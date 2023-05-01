Australian Consumer Confidence Up Amid Signs Of House Price Recovery

By James Glynn

SYDNEY -- Australian consumer confidence posted its biggest one-week jump since mid-February last week as consumers welcomed news that a sharp drop in house prices over the last year appears to have ended.

Consumer confidence increased by 1.8 points last week, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.

ANZ Senior Economist Adelaide Timbrell said the rise was driven by homeowners, whose confidence jumped 3.7 points over the week, compared with more modest increases among renters and those paying off their homes.

Confidence about both finances and the economy rose during the week, with the strongest gain in confidence about future economic conditions, the data showed Tuesday.

Amid news last week that inflation likely peaked late in 2022, consumer inflation expectations moderated to 5.0%, its lowest result since the first week of 2023, the confidence report showed.

Many economists have this week ditched their grim forecasts for house price falls, with many now expecting modest gains over the next year.

All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of Australia's board meeting at 0430 GMT, which is expected to see interest rates left on hold for a second consecutive month. Pricing in money markets suggest the RBA will stay sidelined with the official cash rate on hold at 3.60%.

Sentiment around current financial conditions rose 1.0 points last week, exceeding 70 for the first time since early March. Future financial conditions gained 2.0 points, the data showed.

Current economic conditions gained 2.3 points, while future economic conditions jumped 4.0 points after three consecutive weekly declines.

Still, consumers were downbeat on the question of buying a major household item, with the measure dropping 0.4 points, but was still the second-strongest result since late February.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian Consumer Confidence Rating is based on 1,492 interviews conducted online and over the telephone during the week to Sunday.

Write to James Glynn at James.Glynn@WSJ.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1945ET