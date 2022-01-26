ANZU SPECIAL ACQUISITION I : Form 8-K/A 01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST Send by mail :

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm F-2 Balance Sheet as of March 4, 2021 F-3 Notes to Financial Statement F-4 F-1 Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Stockholders and Board of Directors of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") as of March 4, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of March 4, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the accompanying financial statement as of March 4, 2021 has been restated to correct certain misstatements. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ WithumSmith+Brown, PC We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. New York, New York March 10, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement disclosed in Notes 2, 4 and 9, as to which the date is January 26, 2022 F-2 ANZU SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORP I BALANCE SHEET March 4, 2021 (As Restated) Assets: Current assets: Cash $ 4,014,287 Prepaid expenses 1,164,778 Total current assets 5,179,065 Cash held in trust account 420,000,000 Total Assets $ 425,179,065 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Accrued offering costs and expenses $ 1,464,135 Due to related party 212,487 Total current liabilities 1,676,622 Deferred underwriters' discount 14,700,000 Derivative warrant liability 26,260,000 Total Liabilities 42,636,622 Commitments and Contingencies Class A common stock subject to possible redemption at $0.0001 par value, 42,000,000 shares at redemption value of $10.00 per share 420,000,000 Stockholders' Deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding (excluding 42,000,000 shares subject to possible redemption) - Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,075,000 shares issued and outstanding (1) 1,208 Additional paid-in capital - Accumulated deficit (37,458,765 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (37,457,557 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 425,179,065 (1) This number includes up to 1,575,000 shares of Class B common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriters (see Note 6). On February 19, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,875,000 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in 10,062,500 shares of Class B common stock being issued and outstanding. On March 1, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,012,500 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in 12,075,000 shares of Class B common stock being issued and outstanding. All shares and associated amounts have been retroactively restated to reflect the stock dividends. The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 ANZU SPECIAL ACQUISITION CORP I NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT Note 1 - Organization and Business Operations Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (the "Company") is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation on December 28, 2020. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses ("Business Combination"). The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and the Company has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to the Business Combination. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. As of March 4, 2021, the Company had not commenced any operations. All activity for the period from December 28, 2020 (inception) through March 4, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering ("IPO"), which is described below. The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the IPO. The Company's sponsor is Anzu SPAC GP I LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"). The registration statement for the Company's IPO was declared effective on March 1, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). On March 4, 2021, the Company consummated the IPO of 42,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-third of one warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the prospectus included in the Registration Statement. The Units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $420,000,000 (see Note 4 and Note 7). The underwriters have a 45-day option from the date of the IPO (March 4, 2021) to purchase up to an additional 6,300,000 units to cover over-allotments. As of March 10, 2021, no units of the over-allotment have been purchased. Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company completed the private sale of an aggregate of 12,400,000 warrants (the "Private Placement Warrants") at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, to the Company's sponsor, Anzu SPAC GP I LLC (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds to the Company of $12,400,000. Transaction costs amounted to $23,610,055 consisting of $8,400,000 of underwriting commissions, $14,700,000 of deferred underwriters' commissions and $510,055 of other cash offering costs. In addition, $4,014,287 of cash was held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for working capital purposes. Following the closing of the IPO on March 4, 2021, $420,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the IPO and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a Trust Account The funds in the Trust Account will be invested only in U.S. government treasury bills with a maturity of 185 days or less or in money market funds investing solely in U.S. Treasuries and meeting certain conditions under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company will not be permitted to withdraw any of the principal or interest held in the Trust Account except for the withdrawal of interest to pay taxes, if any. The funds held in the Trust Account will not otherwise be released from the trust account until the earliest of: (1) the Company's completion of a Business Combination; (2) the redemption of any Public Shares properly submitted in connection with a stockholder vote to amend the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with a Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Company's Public Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO(the "Combination Period") or (B) with respect to any other provision relating to stockholders' rights or pre-initial business combination activity; and (3) the redemption of the Company's Public Shares if the Company has not completed a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO, subject to applicable law. Based on current interest rates, the Company expects that interest earned on the trust account will be sufficient to pay taxes. F-4 The Company will only have 24 months from the closing date of the IPO to complete its initial Business Combination. