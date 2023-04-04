Advanced search
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:27 2023-04-04 am EDT
23.27 AUD   +0.22%
ANZ : Issuer Document

04/04/2023 | 09:18am EDT
EXECUTION VERSION

FINAL TERMS

IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97) (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

IMPORTANT - PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Covered Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Covered Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each relevant Manager's product approval process as a MiFID II (as defined below) "manufacturer", the target market assessment completed by the relevant Manager in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (an "EU distributor") should take into consideration the relevant manufacturers' target market assessment; however, an EU distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. The Issuer is not subject to MiFID II and any implementation thereof by an EU Member State. The Issuer is therefore not a "manufacturer" for the purposes of the MiFID Product Governance Rules under EU Delegated Directive 2017/593 and has no responsibility or liability for identifying a target market, or any other product governance obligation set out in MiFID II, for financial instruments it issues (including the foregoing target market assessment for the Covered Bonds described in this legend).

UK MiFIR product governance / Professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market - Solely for the purposes of each relevant Manager's product approval process as a UK MiFIR (as defined below) "manufacturer", the target market assessment completed by the relevant Manager in respect of the Covered Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Covered Bonds is only eligible counterparties as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in UK MiFIR ("UK MiFIR" being Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Covered Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Covered Bonds (a "UK distributor") should take into consideration the relevant manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a UK distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect

10255607437-v7

- 1 -

70-41052479

of the Covered Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. The Issuer is not subject to UK MiFIR and any implementation thereof by the UK. The Issuer is therefore not a "manufacturer" for the purposes of the UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules and has no responsibility or liability for identifying a target market, or any other product governance obligation set out in UK MiFIR, for financial instruments it issues (including the foregoing target market assessment for the Covered Bonds described in this legend).

Notification under Section 309B(1) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 of Singapore (the "SFA"): The Covered Bonds are capital markets products other than prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Specified Investment Products (as defined in the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "MAS") Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

31 March 2023

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited

ABN 11 005 357 522

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): JHE42UYNWWTJB8YTTU19

Issue of EUR 1,500,000,000 Series 2023-1 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due April 2025 irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust under the US$30,000,000,000 Global Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Terms and Conditions set forth in the Prospectus dated 13 May 2022 as supplemented by the supplemental prospectuses dated 21 July 2022, 3 November 2022, 4 January 2023 and 9 February 2023 which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Prospectus") for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the final terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Prospectus as so supplemented. Full information on the Issuer and the Covered Bond Guarantor and the offer of the Covered Bonds is only available on the basis of the combination of this Final Terms and the Prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus and the supplemental prospectuses are available free of charge to the public for viewing at https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news?tab=news-explorerand from the specified office of the Covered Bond Paying Agent and for viewing at https://www.anz.com/debtinvestors/centre/.

1.

(a)

Series Number:

2023 - 1

(b)

Tranche Number:

1

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

Euro ("EUR")

3.

Aggregate Principal Amount of Covered Bonds:

EUR 1,500,000,000

(a)

Series:

EUR 1,500,000,000

(b)

Tranche:

EUR 1,500,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate

Principal Amount

5.

(a)

Specified Denominations:

EUR 100,000 and integral multiples

of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof up

to and including EUR 199,000

10255607437-v7

- 2 -

70-41052479

    1. Calculation Amount:
  2. (a) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  4. (a) Final Maturity Date:
    1. Extended Due for Payment Date of Guaranteed Amounts corresponding to the Final Redemption Amount under the Covered Bond Guarantee:
  6. Interest Basis:

EUR 1,000

4 April 2023

Issue Date

4 April 2025

Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 4 April 2026

A. 3.437 per cent. Fixed Rate payable annually in arrear (further particulars specified in paragraph 14 below)

  1. If applicable, 1-month EURIBOR plus 0.272 per cent. per annum Floating Rate payable monthly in arrear (further particulars specified in paragraph 15 below)

9.

