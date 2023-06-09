Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:23:19 2023-06-09 am EDT
22.89 AUD   +0.90%
12:35aAnz : changes deposit and lending rates
PU
06/07Anz : Anshul Sidher Named Managing Director, Markets
PU
06/07Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Decline Amid Lower Imports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ : changes deposit and lending rates

06/09/2023 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Variable interest rates across ANZ's Australian home loans will increase by 0.25%pa, effective 16 June 2023.

ANZ is offering a new 12-month Advance Notice term deposit rate of 4.60%pa, effective today, 9 June 2023. ANZ continues to review other deposit rates.

ANZ Group Executive Australia Retail, Maile Carnegie said: "We know rate changes affect customers differently. Our team is trained to support customers and their specific circumstances."

"We have several tools available to help our customers understand and manage their home loans, including our Home loan repayment calculator, which enables customers to see how this change will affect their repayments."

"There are multiple ways customers can connect with us, including making an appointment at a branch or contacting us by phone. We are here to help," Ms Carnegie said.

The 0.25%pa change to variable home loan interest rates will increase monthly repayments by $69 on a variable home loan of $450,000 for an owner occupier paying principal and interest.

In addition to the Home loan repayment calculator and the Home loan check-in, to better understand these changes our customers can:

  • visit our updated Manage your loan page, which makes it easier for customers to understand and take control of their home loan and repayments;
  • undertake a free Home loan check-in which could help customers to get more certainty or flexibility in their home loan;
  • learn more about either wholly or partially fixing their home loan, which may assist some customers with repayment certainty during this period; and
  • use the ANZ Budget Planner to understand their spending and plan for the future.

Customers who would like assistance should visit any ANZ branch, contact their local ANZ Mobile Lender, log on to anz.com, or call 13 13 14.

ANZ considers a range of factors in making these decisions, including the impact on customers, the change in the official cash rate, business performance and competitive pressures.

Download PDF

Attachments

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 04:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:35aAnz : changes deposit and lending rates
PU
06/07Anz : Anshul Sidher Named Managing Director, Markets
PU
06/07Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Decline Amid Lower Imports
MT
06/06Anz : Publication of ANZ's response to the ACCC's Statement of Preliminary Views
PU
06/06ANZ Group Holdings Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.35 billion in fun..
CI
06/02US Oil Rig Count Declines by 15 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
06/01ANZ Group Holdings Limited Announces Ordinary Fully Franked Dividend for the Six Months..
CI
06/01Weekly Commercial Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Rise Amid Higher Petroleum, Propane St..
MT
06/01ANZ Appoints Maria Milosavljevic as Chief Information Security Officer
CI
05/31Anz : Maria Milosavljevic appointed Chief Information Security Officer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 102 M 14 171 M 14 171 M
Net income 2023 7 190 M 4 828 M 4 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,75x
Yield 2023 7,16%
Capitalization 68 023 M 45 681 M 45 681 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 39 802
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,68 AUD
Average target price 25,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.14%45 464
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.81%174 122
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 497
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.90%49 003
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.56%40 975
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.23.70%39 929
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer