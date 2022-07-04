Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AO World plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AO.   GB00BJTNFH41

AO WORLD PLC

(AO.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:40 2022-07-04 am EDT
59.05 GBX   -13.16%
AO World says one credit insurer cut its suppliers' cover in May

07/04/2022 | 09:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: AO distribution centre in Crewe

LONDON (Reuters) - British online retailer AO World said a third-party credit insurer serving some of its suppliers had "rebased" its cover in May to reflect post-COVID sales levels, but added that the move had had no effect on its liquidity.

Shares in the electricals company fell as much as 19% on Monday after the Sunday Times reported it was facing a cash crunch after credit insurer Atradius slashed cover.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 574 M 1 893 M 1 893 M
Net income 2022 -19,3 M -23,2 M -23,2 M
Net cash 2022 4,29 M 5,16 M 5,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 325 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart AO WORLD PLC
Duration : Period :
AO World plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AO WORLD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 68,00 GBX
Average target price 86,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Charles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Stephen Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffery Ian Cooper Non-Executive Chairman
Marisa-Luisa Cassoni Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Shaun Stephen McCabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AO WORLD PLC-38.46%391
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-45.15%3 077
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.90%2 986
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION17.80%1 855
MIDWICH GROUP PLC-9.06%607
UNIEURO S.P.A.-30.29%306