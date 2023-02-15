ANZ : Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited AUD 55,000,000 5.30 per cent. Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 23 February 2038 issued under US$60,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Notification under Section 309(B)(1) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA") - The Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS NoticeFAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
(Australian Business Number 11 005 357 522)
(Incorporated with limited liability in Australia and registered in the State of Victoria)
Legal Entity Identifier: JHE42UYNWWTJB8YTTU19
(the "Issuer") US$60,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No: 2086
Tranche No: 1
AUD 55,000,000 5.30 per cent. Fixed Rate Callable Notes due 23 February 2038 (the
"Notes")
Issue Price: 100.00 per cent.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (the "Dealer")
The date of these Final Terms is 15 February 2023
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 16 November 2022 and the Supplemental Base Prospectuses dated 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.
Exotic Currency Thomson Not Applicable Reuters Screen Page:
3
Aggregate Principal Amount:
AUD 55,000,000
(i)
Series:
AUD 55,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
AUD 55,000,000
4
Issue Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal
Amount
5
Specified Denomination(s):
AUD 5,000,000
6
Calculation Amount:
AUD 5,000,000
7
(i)
Issue Date:
23 February 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
8
Maturity Date:
23 February 2038
9
Interest Basis:
Fixed Rate
10
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at Par
11
Change
of
Interest
or
Not Applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
12
NZ Subordinated Notes:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
13
Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
5.30 per cent. per annum payable annually in
arrear
(a) Interest Payment Date(s): 23 February in each year commencing on 23 February 2024 in each case subject to adjustment for payment purposes only in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified below
(b)
Interest Period(s):
Not Applicable
(c)
Interest Period Date:
Not Applicable
(iii)
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
AUD 265,000 per Calculation Amount
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360
(vi)
Business Day Convention:
Modified Following Business Day Convention
(a)
Adjusted:
Not Applicable
(b)
No Adjustment:
Applicable
(vii)
Additional Business Centre(s):
Not Applicable
(viii) Party responsible for calculating
The Fiscal Agent shall be the Calculation
the Rate(s) of Interest and/or
Agent
Interest Amount(s):
14 Floating Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
15 CMS Rate Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
16
Inverse Floating Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
17
Range Accrual Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
18
Zero Coupon Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
19
Call Option
Applicable
(i)
Optional Redemption Date(s):
The Issuer shall have the right to redeem the
Notes in whole (but not in part) on 23 February
2033, subject to adjustment for payment
purposes only in accordance with the Modified
Following Business Day Convention.
(ii)
Optional
Redemption
AUD 5,000,000 per Calculation Amount
Amount(s) and method, if any,
of
calculation
of
such
amount(s):
(iii) If redeemable in part:
(a)
Minimum
Redemption
Not Applicable
Amount:
(b)
Maximum
Redemption
Not Applicable
Amount:
(iv)
Option Exercise Dates:
No less than five (5) Business Days prior to the
Optional Redemption Date
20
Put Option
Not Applicable
21
Final Redemption Amount of each
AUD 5,000,000 per Calculation Amount
Note:
22
Early
Redemption
for
NZ
Not Applicable
Subordinated Note Regulatory Event:
23
Early Redemption Amount:
AUD 5,000,000 per Calculation Amount
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
24
Form of the Notes:
Bearer Notes
Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a
Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable
for Bearer Notes in definitive form on 60 days'
notice (or, following a failure to pay principal, on 30 days' notice) by the Issuer and in the
