    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:34 2023-02-15 am EST
24.78 AUD   -3.77%
ANZ : Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited USD 75,000,000 5.040 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 17 February 2025 issued under US$60,000,000,000 EMTN Programme

02/15/2023 | 10:17am EST
FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Notification under Section 309(B)(1) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA") - The Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

- 1 -

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

(Australian Business Number 11 005 357 522)

(Incorporated with limited liability in Australia and registered in the State of Victoria)

Legal Entity Identifier: JHE42UYNWWTJB8YTTU19

(the "Issuer")

US$60,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Series No: 2088

Tranche No: 1

USD 75,000,000 5.040 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 17 February 2025 (the "Notes")

Issue Price: 100 per cent.

Merrill Lynch International (the "Dealer")

The date of these Final Terms is 15 February 2023

- 2 -

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 16 November 2022 and the Supplemental Base Prospectuses dated 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.

Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes described herein is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer at https://www.anz.com/debtinvestors/centre/programmes/anz-banking-group/euro-medium- term-note-programme-aus//and the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.htmland during normal business hours at the offices of the Paying Agents and copies may be obtained from Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB.

1 (i)

Series Number:

2088

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

  1. Date on which the Not Applicable
    Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:

2

(i)

Specified Currency or

United States Dollars ("USD")

Currencies:

(ii)

Exotic

Currency

Not Applicable

Payments:

(iii)

Exotic

Currency

Not Applicable

Relevant Time:

(iv)

Exotic

Currency

Not Applicable

Thomson

Reuters

Screen Page:

3

Aggregate Principal Amount:

USD 75,000,000

(i)

Series:

USD 75,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

USD 75,000,000

4

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount

5 Specified Denomination(s): USD 200,000

  • 3 -

6

Calculation Amount:

USD 200,000

7

(i)

Issue Date:

17 February 2023

(ii)

Interest

Issue Date

Commencement Date:

8

Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 17

February 2025

9

Interest Basis:

Fixed Rate

  1. Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at Par
  2. Change of Interest or Not Applicable Redemption/Payment Basis:

12

NZ Subordinated Notes:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

13

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate(s) of Interest:

5.040 per cent. per annum payable annually in

arrear

  1. (a) Interest Payment 17 February in each year commencing on 17

Date(s):

February 2024 in each case subject to adjustment

for payment purposes only in accordance with the

Business Day Convention specified below

(b)

Interest Period(s):

Not Applicable

(c)

Interest

Period

Not Applicable

Date:

(iii)

Fixed

Coupon

USD10,080 per Calculation Amount

Amount(s):

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360

(vi)

Business

Day

Following Business Day Convention

Convention:

(a)

Adjusted:

Not Applicable

  1. No Adjustment: Applicable

(vii) Additional

Business Not Applicable

Centre(s):

- 4 -

(viii) Party

responsible for

The Fiscal Agent shall be the Calculation Agent

calculating the Rate(s) of

Interest

and/or Interest

Amount(s):

14

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15

CMS Rate Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

16 Inverse Floating Rate Note Not Applicable Provisions

17

Range

Accrual

Note

Not Applicable

Provisions:

18

Zero Coupon Note Provisions:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

19

Call Option

Not Applicable

20

Put Option

Not Applicable

21

Final

Redemption

Amount

of

USD200,000 per Calculation Amount

each Note:

22

Early

Redemption

for

NZ

Not Applicable

Subordinated

Note

Regulatory

Event:

23

Early Redemption Amount:

USD200,000 per Calculation Amount

(Early

Redemption

Amounts

payable

on

redemption

on

account of an NZ Subordinated

Note

Regulatory

Event,

for

taxation reasons or on an Event

of Default or other early

redemption and/or the method

of calculating the same)

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

24 Form of the Notes:

Bearer Notes

Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a

Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable

for Bearer Notes in definitive form on 60 days'

notice (or, following a failure to pay principal, on

30 days' notice) by the Issuer and in the limited

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:16:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 329 M 14 855 M 14 855 M
Net income 2023 7 556 M 5 263 M 5 263 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 6,13%
Capitalization 74 319 M 51 761 M 51 761 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,75 AUD
Average target price 26,45 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.83%53 788
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%146 954
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.68%72 735
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.07%51 894
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 102
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.17.63%37 533