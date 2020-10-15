Log in
AO World : UK online electricals retailer AO sees 57% first half sales jump

10/15/2020 | 02:27am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World said on Thursday it expected to report a 57% increase in first half revenue to 715 million pounds after benefiting from strong consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, which will publish interim results on Nov. 24, said it expected to report British revenue up about 54% and revenue in Germany up 83% on a constant currency basis.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair)


Financials
Sales 2021 1 327 M 1 726 M 1 726 M
Net income 2021 33,7 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net Debt 2021 6,32 M 8,22 M 8,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 092 M 1 418 M 1 421 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 56,2%
