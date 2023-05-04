ANZ's half-year cash profit rises nearly 23%

May 5 (Reuters) - ANZ Group Holdings Ltd on
Friday reported a 22.8% rise in first-half profit but warned of
a tougher second half amid stiff competition in retail banking.
Australia's fourth-largest bank said cash profit from
continuing operations was A$3.82 billion ($2.56 billion) for the
six months ended March 31, up from A$3.11 billion a year ago,
and edging past a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of A$3.81
billion.
($1 = 1.4945 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Maju Samuel)