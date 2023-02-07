Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ANZ Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANZ   AU000000ANZ3

ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ANZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:39 2023-02-08 am EST
25.79 AUD   +0.51%
02/07Transcript : Shayne Elliott, Neil Mitchell - 3AW
PU
02/07Australian bank performance 'as good as it gets' as economy starts to cool
RE
02/07Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript: Shayne Elliott, Neil Mitchell - 3AW

02/07/2023 | 11:04pm EST
Neil Mitchell: The R word is getting thrown around at the moment. Is it possible Australia is headed for recession? Let's hope the RBA is wrong, they were wrong when the head of the bank said interest rates wouldn't go up - well they've gone up 9 times since. Yesterday in a statement, the RBA said the full impact on price rises, that's on everything, the full impact on price rises is yet to hit people. They said more interest rate rises are coming, they said there will be higher unemployment, fewer jobs. They said we are stuck with inflation for at least another two years. And they said it's going to be difficult to avoid recession. Terrific. Now, against that, the prime minister is talking about spending cuts, and there will be revenue raising somewhere. Spending cuts were always going to happen, they just didn't want to admit during the election campaign. Applications for home loans, according to some figures reported today have dropped 16%, car loans are down 14%, credit card applications are up 21%. Now presumably that's a bit of an indicator of what's going. You put it all together, it could be tough times ahead. We discussed the pizza index yesterday - the price of pizzas has gone up almost 30% since COVID because the price of the ingredients has gone up. The pizza index is under pressure. On the line, from Japan, the Chief Executive of ANZ Shayne Elliott - good morning.

Disclaimer

ANZ - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 04:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 21 199 M 14 672 M 14 672 M
Net income 2023 7 414 M 5 131 M 5 131 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 76 958 M 53 262 M 53 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 38 987
Free-Float -
Chart ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ANZ Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 25,66 AUD
Average target price 26,13 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shayne Cary Elliott Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Farhan Faruqui Chief Financial Officer
Paul Dominic O'Sullivan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon M. Pordage Co-Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ilana Rachel Atlas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.12%52 720
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%148 065
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK3.51%70 734
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-2.39%52 457
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-6.11%44 400
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.13.34%35 863