FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
Notification under Section 309(B)(1) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA") - The Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16:Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
- 1 -
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited
(Australian Business Number 11 005 357 522)
(Incorporated with limited liability in Australia and registered in the State of Victoria)
Legal Entity Identifier: JHE42UYNWWTJB8YTTU19
(the "Issuer") US$60,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Series No: 2089
Tranche No: 1
HKD 575,000,000 4.58 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 23 February 2026 (the "Notes")
Issue Price: 100 per cent.
Standard Chartered Bank (the "Dealer")
The date of these Final Terms is 20 February 2023
- 2 -
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 16 November 2022 and the Supplemental Base Prospectuses dated 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus.
Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes described herein is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing on the website of the Issuer at https://www.anz.com/debtinvestors/centre/programmes/anz-banking-group/euro-medium-term-note-programme-aus/and the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.htmland during normal business hours at the offices of the Paying Agents and copies may be obtained from Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Winchester House, 1 Great Winchester Street, London EC2N 2DB.
1 (i)
Series Number:
2089
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
- Date on which the Not Applicable
Notes will be consolidated and form a single Series:
2
(i)
Specified Currency or
Hong Kong Dollar ("HKD")
Currencies:
(ii)
Exotic
Currency
Not Applicable
Payments:
(iii)
Exotic
Currency
Not Applicable
Relevant Time:
(iv)
Exotic
Currency
Not Applicable
Thomson
Reuters
Screen Page:
3
Aggregate Principal Amount:
HKD 575,000,000
(i)
Series:
HKD 575,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
HKD 575,000,000
4
Issue Price:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Principal Amount
5 Specified Denomination(s): HKD 1,000,000
- 3 -
6
Calculation Amount:
HKD 1,000,000
7
(i)
Issue Date:
23 February 2023
(ii)
Interest
Issue Date
Commencement Date:
8
Maturity Date:
Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 23
February 2026
9
Interest Basis:
Fixed Rate
- Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at Par
- Change of Interest or Not Applicable Redemption/Payment Basis:
12 NZ Subordinated Notes:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
13 Fixed Rate Note Provisions
Applicable
(i)
Rate(s) of Interest:
4.58 per cent. per annum payable annually in
arrear
- (a) Interest Payment 23 February in each year commencing on 23
Date(s):
February 2024 in each case subject to adjustment
in accordance with the Business Day Convention
specified below
(b)
Interest Period(s):
Not Applicable
(c)
Interest
Period
Not Applicable
Date:
(iii)
Fixed
Coupon
Not Applicable
Amount(s):
(iv)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(v)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/365 (Fixed)
(vi)
Business
Day
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Convention:
(a)
Adjusted:
Applicable
- No Adjustment: Not Applicable
- 4 -
(vii) Additional
Business
New York
Centre(s):
(viii) Party
responsible for
The Fiscal Agent shall be the Calculation Agent
calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest
and/or
Interest
Amount(s):
14
Floating Rate Note Provisions
Not Applicable
15
CMS Rate Note Provisions:
Not Applicable
16 Inverse Floating Rate Note Not Applicable Provisions
17 Range
Accrual
Note Not Applicable
Provisions:
18 Zero Coupon Note Provisions: Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
19
Call Option
Not Applicable
20
Put Option
Not Applicable
21
Final
Redemption
Amount
of
HKD 1,000,000 per Calculation Amount
each Note:
22
Early
Redemption
for
NZ
Not Applicable
Subordinated
Note
Regulatory
Event:
23
Early Redemption Amount:
HKD 1,000,000 per Calculation Amount
(Early
Redemption
Amounts
payable on
redemption
on
account of an NZ Subordinated
Note
Regulatory
Event,
for
taxation reasons or on an Event
of Default or other early
redemption and/or the method
of calculating the same)
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES
24 Form of the Notes:
Bearer Notes
Temporary Global Note exchangeable for a
Permanent Global Note which is exchangeable
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 10:29:05 UTC.