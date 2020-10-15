AO World : UK online electricals retailer AO sees 57% first half sales jump
LONDON (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World said on Thursday it expected to report a 57% increase in first half revenue to 715 million pounds after benefiting from strong consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm, which will publish interim results on Nov. 24, said it expected to report British revenue up about 54% and revenue in Germany up 83% on a constant currency basis.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Edmund Blair)