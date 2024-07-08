Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides a range of banking and financial products and services. The Company's segments include Australia; New Zealand; Institutional; Asia Retail & Pacific; Wealth Australia, and Technology, Services and Operations (TSO) and Group Centre. The Company's operations span Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the United States. The Australia division consists of the retail and the corporate and commercial banking (C&CB) business units. The New Zealand division consists of the retail and the commercial business units. The Institutional division services global institutional and business customers. The Asia Retail & Pacific division consists of the Asia retail and the Pacific business units. The Wealth Australia division consists of its funds management business units. The TSO and Group Centre division provides support to the operating divisions.