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within such 24-month period (or such longer period as provided in an amendment to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation approved by our stockholders (an "Extension Period")), it shall (i) cease all operations except for the purposes of winding up; (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than 10 business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses and which interest shall be net of taxes payable), divided by the number of then issued and outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining stockholders and its board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to our warrants, which will expire worthless if we fail to complete our initial business combination within the 24-month time period or during any Extension Period. The initial stockholders have entered into a letter agreement with the Company, pursuant to which they have waived their rights to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to their Founder Shares (as defined in Note 6) if the Company fails to complete its initial Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the IPO or during any Extension Period. However, if the initial stockholders acquire public shares, they will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to such public shares if the Company fails to complete its initial Business Combination within the allotted 24-month time frame. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the residual assets remaining available for distribution (including Trust Account assets) will be less than $10.00 per public share initially held in the Trust Account. The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party (other than the Company's independent registered public accounting firm) for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the trust account to below (1) $10.00 per public share or (2) such lesser amount per public share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, due to reductions in value of the trust assets, in each case net of the amount of interest which may be withdrawn to pay taxes, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the trust account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the IPO against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to have all third parties, including, but not limited to, all vendors, service providers (other than its independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claims of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds from the IPO, although substantially all of the net proceeds from the IPO are intended to be generally applied toward consummating a Business Combination with (or acquisition of) a Target Business. As used herein, "Target Business" means one or more target businesses that together have an aggregate fair market value equal to at least 80% of the value of the assets held in the Trust Account (excluding taxes payable on the interest earned on the trust account) at the time of the signing of a definitive agreement in connection with a Business Combination. Furthermore, there is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. F-5 The Company will provide its public stockholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their public shares upon the completion of a Business Combination, either (i) in connection with a stockholder meeting called to approve such Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. The public stockholders will be entitled to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount held in the Trust Account, calculated as of two business days prior to the completion of a Business Combination, including any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations. The per-share amount to be distributed to the public stockholders who redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriters (as discussed in Note 7). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. As a result, shares of common stock were recorded at their redemption amount and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the IPO, in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480, "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." The decision as to whether the Company will seek stockholder approval of a Business Combination or will allow stockholders to sell their shares in a tender offer will be made by the Company, in its sole discretion, and will be based on a variety of factors such as the timing of the transaction and whether the terms of the transaction would otherwise require the Company to seek stockholder approval unless a vote is required by law or stock exchange listing requirements. If the Company seeks stockholder approval, it will complete its Business Combination only if a majority of the shares of common stock voted are voted in favor of a Business Combination. However, in no event will the Company redeem its public shares of common stock in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001 upon consummation of a Business Combination. In such case, the Company would not proceed with the redemption of its public shares of common stock and the related Business Combination, and instead may search for an alternate Business Combination.  In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, then the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to have all third parties, including, but not limited to, all vendors, service providers (other than its independent registered public accounting firm), prospective target businesses and other entities with which the Company does business execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claims of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account. Risks and Uncertainties Management continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of this financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of March 4, 2021, the Company had approximately $4.0 million in its operating bank account, and working capital of approximately $3.5 million. The Company's liquidity needs up to March 4, 2021 had been satisfied through a payment from the Sponsor of $25,000 (see Note 6) for the Founder Shares and the advances from a related party in an aggregate of $212,487 (see Note 6). In addition, in order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, provide the Company Related Party Loans, as defined below (see Note 6). As of March 4, 2021, there were no amounts outstanding under any Working Capital Loans. F-6 Based on the foregoing, management believes that the Company will have sufficient working capital and borrowing capacity to meet its needs through the earlier of the consummation of a Business Combination or one year from this filing. Over this time period, the Company will be using these funds for paying existing accounts payable, identifying and evaluating prospective initial Business Combination candidates, performing due diligence on prospective target businesses, paying for travel expenditures, selecting the target business to merge with or acquire, and structuring, negotiating and consummating the Business Combination. Note 2 - Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statement On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the SEC issued a public statement entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Statement"). In the Statement, the SEC Staff, among other things, expressed its view that certain terms and conditions common to warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies, such as the Company, may require such warrants to be classified as liabilities on the special purpose acquisition company's balance sheet as opposed to equity. The Company previously determined its outstanding Public Warrants and Private Placement Warrants (collectively, the "Warrants") to be equity transactions instead of derivative liabilities. However, as a result of the Statement, the Company's management, together with the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), re-evaluated