ANZ Group Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported net income was AUD 7,098 million compared to AUD 7,119 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 2.368 compared to AUD 2.507 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 2.272 compared to AUD 2.338 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was AUD 2.368 compared to AUD 2.5 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was AUD 2.272 compared to AUD 2.332 a year ago.