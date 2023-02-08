ANZ : Pillar 3 / 1Q23 Chart pack

and similar expressions, as they relate to ANZ and its management, are intended to identify forward-
looking statements or opinions. Those statements: are usually predictive in character; or may be
affected by inaccurate assumptions or unknown risks and uncertainties; or may differ materially from
results ultimately achieved. As such, these statements should not be relied upon when making
investment decisions. These statements only speak as at the date of publication and no representation
is made as to their correctness on or after this date. Forward-looking statements constitute "forward-
looking statements" for the purposes of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. ANZ does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
NOTE: Sum of parts within charts and commentary may not equal totals due to rounding
1
ANZ 1Q23 chart pack
SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER FY2023 (PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022)
ALL COMMENTS REFER TO MOVEMENT IN 1Q23 ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022, RELATIVE TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED
Capital & balance sheet movement
Provisions
Credit Quality
•
Capital: APRA Level 2 CET1 ratio 12.2% at 31 Dec. 2022 (12.3% at Sep. 2022) with 1Q23 movement inclusive of FY22 dividend (net of DRP)
Page 3
•
Net loans and advances: Australia housing NLAs increased $7b, Institutional NLAs increased $11b. Australia Commercial and New Zealand Division
Page 4, 5
(NZD) NLAs remained broadly flat
Customer Deposits: All Divisions reported increases in Customer Deposits, including increased flows into Term Deposits
• Exposure at Default (EAD) & Risk weighted assets (RWA): EAD increased 4% and RWA increased 2% driven by:
Page 6, 7
EAD growth of $20b in lower risk intensive Sovereigns and Banks, $11b growth in residential mortgages and $8b growth in Corporate and Specialised lending (all FX adjusted)
Credit RWA growth of 3%, including Retail and Commercial Credit RWA up $9b and Institutional Credit RWA up $2b
Operational Risk RWA decreased $6b (down 13%) to $42b with ANZ adopting APS 115 Capital Adequacy: Standardised Measurement Approach (SMA) to Operational Risk in December 2022
Markets RWA increased by $2b as a result of changes in VaR while IRRBB RWA decreased $0.2b, of which $1.0b was due to a reduction in IToC Embedded Losses, offset by increased market volatility impacting Repricing & Yield Curve Risk
•
Provision charge: $83m total provision release reported through the P&L, with the $17m collective provision charge more than offset by a $101m
Page 8
individual provision release, with writebacks and recoveries exceeding new and increased individual provision charges
•
Collective provision balance increased by $35m in 1Q23 to $3,888m with portfolio movements offset by a small increase in management overlays
Page 9
•
Gross Impaired Assets reduced 22% to $1.1b; with Gross Impaired Assets as a % of total Gross Loans and Advances now 16bps, down from 40bps in
Page 10
Mar. 2021
•
90+ days past due (DPD) loans as a % of total portfolio balances have continued to reduce in aggregate, with a drop in Australian Housing (down 3
Page 11
bps to 55bps in 1Q23) outweighing a similar increase in New Zealand housing (up 3bps to 37bps). Levels continue to remain extremely low relative to
2020 peaks
2
ANZ 1Q23 chart pack
CAPITAL
APRA Level 2 CET1 ratio - capital movement
%
12.3
0.2
0.2
12.2
-0.4
ANZ adopted Operational
~11.0
Risk SMA methodology
from Dec 22 (part of the
~-1.2
APRA capital reform
program). The remaining
impacts of capital reform
will take effect post Dec 22
Sep 22
Organic capital
FY22 final dividend
Early adoption of Op
Dec 22
Suncorp Bank acquisition
Dec 22 Pro-forma
generation & other
(net of DRP)
Risk SMA methodology
3
ANZ 1Q23 chart pack
LOANS AND DEPOSITS
Net loans and advances
Australia Retail - Housing1, $b
Australia Commercial, $b
New Zealand Division, NZDb
Institutional, $b
278
280
284
291
175
187
197
208
139
140
140
140
59
60
60
58
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Customer deposits
Australia Retail, $b
Australia Commercial, $b
New Zealand Division, NZDb
Institutional, $b
266
Dec 22 ($266b)
244
254
259
2
by geography
1
150
153
2
147
147
116
116
112
114
108
107
108
109
2
26
26
24
103
106
122
26
102
8%
30
31
30
31
41
41
43
44
50
48
46
45
36%
56%
32
37
19
28
20
38
21
25
14
14
16
22
36
37
40
42
Aus & PNG
117
115
67
112
65
66
65
65
63
61
58
104
22
22
22
22
NZ
International
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22
Sep 22
Dec 22
Mar 22
Jun 22 Sep 22 Dec 22
Savings
Offset
Savings
Transact
Savings
Transact
PCM2
Markets
Term Deposits
Transact
Term Deposits
Term Deposits
Term Deposits
Other
1. Sep 22 & Dec 22 balances include an increase of $1.2b due to ANZ accounting policy change for ongoing trail commission payable (during the September 2022 half, the Group revised its treatment of ongoing trail commission payable to mortgage
brokers to recognise a liability within Payables and other liabilities equal to the present value of expected future trail commission payments and a corresponding increase in capitalised brokerage costs in Net loans and advances). Prior comparative
4
information has not been restated
2. Payments and Cash Management
