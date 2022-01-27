Log in
    AO.   GB00BJTNFH41

AO WORLD PLC

(AO.)
AO World reviews German business amid rising costs, increased competition

01/27/2022 | 03:01am EST
AO distribution centre in Crewe, Cheshire

(Reuters) - British electricals retailer AO World said on Thursday it has launched a review of its German business due to increased competition and rising costs, while online activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The online retailer, which sells laptops, washing machines, mobile phones and printers, said its current trading estimates for the 12 months ending March 31 remain in line with its lowered forecast from November. (https://refini.tv/3IBnchI)

The company's German business is being significantly impacted by a number of recent material changes to the local trading environment, AO World said, adding that competition in the online market has intensified and online penetration has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

AO World said its digital marketing costs for the country have substantially increased compared to pre-pandemic levels and supply remains constrained. The company expects these trends to continue for the foreseeable future in the German market.

The London-listed firm said the review of its German business will include a range of options, without providing additional details.

(Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AO WORLD PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 622 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net income 2022 -17,5 M -23,5 M -23,5 M
Net cash 2022 18,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -30,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 M 690 M 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 53,9%
Managers and Directors
John Charles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Stephen Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffery Ian Cooper Non-Executive Chairman
Marisa-Luisa Cassoni Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Shaun McCabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AO WORLD PLC-3.26%690
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-3.88%5 640
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.51%2 869
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.81%1 930
MIDWICH GROUP PLC1.91%746
UNIEURO S.P.A.-14.29%420