the accounting for the Warrants under ASC 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity, and concluded that the Warrants do not meet the criteria to be classified in stockholders' equity and that some of the offering costs should be allocated to Warrants. Accordingly, the Company should have classified the Warrants as derivative liabilities in its previously issued financial statements. Under this accounting treatment, the Company will be required to re-measure the fair value of the Warrants at the end of each reporting period and recognize changes in the fair value of the Warrants from the prior period in the Company's operating results for such period. The Company's accounting for the warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities did not have any effect on the Company's previously reported cash. In addition, the Company concluded it should revise its financial statements to classify all Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, ASC Topic 480, "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity" (ASC 480), paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its Class A common stock in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter provides that currently, the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. The Company considered that the threshold would not change the nature of the underlying shares as redeemable and thus would be required to be disclosed outside equity. As a result, the Company revised its previously filed financial statements to classify all Class A common stock as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. The change in the carrying value of redeemable shares of Class A common stock resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements;" the Company evaluated the changes and has determined that the related impacts were material to any previously presented financial statements. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued financial statements impacted should be restated to report all public shares as temporary equity. F-7 The impact of these revisions to the previously presented financial statement is presented below: Balance Sheet as of March 4, 2021 (audited) As Previously

Reported Adjustment As Restated Derivative warrant liability $ - $ 26,260,000 $ 26,260,000 Total Liabilities $ 16,376,622 $ 26,260,000 $ 42,636,622 Class A Common Stock

subject to possible redemption $ 403,802,440 $ 16,197,560 $ 420,000,000 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Class A Common Stock $ 162 $ (162 ) $ - Additional paid-in capital $ 5,011,135 $ (5,011,135 ) $ - Accumulated deficit $ (12,502 ) $ (37,446,263 ) $ (37,458,765 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 5,000,003 $ (42,457,560 ) $ (37,457,557 ) Note 3 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act"), as modified by the Jumpstart our Business Startups Act of 2012, (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgement. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. F-8 Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of March 4, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At March 4, 2021, the Company had $420.0 million in cash held in the Trust Account. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentrations of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution, which, at times, may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation limit of $250,000. At March 4, 2021, the Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Class A common stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its Class A common stock subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Class A common stock subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable Class A common stock (including Class A common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, Class A common stock is classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that is considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, Class A common stock subject to possible redemption is presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Offering Costs associated with the Initial Public Offering The Company complies with the requirements of ASC 340-10-S99-1 and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin ("SAB") Topic 5A - "Expenses of Offering". Offering costs consist principally of professional and registration fees incurred through the balance sheet date that are related to the IPO and were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the IPO. Accordingly, as of March 4, 2021, offering costs in the aggregate of $23,610,055 have been charged to stockholders' equity (consisting of $8,400,000 of underwriting commissions, $14,700,000 of deferred underwriters' commission and $510,055 other cash offering costs). Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Fair Value Measurements Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. US GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: · Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; · Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and · Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. F-9 In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Derivative Financial Instruments The Company does not use derivative instruments to hedge exposures to cash flow, market, or foreign currency risks. The Company evaluates its financial instruments to determine if such instruments are derivatives or contain features that qualify as embedded derivatives in accordance with ASC Topic 815, "Derivatives and Hedging". For derivative financial instruments that are accounted for as liabilities, the derivative instrument is initially recorded at its fair value on the grant date and is then re-valued at each reporting date, with changes in the fair value reported in the unaudited condensed statements of operations. The classification of derivative instruments, including whether such instruments should be recorded as liabilities or as equity, is evaluated at the end of each reporting period. Derivative liabilities are classified in the balance sheet as current or non-current based on whether or not net-cash settlement or conversion of the instrument could be required within 12 months of the balance sheet date. The Company accounts for its warrants issued in connection with its IPO as derivative warrant liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40. Accordingly, the Company recognizes the warrant instruments as liabilities at fair value and adjusts the instruments to fair value at each reporting period. The liabilities are subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date until exercised, and any change in fair value is recognized in the Company's unaudited condensed statements of operations. The fair value of warrants issued by the Company in connection with the IPO and Private Placement has been estimated using Monte-Carlo simulations at the date of issuance. As of September 30, 2021, the Company's public warrants were measured based on quoted prices in active markets, and the private placement warrants were measured based on unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists. FASB ASC 470-20, Debt with Conversion and Other Options, addresses the allocation of proceeds from the issuance of convertible debt into its equity and debt components. The Company applied this guidance to allocate IPO proceeds from the Units between common stock and warrants, using the residual method by allocating IPO proceeds first to fair value of the warrants and then common stock. Income Taxes The Company accounts for income taxes under ASC 740 Income Taxes ("ASC 740"). ASC 740 clarifies the accounting for uncertainty in income taxes recognized in an enterprise's financial statements and prescribes a recognition threshold and measurement process for financial statement recognition and measurement of a tax position taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. ASC 740 also provides guidance on derecognition, classification, interest and penalties, accounting in interim period, disclosure and transition. The deferred income tax assets and liabilities are considered de minimis as of March 4, 2021. