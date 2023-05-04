ANZ : UK Disclosure and Transparency Rules Submission
5 May 2023
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("ANZBGL") - Half-Yearly Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("UK DTR Submission")
The attached UK DTR Submission will be lodged by ANZBGL with the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") today, together with ANZBGL's 2023 Half Year Consolidated Financial Report for the six-month period ended 31 March 2023. This UK DTR Submission has been prepared by ANZBGL in order to comply with the applicable periodic reporting requirements of DTR 4 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority in connection with certain debt securities issued by ANZBGL. For completeness, in addition to lodgement with the LSE, ANZBGL is lodging this UK DTR Submission with applicable exchanges, including the Australian Securities Exchange and the New Zealand Stock Exchange today.
5 May 2023
DISCLOSURE AND TRANSPARENCY RULES - HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT SUBMISSION
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ABN 11 005 357 522) ("ANZBGL") together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") - Half-Yearly Financial Report submission under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority
The following attached documents constitute ANZBGL's 2023 Half-Yearly Financial Report for the purposes of the disclosure requirements of DTR 4.2:
The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half year ended 31 March 2023, Directors' Report (including matters included by reference) and Directors' Declaration (as set out on pages 2 to 48 of ANZBGL's Half Year 31 March 2023 Consolidated Financial Report);
A description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year provided in accordance with DTR 4.2.7 R (2); and
A responsibility statement of the Directors of ANZBGL provided in accordance with DTR 4.2.10 R (3)(b).
ANZBGL's Half Year 31 March 2023 Consolidated Financial Report
This document was separately lodged by ANZBGL with the applicable stock exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange on 5 May 2023.
Principal risks and uncertainties faced by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ABN 11 005 357 522 ("ANZBGL") and its subsidiaries ((ANZBGL together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (DTR 4.2.7 R (2)) ("Principal Risk and Uncertainties")
Introduction
The Group's activities are subject to risks that can adversely impact its business, operations, results of operations, reputation, prospects, liquidity, capital resources, financial performance and financial condition (together, the "Group's Position").
The risks and uncertainties described below are not the only ones that the Group may face. Additional risks and uncertainties that the Group is unaware of, or that the Group currently deems to be immaterial, may also become important factors that affect it.
If any of the specified or unspecified risks actually occur, the Group's Position may be materially and adversely affected, with the result that the trading price of the Group's equity or debt securities could decline, and investors could lose all or part of their investment.
Risks related to the Group's business activities and industry
1. Changes in political, general business, financial and economic conditions, including disruption in regional or global credit and capital markets, may adversely affect the Group's Position
The Group's financial performance is primarily influenced by the political, economic and financial conditions and the level of business activity in the major countries and regions in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, trade or raise funding including, without limitation, Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom ("UK"), Europe and the United States (the "Relevant Jurisdictions").
The political, economic, financial and business conditions that prevail in the Group's operating and trading markets are affected by, among other things, domestic and international economic events, developments in global financial markets, the stability of banking systems and any related implications for funding and capital markets, resilience of global supply chains, political perspectives, opinions and related events, government shutdowns, debt ceilings or funding and natural disasters.
Global political conditions that impact the global economy have led to, and may continue to result in extended periods of increased political and economic uncertainty and volatility in the global financial markets, which could adversely affect the Group's Position. Examples of events that have affected (and may continue to affect) global political conditions include the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the UK ceasing to be a member of the European Union ("EU") and the European Economic Area on 31 January 2020 (commonly referred to as "Brexit"), and global trade developments relating to, among other things, the imposition or threatened imposition of trade tariffs and levies by major countries, including the United States, China and other countries that are Australia's and New Zealand's significant trading partners and allies.
The conflict in Ukraine is ongoing and fluid. It has had, and is expected to continue to have, significant ramifications on the geopolitical and economic landscape, particularly in Europe. Though the Group does not operate in and does not currently have any direct exposure to Russia or Ukraine, the conflict has the potential to adversely impact the markets in which the Group does operate, and any prolonged market volatility or economic uncertainty could adversely impact the Group's Position.
Inflationary pressures are at high levels in many economies, including in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and the UK. Geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, central bank tightening, and challenges to the global economy, such as global
shipping capacity constraints, higher costs for freight, supply chain issues, higher energy prices, higher food prices, and tightened labour markets, are all contributing to inflationary pressures on the global economy. This may lead to counterparties defaulting on their debt obligations, countries re-denominating their currencies and/or introducing capital controls and/or one or more major economies collapsing, and could impact the creditworthiness and stability of other financial institutions. While difficult to predict, such events have recently and could further destabilise global financial markets, adversely affecting all participants, including adversely affecting the Group's Position. Food prices and supply, already affected by the war in Ukraine, are also being impacted by extreme weather conditions in key agricultural regions. These factors may impact financial market or economic and social stability and could adversely affect the Group's Position.
Trade and broader geopolitical relationships between the United States and some of its trading partners, such as China, remain volatile. The implementation of trading policies or divergent regulatory frameworks by Australia's and New Zealand's key trading partners and allies may adversely impact the demand for Australian and New Zealand exports and may lead to declines in global economic growth. In particular, China is one of Australia's and New Zealand's major trading partners and a significant driver of commodity demand and prices in many of the markets in which the Group and its customers operate. Any heightening of geopolitical tensions and the occurrence of events that adversely affect China's economic growth and Australia's and New Zealand's economic relationship with China, including the implementation of additional tariffs and other protectionist trade policies, could adversely affect Australian or New Zealand economic activity, and, as a result, could adversely affect the Group's Position.
Instability in global political conditions, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, has contributed to economic uncertainty and declines in market liquidity and could increase volatility in the global financial markets and negatively impact consumer and business activity within the markets in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, or result in the introduction of new and/or divergent regulatory frameworks that the Group will be required to adhere to.
Should economic conditions deteriorate in markets in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate, asset values in the housing, commercial or rural property markets could decline, unemployment could rise and corporate and personal incomes could suffer. Deterioration in global markets, including equity, property, currency and other asset markets, may impact the Group's customers and the security the Group holds against loans and other credit exposures, which may impact the Group's ability to recover loans and other credit exposures. Should any of these occur, the Group's Position could be materially adversely affected. Refer to risk factor 11 "Credit risk may adversely affect the Group's Position".
The Group's financial performance may also be adversely affected if the Group is unable to adapt its cost structures, products, pricing or activities in response to a drop in demand or lower than expected revenues. Similarly, higher than expected costs (including credit and funding costs and increases in costs resulting from inflationary conditions) could be incurred because of adverse changes in the economy, general business conditions or the operating environment in the countries or regions in which the Group or its customers or counterparties operate. Should any of these occur, the Group's Position could be materially adversely affected.
2. The COVID-19 pandemic and future outbreaks of other communicable diseases or pandemics may materially and adversely affect the Group's Position
The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact the Group's Position, and the domestic and global economy. The future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain, as further variants may develop that impact the Group's customers and businesses and require the imposition of different, or reimposition of previously-terminated, government responses.
COVID-19 related supply chain disruption and labour mobility constraints could result in a
