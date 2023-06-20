Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:58:34 2023-06-20 am EDT
23.83 AUD   +0.89%
01:11aAnz : Continuing to invest in new measures to better protect the community from scams
PU
06/19Fitch Rates ANZ's Series 2023-2 USD1.35 Billion Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
AQ
06/19Transcript : ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Special Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ : Continuing to invest in new measures to better protect the community from scams

06/20/2023 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scams are an insidious problem - according to ACCC's Scamwatch almost 240,000 scams were reported in 2022. ANZ's customers are not immune to the threat of scams.

ANZ is continually reviewing and adjusting its capabilities to keep customers safe as new scams emerge and scammers change how they operate. ANZ's newest measures include:

  • The deployment of more than 170 new sophisticated algorithms that have helped to prevent $20m of customer scam losses across multiple payment channels.
  • A significant investment in a new capability using AI and Machine Learning technology designed to detect accounts being used to receive funds from scam victims. Known as 'mule accounts', ANZ's pilot of this technology has detected nearly 1400 high risk accounts since April 2023.
  • Preventing payments being made to particular high risk cryptocurrency platforms and introducing new holds and delays to some payment types and destinations.
  • Working with the major telcos to activate the Do Not Originate (DNO) service and to put in place measures that stop scammers from adopting the "ANZ" label in text messages. Known as SMS spoofing, scammers purport to be sending an SMS from a legitimate organisation, which has been a common criminal tactic across Australia in recent months.

The new measures are in addition to capabilities introduced in the last 12 months, which have seen:

  • Progressive rollout of biometrics capabilities allowing ANZ to identify anomalies in usual payment processes and account opening to better protect customers from fraud and minimise security risks - our behavioural risk engine has detected more than 2200 fraudulent online applications, preventing approximately $23m being lost to criminals in the last nine months.
  • The identification of compromised credentials through routine and regular dark web scanning which has resulted in proactively disabling approximately 485 at-risk profiles, preventing ~$2.5m of fraud losses per month.
  • The removal of approximately 150 phishing sites per month with most of these sites taken down on the same day as reported / detected.
  • Adoption of the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange's (AFCX) Fraud Reporting Exchange (FRX) platform - a centralised system that offers near real-time reporting and actioning of fraud and scam recoveries, while providing greater efficiency and timely communications between institutions for stronger scam prevention and recoveries, where possible.

ANZ Head of Customer Protection Shaq Johnson said: "Our investment in new technologies is critical as we continue to work to protect our customers and the community from fraud and scams."

"We are constantly reviewing and evolving our prevention and detection security settings as new scams emerge and scammers change how they operate."

"The threat of scammers is not new. Our advancements mean we are better placed to keep our customers safe from the threat of scams.

"The challenge is that as soon as we close one avenue, the scammers quickly move to try and open another. We continue to invest millions of dollars in new technology. As a result, over the last nine months, we've prevented $61 million from going to cyber-criminals.

"There is a whole of community response needed to scam prevention, and while banks play a critical role, customers need to protect themselves and be extremely vigilant and suspicious of unsolicited contact," Mr Johnson said.

Individuals of all age groups are increasingly finding themselves victims as scammers become more and more sophisticated. The most prevalent scams involve third parties gaining remote access to customers' computers and devices, followed closely by investment, romance and inheritance scams.

ANZ's customer protection teams and systems operate 24/7. Customers who believe they may have been a victim of a scam should contact us immediately, on 13 33 50 or visit us at http://www.anz.com.au/security/report-fraud/ for more information.

For more information on the types of scams and how to protect yourself visit http://www.anz.com.au/security/types-of-scams.

Download PDF

Attachments

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 05:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:11aAnz : Continuing to invest in new measures to better protect the community from scams
PU
06/19Fitch Rates ANZ's Series 2023-2 USD1.35 Billion Mortgage Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook S..
AQ
06/19Transcript : ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Special Call
CI
06/16US Oil Rig Count Decreases by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
06/16Expectations of Nearing End to Monetary Tightening Lift Australian Shares to Over Three..
MT
06/16ANZ Group Enters Agreement to Establish Technology Hub in Brisbane
MT
06/14Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Rebound
MT
06/13Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Announces Redemption of ANZ’s JPY ..
CI
06/13Anz : USD 100,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 16 September 2024 issued under US$60,000,000..
PU
06/12Suncorp Group Believes Proposed ANZ Bank Acquisition Would Not 'Substantially Lessen' C..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 110 M 14 461 M 14 461 M
Net income 2023 7 204 M 4 935 M 4 935 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 6,88%
Capitalization 70 843 M 48 529 M 48 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 39 802
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,62 AUD
Average target price 25,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.17%48 529
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.81%172 395
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%74 550
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.23%49 538
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.44%41 051
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.18.21%37 013
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer