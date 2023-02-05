Advanced search
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
2023-02-03
25.75 AUD   +2.34%
ANZ : invests in View Media Group

02/05/2023 | 04:20pm EST
As part of the agreement, ANZ will invest $50 million for a minority shareholding in the company and has committed to work with VMG to establish a proposed exclusive financial services partnership on key products.

VMG has a portfolio of businesses offering consumer and business property and media related solutions, including a residential listing portal, real-estate marketing agencies and property-technology businesses. These include realestateview, propic and beevo.

ANZ said this investment will help enable our existing strategy to establish a suite of services in the homeowner space that make it easier to buy, own or rent a property. This includes partnering with other service providers to that space like real estate agents and utility operators.

As part of the transaction, ANZ will gain a seat on VMG's board.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 21:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