Redemption Basis:

100 per cent. of their nominal

amount

10. Payment Basis:

(a)

Instalment Covered Bonds:

Not Applicable

(b)

Hard Bullet Covered Bonds:

Not Applicable

11. Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:

Applicable from (and including) the Final Maturity Date in accordance with paragraph 15 below

12.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

13. Date of Board approval for issuance of Covered Bonds obtained: 22-23 October 2002

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

14. Fixed Rate Covered Bond provisions:

Applicable

(a)

Rate of Interest:

3.437 per cent. per annum accruing

from (and including) the Interest

Commencement Date to (but

excluding) the Final Maturity Date

payable annually on each Interest

Payment Date in arrear

(b)

Interest Payment Dates:

4 April 2024 and 4 April 2025

(c)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

EUR 34.37 per Calculation Amount

(d)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

10255607437-v7

- 3 -

70-41052479

  1. Day Count Fraction:
  2. Determination Date(s):

15. Floating Rate Covered Bond provisions:

  1. Specified Period(s):
  1. Interest Payment Dates:
  1. Business Day Convention:
  2. Additional Business Centre(s):

Actual/Actual (ICMA) (Unadjusted)

Not Applicable

Applicable

If payment of the Final Redemption Amount is deferred until the Extended Due for Payment Date (in the circumstances described in the Conditions), from (and including) the Final Maturity Date to (but excluding) the earlier of (i) the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed in full; and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date.

The 4th calendar day of each month during the period commencing on (but excluding) the Final Maturity Date and ending on (and including) the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date on which the Covered Bonds are redeemed in full; and (ii) the Extended Due for Payment Date, subject to adjustment in accordance with the Business Day Convention specified in paragraph 15(c)

Modified Following Business Day Convention

Not Applicable

For the avoidance of doubt, in

accordance with the Conditions, T2

(being the successor of TARGET2),

Sydney, Melbourne, New York and

London are business centres for the

purpose of the definition of

"Business Day" in Condition 4(l)

"T2" means the real time gross

settlement system operated by the

Eurosystem, or any successor

system

(e)

Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest

Screen Rate Determination

Amount are to be determined:

(f)

Party responsible for calculating the Rate of Interest and

Not Applicable

Interest Amount (if not the Covered Bond Paying Agent

/Calculation Agent):

  1. Screen Rate Determination:

(A)

Reference Rate:

1-month EURIBOR

10255607437-v7

- 4 -

70-41052479

(B)

Interest Determination Date(s):

Two T2 Business Days prior to the

beginning of each Interest Period

(C)

Relevant Screen Page:

Reuters Screen Page EURIBOR01

(D)

Relevant Time:

11:00 a.m. (Brussels time) or such

other time at which the Reference

Rate customarily appears on the

Relevant Screen Page

(E)

Relevant Financial Centre:

Brussels

(F)

Observation Look Back Period:

Not Applicable

(G)

Observation Method:

Not Applicable

(H)

Relevant Number:

Not Applicable

(I)

Suspension Determination Period:

Not Applicable

(h)

ISDA Determination:

Not Applicable

(i)

BBSW Covered Bonds:

Not Applicable

(j)

Margin(s):

+ 0.272 per cent per annum

(k)

Minimum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(l)

Maximum Rate of Interest:

Not Applicable

(m)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/360, Adjusted

16.

Zero Coupon Covered Bond provisions:

Not Applicable

17

Coupon Switch Option:

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

18.

Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Call):

Not Applicable

19.

Redemption at the option of the Covered Bondholders (Put):

Not Applicable

20.

Final Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond:

EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount

21.

Early Redemption Amount payable for tax reasons, illegality or

EUR 1,000 per Calculation Amount

event of default:

22.

Notice Periods for redemption for tax reasons or due to illegality

Minimum period: 30 days

Maximum period: 60 days

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS

23.

(a)

Form of Covered Bonds:

Bearer Covered Bonds:

Temporary Global

Covered Bond

exchangeable for

a Permanent

Global Covered Bond which is

exchangeable for Bearer Definitive

10255607437-v7

- 5 -

70-41052479

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
