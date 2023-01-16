Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-01-17 am EST
24.91 AUD   +0.08%
ANZ : leads 875mn syndicated loan for Allnex

01/16/2023 | 11:50pm EST
PTTGC is the flagship petrochemical arm under the PTT Group, Thailand's national petroleum and petrochemical company.

Allnex was acquired by PTTGC in December 2021 with ANZ providing financing, including a bridge loan and USD-bond issuance to PTTGC. Proceeds from the most recent facilities will be used to refinance the acquisition bridge loan and fund future investments in Allnex.

Daniel Muth, Director, ANZ Institutional said: "We're pleased to have had the opportunity to support the next critical phase in Allnex's growth as a company and to support their future growth through our Asia Pacific network. The transaction highlighted ANZ's ability to successfully support customers on complex cross border transactions with client and product teams in Asia and Europe working together."

ANZ acted as Joint Coordinator, Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger on the transaction.

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 04:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 216 M 14 769 M 14 769 M
Net income 2023 7 423 M 5 168 M 5 168 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 6,29%
Capitalization 74 649 M 51 966 M 51 966 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,89 AUD
Average target price 26,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.51%51 085
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%150 821
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.68%65 650
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.64%56 441
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.78%45 846
JAPAN POST BANK CO., LTD.5.76%35 036