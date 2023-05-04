Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:37 2023-05-04 am EDT
23.46 AUD   -2.37%
05:43pANZ's half-year cash profit rises nearly 23%
RE
04:12pANZ 1st Half Profit Flat; Dividend Increased
DJ
05/03Australia's NAB warns of end to windfall from rising rates
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ's half-year cash profit rises nearly 23%

ANZ's half-year cash profit rises nearly 23%

05/04/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
May 5 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings Ltd on Friday reported a 22.8% rise in first-half profit but warned of a tougher second half amid stiff competition in retail banking.

Australia's fourth-largest bank said cash profit from continuing operations was A$3.82 billion ($2.56 billion) for the six months ended March 31, up from A$3.11 billion a year ago, and edging past a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$3.81 billion. ($1 = 1.4945 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Navya Mittal and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 238 M 14 160 M 14 160 M
Net income 2023 7 463 M 4 975 M 4 975 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,91x
Yield 2023 6,70%
Capitalization 70 362 M 46 911 M 46 911 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 23,46 AUD
Average target price 25,66 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.56%48 096
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%169 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.26%74 978
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-4.72%51 761
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.78%41 254
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.22.54%40 065
