Mr Leong's appointment has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission. Based in Taipei, his appointment is effective immediately.

Mr Leong has been with ANZ for 15 years, most recently as Joint Coverage Head, Specialised Industries and Local Corporates based in Singapore. He has also held leadership roles at ANZ in Hong Kong, China and Singapore. Before joining ANZ, he held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank where he was Head of Transaction Banking in Korea and Head of Trade and Supply Chain in China.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Chan said: "Our Taiwan presence plays a critical role in helping our financial institution and corporate relationships manage financial capital and move goods around the region. Taiwan has a leading position in the advanced technology sector and our customers there form part of our largest and most valued supply chain programs across our highly connected network.

With David's significant international banking experience in North Asia and Singapore, he is well-placed to drive strong connectivity across ANZ's International network supporting growth for our business and customers."

ANZ has had a presence in Taiwan since 1980, supporting a customer base including Taiwan's financial institutions and major corporates.

According to the independent Coalition Greenwich Study, ANZ has been ranked #1 for relationship quality in Asia and #1 as overall relationship quality leader in Hong Kong and China for the past six years by its institutional customers.

