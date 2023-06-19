Advanced search
    AO.   GB00BJTNFH41

AO WORLD PLC

(AO.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-06-19 am EDT
84.70 GBX   +4.83%
Mike Ashley's Frasers discloses 9% stake in Currys

06/19/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Currys store is seen in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British sportswear and fashion retailer Frasers has acquired an 8.9% stake in electricals retailer Currys, regulatory filings showed on Monday, a week after it forged a strategic partnership with its online rival AO World.

Last Monday, Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority owned by Mike Ashley, disclosed an 18.9% stake in AO and said the partnership deal would allow it to benefit from AO's know-how in electricals and delivery.

Later in the week Frasers increased its AO holding to 21.3%, becoming its biggest shareholder.

Frasers has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.

A spokesperson for Currys declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Frasers was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 131 M 1 449 M 1 449 M
Net income 2023 3,60 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net Debt 2023 78,4 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2023 119x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 466 M 597 M 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
John Charles Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Mark Stephen Higgins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffery Ian Cooper Non-Executive Chairman
Marisa-Luisa Cassoni Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Shaun Stephen McCabe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AO WORLD PLC55.38%597
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-13.27%2 533
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.16%2 134
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.04%1 573
MIDWICH GROUP PLC10.19%599
UNIEURO S.P.A.-14.81%230
