Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:06:35 2023-02-08 pm EST
25.77 AUD   -0.08%
05:42pAnz : Pillar 3 / 1Q23 Chart pack
PU
02:02pCommercial Crude Inventories Rise Last Week Even as Gasoline Production Slows
MT
02/07Transcript : Shayne Elliott, Neil Mitchell - 3AW
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ : Pillar 3 / 1Q23 Chart pack

02/08/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 FIRST QUARTER CHART PACK

QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

9 February 2023

This document should be read in conjunction with ANZ Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure as at December 2022 (APS 330: Public disclosure)

Approved for distribution by ANZ's Continuous Disclosure Committee Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 9/833 Collins Street Docklands Victoria 3008 Australia

ABN 11 005 357 522

ANZ 1Q23 chart pack

DISCLAIMER & IMPORTANT NOTICE

the date of the presentation. It is information given in summary form and does not purport to be

The material in this presentation is general background information about ANZ's activities current as at

complete. It is not intended to be and should not be relied upon as advice to investors or potential

investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any

particular investor. These should be considered, with or without professional advice when deciding if

an investment is appropriate.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements or opinions including statements regarding

our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to ANZ's business operations, market conditions,

results of operations and financial condition, capital adequacy, specific provisions and risk

management practices. When used in this presentation, the words 'forecast', 'estimate', 'project',

'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'may', 'probability', 'risk', 'will', 'seek', 'would', 'could', 'should'

and similar expressions, as they relate to ANZ and its management, are intended to identify forward-

looking statements or opinions. Those statements: are usually predictive in character; or may be

affected by inaccurate assumptions or unknown risks and uncertainties; or may differ materially from

results ultimately achieved. As such, these statements should not be relied upon when making

investment decisions. These statements only speak as at the date of publication and no representation

is made as to their correctness on or after this date. Forward-looking statements constitute "forward-

looking statements" for the purposes of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. ANZ does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these

forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the

occurrence of unanticipated events.

NOTE: Sum of parts within charts and commentary may not equal totals due to rounding

1

ANZ 1Q23 chart pack

SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER FY2023 (PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022)

ALL COMMENTS REFER TO MOVEMENT IN 1Q23 ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022, RELATIVE TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2022 UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED

Capital & balance sheet movement

Provisions

Credit Quality

Capital: APRA Level 2 CET1 ratio 12.2% at 31 Dec. 2022 (12.3% at Sep. 2022) with 1Q23 movement inclusive of FY22 dividend (net of DRP)

Page 3

Net loans and advances: Australia housing NLAs increased $7b, Institutional NLAs increased $11b. Australia Commercial and New Zealand Division

Page 4, 5

(NZD) NLAs remained broadly flat

  • Customer Deposits: All Divisions reported increases in Customer Deposits, including increased flows into Term Deposits

Exposure at Default (EAD) & Risk weighted assets (RWA): EAD increased 4% and RWA increased 2% driven by:

Page 6, 7

  • EAD growth of $20b in lower risk intensive Sovereigns and Banks, $11b growth in residential mortgages and $8b growth in Corporate and Specialised lending (all FX adjusted)
  • Credit RWA growth of 3%, including Retail and Commercial Credit RWA up $9b and Institutional Credit RWA up $2b
  • Operational Risk RWA decreased $6b (down 13%) to $42b with ANZ adopting APS 115 Capital Adequacy: Standardised Measurement Approach (SMA) to Operational Risk in December 2022
  • Markets RWA increased by $2b as a result of changes in VaR while IRRBB RWA decreased $0.2b, of which $1.0b was due to a reduction in IToC Embedded Losses, offset by increased market volatility impacting Repricing & Yield Curve Risk

Provision charge: $83m total provision release reported through the P&L, with the $17m collective provision charge more than offset by a $101m

Page 8

individual provision release, with writebacks and recoveries exceeding new and increased individual provision charges

Collective provision balance increased by $35m in 1Q23 to $3,888m with portfolio movements offset by a small increase in management overlays

Page 9

Gross Impaired Assets reduced 22% to $1.1b; with Gross Impaired Assets as a % of total Gross Loans and Advances now 16bps, down from 40bps in

Page 10

Mar. 2021

90+ days past due (DPD) loans as a % of total portfolio balances have continued to reduce in aggregate, with a drop in Australian Housing (down 3

Page 11

bps to 55bps in 1Q23) outweighing a similar increase in New Zealand housing (up 3bps to 37bps). Levels continue to remain extremely low relative to

2020 peaks

2

ANZ 1Q23 chart pack

CAPITAL

APRA Level 2 CET1 ratio - capital movement

%

12.3

0.2

0.2

12.2

-0.4

ANZ adopted Operational

~11.0

Risk SMA methodology

from Dec 22 (part of the

~-1.2

APRA capital reform

program). The remaining

impacts of capital reform

will take effect post Dec 22

Sep 22

Organic capital

FY22 final dividend

Early adoption of Op

Dec 22

Suncorp Bank acquisition

Dec 22 Pro-forma

generation & other

(net of DRP)

Risk SMA methodology

3

ANZ 1Q23 chart pack

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

Net loans and advances

Australia Retail - Housing1, $b

Australia Commercial, $b

New Zealand Division, NZDb

Institutional, $b

278

280

284

291

175

187

197

208

139

140

140

140

59

60

60

58

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Customer deposits

Australia Retail, $b

Australia Commercial, $b

New Zealand Division, NZDb

Institutional, $b

266

Dec 22 ($266b)

244

254

259

2

by geography

1

150

153

2

147

147

116

116

112

114

108

107

108

109

2

26

26

24

103

106

122

26

102

8%

30

31

30

31

41

41

43

44

50

48

46

45

36%

56%

32

37

19

28

20

38

21

25

14

14

16

22

36

37

40

42

Aus & PNG

117

115

67

112

65

66

65

65

63

61

58

104

22

22

22

22

NZ

International

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22

Sep 22

Dec 22

Mar 22

Jun 22 Sep 22 Dec 22

Savings

Offset

Savings

Transact

Savings

Transact

PCM2

Markets

Term Deposits

Transact

Term Deposits

Term Deposits

Term Deposits

Other

1. Sep 22 & Dec 22 balances include an increase of $1.2b due to ANZ accounting policy change for ongoing trail commission payable (during the September 2022 half, the Group revised its treatment of ongoing trail commission payable to mortgage

brokers to recognise a liability within Payables and other liabilities equal to the present value of expected future trail commission payments and a corresponding increase in capitalised brokerage costs in Net loans and advances). Prior comparative

4

information has not been restated

2. Payments and Cash Management

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:42pAnz : Pillar 3 / 1Q23 Chart pack
PU
02:02pCommercial Crude Inventories Rise Last Week Even as Gasoline Production Slows
MT
02/07Transcript : Shayne Elliott, Neil Mitchell - 3AW
PU
02/07Australian bank performance 'as good as it gets' as economy starts to cool
RE
02/07Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
RE
02/07Anz : changes deposit and lending rates
PU
02/07ANZ to raise home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank move
RE
02/05Anz : invests in View Media Group
PU
02/03US Oil Rig Count Decreases by 10 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/03Anz : Issuer Document
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 199 M 14 690 M 14 690 M
Net income 2023 7 414 M 5 138 M 5 138 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 6,06%
Capitalization 77 348 M 53 599 M 53 599 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,79 AUD
Average target price 26,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%53 262
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 118
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.22%71 993
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.73%52 525
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.94%42 878
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.13.34%36 036