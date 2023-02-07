Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:05 2023-02-07 am EST
25.66 AUD   +0.31%
01:26aANZ to raise home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank move
RE
02/05Anz : invests in View Media Group
PU
02/03US Oil Rig Count Decreases by 10 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANZ to raise home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank move

02/07/2023 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian is reflected in the window of a branch of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) in central Sydney

(Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Tuesday it would raise its Australian variable home loan rates by 25 basis points (bps), passing on the central bank's latest interest rate hike in full to its customers.

The new home loan rate will be effective from Feb. 17, ANZ said.

(This story has been corrected to say 25 bps, from 0.25 bps, in the headline)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:26aANZ to raise home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank move
RE
02/05Anz : invests in View Media Group
PU
02/03US Oil Rig Count Decreases by 10 This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/03Anz : Issuer Document
PU
02/02Australian shares rise on healthcare boost, set for fifth weekly gain
RE
02/01Anz : Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited HKD 502,000,000 3.95 per cent. Fixed..
PU
01/25Commercial Crude Inventories Rise Less Than Expected Last Week
MT
01/22Australian shares hit near 9-month high as energy, tech stocks boost
RE
01/20Anz : Issuer Document
PU
01/16Anz : leads 875mn syndicated loan for Allnex
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 21 199 M 14 568 M 14 568 M
Net income 2023 7 414 M 5 095 M 5 095 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 76 718 M 52 720 M 52 720 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,58 AUD
Average target price 26,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.12%52 720
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.10%148 308
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.05%71 281
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.50%53 023
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.78%45 465
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.12.36%36 951