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of March 4, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company has identified the United States as its only "major" tax jurisdiction. The Company may be subject to potential examination by federal and state taxing authorities in the areas of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with federal and state tax laws. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. The provision for income taxes was deemed to be de minimis for the period from December 28, 2020 (inception) through March 4, 2021. F-10 Recent Accounting Pronouncements In August 2020, the FASB issued Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") No. 2020-06, "Debt-Debt with Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging-Contracts in Entity's Own Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity ("ASU 2020-06"), which simplifies accounting for convertible instruments by removing major separation models required under current GAAP. The ASU 2020-06 also removes certain settlement conditions that are required for equity-linked contracts to qualify for the derivative scope exception, and it also simplifies the diluted earnings per share calculation in certain areas. ASU2020-06 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2023 and should be applied on a full or modified retrospective basis, with early adoption permitted beginning on January 1, 2021. The Company is currently assessing the impact, if any, that ASU2020-06 would have on its financial position, results of operations or cash flows. The Company's management does not believe that any other recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting standards updates, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's unaudited condensed financial statements. Note 4 - Initial Public Offering On March 4, 2021, the Company consummated the IPO of 42,000,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, and one-third of one warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one whole share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the prospectus included in the Registration Statement. The underwriters have a 45-day option from the date of the IPO (March 4, 2021) to purchase up to an additional 6,300,000 units to cover over-allotments. As of March 10, 2021, no shares of the over-allotment have been purchased. Note 5 - Private Placement Simultaneously with the closing of the IPO, the Company completed the private sale of an aggregate of 12,400,000 Private Placement Warrants at a purchase price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant, to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $12,400,000. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were added to the net proceeds from the IPO held in the Trust Account. Each Private Placement Warrant is exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment (see Note 9). If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Warrants held in the Trust Account will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Placement Warrants will expire worthless. Note 6 - Related Party Transactions Founder Shares On December 30, 2020, the Sponsor purchased 7,187,500 Founder Shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. On February 19, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,875,000 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in the Company's initial stockholders holding an aggregate of up to 10,062,500 Founder Shares. On March 1, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,012,500 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in the Company's initial stockholders holding an aggregate of up to 12,075,000 shares of Class B common stock being issued and outstanding). The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 1,575,000 shares that are subject to forfeiture depending on the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised, so that the number of Founder Shares will equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the IPO. F-11 The Sponsor has agreed, subject to limited exceptions, not to transfer, assign or sell any of its Class B common stock or Class A common stock received upon conversion thereof (together, "Founder Shares") until the earlier of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination; and (B) subsequent to a Business Combination (x) if the last reported sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, rights issuances, consolidations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and other similar transactions) for any 20 trading days within any 30- trading day period commencing at least 150 days after a Business Combination or (y) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's public stockholders having the right to exchange their shares of common stock for cash, securities or other property. Promissory Note - Related Party On December 30, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note to the Sponsor (the "Promissory Note"), pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $300,000. The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) March 31, 2022 or (ii) the completion of the IPO. As of March 4, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the promissory note. Due to Related Party As of March 4, 2021, the amount due to related party is $212,487, which includes $204,370 of offering expense, $5,228 of administrative service fees from March 1, 2021 to March 4, 2021 and $2,889 other operating expenses paid by related party. The amount due is due on demand. Working Capital Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or certain of the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes may be repaid upon completion of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon completion of a Business Combination into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant. Such warrants would be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. As of March 4, 2021, the Company had no borrowings under the Working Capital Loans. Administrative Service Fee The Company has agreed, commencing on the Effective Date of the IPO, to pay an affiliate of the Company's Sponsor a fixed amount of $40,521 per month for office space, administrative and support services. Upon completion of a Business Combination or its liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. As of March 4, 2021, the Company accrued $5,228 administrative service fees from March 1, 2021 to March 4, 2021. Note 7 - Commitments and Contingencies Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and any warrants that may be issued on conversion of Working Capital Loans (and any Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants or warrants issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans and upon conversion of the Founder Shares) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement to be signed prior to or on the Effective Date of the IPO requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to the Company's Class A common stock). The holders of these securities will be entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form registration demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the completion of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. However, the registration rights agreement provides that the Company will not be required to effect or permit any registration or cause any registration statement to become effective until termination of the applicable lock-up period. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. F-12 Underwriters Agreement The underwriters have a 45-day option from the date of the IPO to purchase up to an additional 6,300,000 units to cover over-allotments, if any. As of March 10, 2021, no shares of the over-allotment have been purchased. On March 4, 2021, the underwriters were paid a fixed underwriting discount in aggregate of $8,400,000. In addition, the underwriter will be entitled to a deferred discount of $0.35 per Unit, or $14,700,000 in the aggregate (or $16,905,000 in the aggregate if the underwriters' over-allotment option is exercised in full). The deferred discount will become payable to the underwriters from the amounts held in the Trust Account solely in the event that the Company completes a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. Note 8 - Class A Common stock Subject to Possible Redemption The Company's Class A common stock feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to the occurrence of future events. The Company is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of the Company's Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. As of March 4, 2021, there were 42,000,000 shares of Class A common stock outstanding, all of which were subject to possible redemption. These shares are valued at the IPO price of $10 per share, due to the shareholder rights to the trust proceeds, for a total of $405,000,000 as of March 4, 2021. At March 4, 2021, the Class A common stock reflected in the condensed balance sheets are reconciled in the following table: Gross proceeds $ 420,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated to Public Warrants (13,860,000 ) Class A common stock issuance costs (23,610,055 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 37,470,055 Class A common stock subject to possible redemption $ 420,000,000 Note 9 - Stockholders' Deficit (As Restated) Preferred Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. The Company's board of directors will be authorized to fix the voting rights, if any, designations, powers, preferences, the relative, participating, optional or other special rights and any qualifications, limitations and restrictions thereof, applicable to the shares of each series. The board of directors will be able to, without stockholder approval, issue shares of preferred stock with voting and other rights that could adversely affect the voting power and other rights of the holders of the common stock and could have anti-takeover effects. At March 4, 2021, there were no preferred shares issued or outstanding. Class A Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 400,000,000 shares of Class A common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. As of March 4, 2021, there were 42,000,000 shares of Class A common stock subject to possible redemption which are presented as temporary equity. Class B Common Stock - The Company is authorized to issue 40,000,000 shares of Class B common stock, with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Holders of shares of Class B common stock are entitled to one vote for each share. At December 31, 2020, there were 7,187,500 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. On February 19, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,875,000 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in the Company's initial stockholders holding an aggregate of 10,062,500 shares of Class B common stock. On March 1, 2021, the Company effected a stock dividend of 2,012,500 shares of Class B common stock to the Sponsor, resulting in the Company's initial stockholders holding an aggregate of up to 12,075,000 shares of Class B common stock, of which an aggregate of up to 1,575,000 shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part, so that the number of Class B common stock will equal 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock after the IPO. F-13 Only holders of the Class B common stock will have the right to vote on the election of directors prior to a Business Combination. Holders of Class A common stock and holders of Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders except as otherwise required by law. The Class B common stock will automatically convert into Class A common stock at the time of the completion of a Business Combination, or earlier at the option of the holder, on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment. In the case that additional shares of Class A common stock, or equity-linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts issued in the IPO and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which Founder Shares will convert into Class A common stock will be adjusted (subject to waiver by holders of a majority of the Class B common stock) so that the number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of all Founder Shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the sum of the common stock issued and outstanding upon completion of the IPO plus the number of shares of Class A common stock and equity- linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination, excluding any shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination. Note 10 - Fair Value Measurements The Company's warrant liability is based on a valuation model utilizing management's judgment and pricing inputs from observable and unobservable markets with less volume and transaction frequency than active markets. Significant deviations from these estimates and inputs could result in a material change in fair value. The fair value of the warrant liability is classified as Level 3. The initial fair value of the Public and Private Placement Warrants, issued concurrently and in connection with this Initial Public Offering, has been estimated using a Monte Carlo simulation model, which utilizing management's judgment and pricing inputs from observable and unobservable markets with less volume and transaction frequency than active markets. Significant deviations from these estimates and inputs could result in a material change in fair value. The fair value of the warrant liability is classified as Level 3. Inherent in a Monte Carlo simulation model are assumptions related to expected stock-price volatility, expected life, risk-free interest rate and dividend yield. The Company estimates the volatility of its common stock based on historical volatility that matches the expected remaining life of the warrants. The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero-coupon yield curve on the grant date for a maturity