ANZ : Issuer Document

Issue of EUR 1,500,000,000 Series 2023-1 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due April 2025 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust under the US$30,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 13 May 2022 as supplemented by the supplemental prospectuses dated 21 July 2022, 3 November 2022, 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the final terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the Covered Bond Guarantor and the offer of the Covered Bonds is only available on the basis of the combination of this Final Terms and the Prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus and the supplemental prospectuses are available free of charge to the public for viewing at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news?tab=news-explorerand from the specified office of the Covered Bond Paying Agent and for viewing at https://www.anz.com/debtinvestors/centre/.
1.
(a)
Series Number:
2023 - 1
(b)
Tranche Number:
1
2.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
Euro ("EUR")
3.
Aggregate Principal Amount of Covered Bonds:
EUR 1,500,000,000
(a)
Series:
EUR 1,500,000,000
(b)
Tranche:
EUR 1,500,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate
Principal Amount
5.
(a)
Specified Denominations:
EUR 100,000 and integral multiples
of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof up
to and including EUR 199,000
Calculation Amount:
(a) Issue Date:
Interest Commencement Date:
(a) Final Maturity Date:
Extended Due for Payment Date of Guaranteed Amounts corresponding to the Final Redemption Amount under the Covered Bond Guarantee:
Interest Basis:
EUR 1,000
4 April 2023
Issue Date
4 April 2025
Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 4 April 2026
A. 3.437 per cent. Fixed Rate payable annually in arrear (further particulars specified in paragraph 14 below)
If applicable, 1-month EURIBOR plus 0.272 per cent. per annum Floating Rate payable monthly in arrear (further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)
9.
Redemption Basis:
100 per cent. of their nominal
amount
10. Payment Basis:
(a)
Instalment Covered Bonds:
Not Applicable
(b)
Hard Bullet Covered Bonds:
Not Applicable
11. Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
Applicable from (and including) the Final Maturity Date in accordance with paragraph 15 below
12.
Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
13. Date of Board approval for issuance of Covered Bonds obtained: 22-23 October 2002
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
14. Fixed Rate Covered Bond provisions:
Applicable
(a)
Rate of Interest:
3.437 per cent. per annum accruing
from (and including) the Interest
Commencement Date to (but
excluding) the Final Maturity Date
payable annually on each Interest
Payment Date in arrear
(b)
Interest Payment Dates:
4 April 2024 and 4 April 2025
(c)
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
EUR 34.37 per Calculation Amount
(d)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
Day Count Fraction:
Determination Date(s):
15. Floating Rate Covered Bond provisions:
Specified Period(s):
Interest Payment Dates:
Business Day Convention:
Additional Business Centre(s):
Actual/Actual (ICMA) (Unadjusted)
Not Applicable
Applicable
If payment of the Final Redemption Amount is deferred until the Extended Due for Payment Date (in the circumstances described in the Conditions), from (and including) the Final Maturity Date to (but excluding) the earlier of (i) the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed in full; and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date.
The 4th calendar day of each month during the period commencing on (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date and ending on (and including) the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed in full; and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified in paragraph 15(c)
Modified Following Business Day Convention
Not Applicable
For the avoidance of doubt, in
accordance with the Conditions, T2
(being the successor of TARGET2),
Sydney, Melbourne, New York and
London are business centres for the
purpose of the definition of
"Business Day" in Condition 4(l)
"T2" means the real time gross
settlement system operated by the
Eurosystem, or any successor
system
(e)
Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest
Screen Rate Determination
Amount are to be determined:
(f)
Party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest and
Not Applicable
Interest Amount (if not the Covered Bond Paying Agent
/Calculation Agent):
Screen Rate Determination:
(A)
Reference Rate:
1-month EURIBOR
(B)
Interest Determination Date(s):
Two T2 Business Days prior to the
beginning of each Interest Period
(C)
Relevant Screen Page:
Reuters Screen Page EURIBOR01
(D)
Relevant Time:
11:00 a.m. (Brussels time) or such
other time at which the Reference
Rate customarily appears on the
Relevant Screen Page
(E)
Relevant Financial Centre:
Brussels
(F)
Observation Look Back Period:
Not Applicable
(G)
Observation Method:
Not Applicable
(H)
Relevant Number:
Not Applicable
(I)
Suspension Determination Period:
Not Applicable
(h)
ISDA Determination:
Not Applicable
(i)
BBSW Covered Bonds:
Not Applicable
(j)
Margin(s):
+ 0.272 per cent per annum
(k)
Minimum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(l)
Maximum Rate of Interest:
Not Applicable
(m)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/360, Adjusted
16.
Zero Coupon Covered Bond provisions:
Not Applicable
17
Coupon Switch Option:
Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
18.
Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Call):
Not Applicable
19.
Redemption at the option of the Covered Bondholders (Put):
Not Applicable
20.
Final Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond:
EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount
21.
Early Redemption Amount payable for tax reasons, illegality or
EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount
event of default:
22.
Notice Periods for redemption for tax reasons or due to illegality
Minimum period: 30 days
Maximum period: 60 days
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS
23.
(a)
Form of Covered Bonds:
Bearer Covered Bonds:
Temporary Global
Covered Bond
exchangeable for
a Permanent
Global Covered Bond which is
exchangeable for Bearer Definitive
