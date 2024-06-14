Following its proclamation, the State Financial Institutions and Metway Merger Amendment Act (the Act) will amend the Metway Merger Act to facilitate ANZ's proposed acquisition of Suncorp Bank.

This follows the decision of the Australian Competition Tribunal to authorise the proposed acquisition on 20 February 2024.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to the commencement of the Act and approval by the Federal Treasurer.

ANZ remains committed to completing the acquisition as soon as possible once all sale conditions are met.

Download PDF