similar to the expected remaining life of the warrants. The expected life of the warrants is assumed to be equivalent to their remaining contractual term. The dividend rate is based on the historical rate, which the Company anticipates to remain at zero. Level 1 assets include investments in money market funds that invest solely in U.S. Government securities. The Company uses inputs such as actual trade data, quoted market prices from dealers or brokers, and other similar sources to determine the fair value of its investments. Transfers to/from Levels 1, 2, and 3 are recognized at the beginning of the reporting period. The transfer of Private Placement Warrants to anyone who is not a permitted transferee would result in the Private Placement Warrants having substantially the same terms as the Public Warrants, the Company determined that the fair value of each Private Placement Warrant is equivalent to that of each Public Warrant. As of March 4, 2021, none of warrant liabilities had been transferred from Level 3 to Level 2 or Level 1. The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured on a recurring basis as of March 4, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation techniques that the Company utilized to determine such fair value. March 4, 2021 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Liabilities: Public Warrant Liability $ - $ - $ 13,860,000 Private Warrant Liability $ - $ - $ 12,400,000 Fair Value at March 4, 2021 $ - $ - $ 26,260,000 F-14 The following table presents the quantitative information regarding Level 3 fair value measurements of the Public and Private Warrants: March 4, 2021 Unit price $ 9.67 Exercise price $ 11.50 Volatility 15.7 % Expected life of the options to convert (years) 6.51 Risk-free rate 1.02 % Dividend yield 0.0 % Note 11 - Warrant Liability Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination and (b) 12 months from the closing of the IPO. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the completion of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis," as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a stock dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. However except as described below, the warrants will not be adjusted for issuances of Class A common stock at a price below its exercise price. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of the warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution form the Company's assets held outside the Trust Account with respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of the Company's initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by our board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any founder shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the "Newly Issued Price"), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the Company's initial Business Combination on the date of the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of shares of the Company's Class A common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummate a Business Combination (such price, the "Market Value") is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described below under "Redemption of warrants when the price per share of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00" and "Redemption of warrants when the price per share of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price described below under "Redemption of warrants when the price per share of the Company's Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00" will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. F-15 The Company will not be obligated to deliver any shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a Public Warrant and will have no obligation to settle such Public Warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration or a valid exemption from registration is available. No Public Warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their Public Warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days, after the closing of a Business Combination, it will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file with the SEC a registration statement registering the issuance, under the Securities Act, of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to cause the same to become effective within 60 business days after the closing of a Business Combination and to maintain the effectiveness of such registration statement, and a current prospectus relating thereto, until the expiration of the Public Warrants in accordance with the provisions of the warrant agreement. Notwithstanding the above, if the Class A common stock is, at the time of any exercise of a Public Warrant, not listed on a national securities exchange such that they do not satisfy the definition of a "covered security" under Section 18(b)(1) of the Securities Act, the Company may, at its option, require holders of Public Warrants who exercise their Public Warrants to do so on a "cashless basis" in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act and, in the event the Company so elects, the Company will not be required to file or maintain in effect a registration statement, but will use its commercially reasonable efforts to register or qualify the shares under applicable blue sky laws to the extent an exemption is not available. Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: · in whole and not in part; · at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant; · upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and · if, and only if, the last reported sale price of shares of the Class A common stock for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders (the "Reference Value") equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for adjustments to the number of shares issuable upon exercise or the exercise price of a warrant). Redemption of warrants when the price per Class A common stock equals or exceeds $10.00. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants: · in whole and not in part; · at $0.10 per warrant upon a minimum of 30 days' prior written notice of redemption provided that holders will be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis prior to redemption and receive that number of shares based on the redemption date and the "fair market value" of the Class A common stock; · if, and only if, the Reference Value equals or exceeds $10.00 per share (as adjusted); and · if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share (as adjusted), the Private Placement Warrants must also be concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. If and when the Public Warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may exercise its redemption right even if it is unable to register or qualify the underlying securities for sale under all applicable state securities laws. The Private Placement Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units being sold in the IPO, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the Class A common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and be non-redeemable, except as described above, so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. Note 12 - Subsequent Events The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statement was issued. The Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement, outside of the restatement disclosed herein. F-16 Attachments Original Link

