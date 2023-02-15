ANZ : Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited USD 75,000,000 5.040 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 17 February 2025 issued under US$60,000,000,000 EMTN Programme
02/15/2023 | 10:17am EST
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Notification under Section 309(B)(1) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA") - The Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS NoticeFAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
(Australian Business Number 11 005 357 522)
(Incorporated with limited liability in Australia and registered in the State of Victoria)
Legal Entity Identifier: JHE42UYNWWTJB8YTTU19
(the "Issuer")
US$60,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No: 2088
Tranche No: 1
USD 75,000,000 5.040 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 17 February 2025 (the "Notes")
Issue Price: 100 per cent.
Merrill Lynch International (the "Dealer")
The date of these Final Terms is 15 February 2023
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 16 November 2022 and the Supplemental Base Prospectuses dated 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.
