, Mass. 5 McGlashan Group, Coldwell Banker Realty La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. 6 The Benes Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chesterfield, Miss. 7 Abbe Ross Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Longboat Key, Fla. 8 Stoddard, Dana, and Murphy Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Denver 9 The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Closter, N.J. 10 The Chiavettas, Coldwell Banker Realty Los Gatos, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 Paul Morad, Coldwell Banker Realty-Gundaker Lake Saint Louis, Miss. 2 The Jeremy Trenkamp Team, Coldwell Banker Hedges Realty Cedar Rapids, Iowa 3 Kyle Geenen Group, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors Holland, Mich. 4 The Lynne VanDeventer Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Okemos, Mich. 5 Team Thompson, Coldwell Banker Advantage Fayetteville, N.C. 6 Kal Mughrabi Team, Coldwell Banker Heritage Springboro, Ohio 7 The Vicky Blair Group, Coldwell Banker Excel Elko, Nev. 8 The Gilber Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 9 Raynor, LaCorte & Associates, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Jacksonville, N.C. 10 Jennie Stevens Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Dave Thorpe Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Excelsior, Minn. 2 Gonnella Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 3 Tseng Realty Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Del Mar, Calif. 4 The Adamo Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Closter, N.J. 5 The Miami Beach Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 6 The Klein Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Hillsborough, N.J. 7 Fedorouk & Guessous Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 8 The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif. 9 The Meza Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 10 Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Cambridge, Mass.

AGENT TEAM HONORS (4+ PERSONS)

BY ADJUSTED GROSS COMMISSION INCOME 1 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 2 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 3 Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 4 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 5 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 6 The Khrista Jarvis Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 7 Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 8 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 9 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 10 Casey Lesher, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. BY TOTAL UNITS 1 The Jim Allen Group, Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston Raleigh, N.C. 2 Tiffany Holtz Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Appleton, Wis. 3 The Cliff Lewis Experience, Coldwell Banker Hearthside Allentown, Pa. 4 Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Eden Prairie, Minn. 5 Castro Real Estate Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Hampstead, N.C. 6 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 7 Oyler Hines, Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati 8 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 9 Georgie Smigel Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Cranberry Township, Pa. 10 Terri Alphin Smith & Co, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Jacksonville, N.C. BY RENTAL INCOME 1 Dawn McKenna Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago 2 The Jill Biggs Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 3 The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Miami Beach, Fla. 4 The David Green Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 5 Team Tatiana, Coldwell Banker Realty Hoboken, N.J. 6 Tim Smith Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 7 Esti Kadosh Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 8 The Rosato Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Stamford, Conn. 9 The Whaley / Ring Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston 10 Ricardo Rodriguez & Associates, Coldwell Banker Realty Boston

OFFICE HONORS

1-10 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Danville, Calif. 11-20 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. 21-35 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real Estate Co. Big Pine Key, Fla. 36-50 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Aspen, Colo. 51-100 Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Menlo Park, Calif. 101+ Sales Associates for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach, Calif. 1-10 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty Johnstown, Penn. 11-20 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Macomb, Mich. 21-35 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Excel Elko, Nev. 36-50 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Shook Lafayette, Ind. 51-100 Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Bloomington, Ill. 101+ Sales Associates for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati

COMPANY HONORS

No. 1 Affiliate Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No.1 Affiliate Company in Total Units Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Wilmington, N.C. No. 1 Brokerage Company for AGC Income Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J. No. 1 Brokerage Company for Total Units Coldwell Banker Realty Madison, N.J.

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Total AGC Income Jason Cooper, Coldwell Banker Realty Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Total Units Steph McCarty, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group Terre Haute, Ind.

