SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - Australian job advertisements rose at a robust pace in April, offsetting drops in the previous two months, data showed on Monday, adding to signs that labour market tightness is only easing at a gradual pace.

Data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and employment website Indeed showed job ads increased 2.8% in April from March, when they fell by 1.0%.

Ads were down 6.6% from the same month a year earlier, but remained 36.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised interest rates by 425 basis points since May 2022 to 4.35% to tame inflation. But slow signs of labour market easing are adding to risk that interest rates could be higher for longer to bring inflation back to target.

Swaps imply a 42% probability that the RBA will raise interest rates again to 4.6% by September.

"2023's downward trend in ANZ-Indeed Job Ads has stalled in 2024, at least for now," said Madeline Dunk, an economist at ANZ.

"The series has risen 3.9% since its recent trough in November last year, and the three-month moving average has been steady over the past few months," said Dunk, adding that supply and demand imbalances in the labour market have yet to normalise.

The data showed ads for healthcare jobs were a drag on growth in April, but that was offset by broad-based gains in other sectors. (Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Jamie Freed)