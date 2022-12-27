Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOUS   US75605Y1064

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

(HOUS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:07 2022-12-27 pm EST
6.205 USD   -1.82%
10:01aSotheby's International Realty Expands in California
PR
12/16Mcnair group, a premier real estate team in northern california, affiliates with coldwell banker realty
PR
12/16JPMorgan Downgrades Anywhere Real Estate to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $11 From $17
MT
Sotheby's International Realty Expands in California

12/27/2022 | 10:01am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced that Richardson Properties has joined the network and will now operate as Richardson Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in California and its 115th office in the state.

The company is led and managed by Chris Richardson and Brooke Sutton who bring more than 30 years of collective real estate experience. The company will service the entire San Luis Obispo County, in addition to Southern Monterey and Northern Santa Barbara Counties.

"California's Central Coast blends lifestyle with location and offers some of the state's most significant and sought-after real estate," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "I look forward to working with Chris, Brooke, and the entire Richardson Sotheby's International Realty team. San Luis Obispo County has seen a continuation of buyers looking to call the area home and this company is well situated to best serve the growing interest in the area."

"Always staying client-focused is one of our key value pillars and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty supercharges that mission on a global scale," said Richardson. "Through cutting-edge marketing, data-driven processes, and international brand power, our agents will be able to deliver an experience like no other for their clients. The combination of culture, service, and leadership made the decision to join the Sotheby's International Realty network a no-brainer for our company."

The company has two offices with 50 sales associates. Prior to affiliating with the Sotheby's International Realty brand, the company earned several prestigious awards and honors, including a position on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses in 2021. Richardson Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Majestic Realty Holdings, which also operates LIV Sotheby's International Realty, Crest Sotheby's International Realty, Desert Sotheby's International Realty, Group One Sotheby's International Realty, Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, Sun Valley Sotheby's International Realty, and Summit Sotheby's International Realty.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 1,000 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Richardson Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 50 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc.  Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Contact:
Melissa Couch 
Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications 
Sotheby's International Realty
melissa.couch@sothebys.realty

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-expands-in-california-301710248.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty


© PRNewswire 2022
