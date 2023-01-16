ANZ : leads 875mn syndicated loan for Allnex

PTTGC is the flagship petrochemical arm under the PTT Group, Thailand's national petroleum and petrochemical company.

Allnex was acquired by PTTGC in December 2021 with ANZ providing financing, including a bridge loan and USD-bond issuance to PTTGC. Proceeds from the most recent facilities will be used to refinance the acquisition bridge loan and fund future investments in Allnex.

Daniel Muth, Director, ANZ Institutional said: "We're pleased to have had the opportunity to support the next critical phase in Allnex's growth as a company and to support their future growth through our Asia Pacific network. The transaction highlighted ANZ's ability to successfully support customers on complex cross border transactions with client and product teams in Asia and Europe working together."

ANZ acted as Joint Coordinator, Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger on the transaction.

