AO World says one credit insurer cut its suppliers' cover in May
07/04/2022 | 09:28am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British online retailer AO World said a third-party credit insurer serving some of its suppliers had "rebased" its cover in May to reflect post-COVID sales levels, but added that the move had had no effect on its liquidity.
Shares in the electricals company fell as much as 19% on Monday after the Sunday Times reported it was facing a cash crunch after credit insurer Atradius slashed cover.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)