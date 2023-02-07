ANZ to raise home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank move
02/07/2023 | 01:26am EST
(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it would raise its Australian variable home loan rates by 25 basis points (bps), passing on the central bank's latest interest rate hike in full to its customers.
The new home loan rate will be effective from Feb. 17, ANZ said.
(This story has been corrected to say 25 bps, from 0.25 bps, in the headline)
