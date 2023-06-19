Mike Ashley's Frasers discloses 9% stake in Currys

Last Monday, Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct and majority owned by Mike Ashley, disclosed an 18.9% stake in AO and said the partnership deal would allow it to benefit from AO's know-how in electricals and delivery.
Later in the week Frasers increased its AO holding to 21.3%, becoming its biggest shareholder.
Frasers has a long history of making strategic investments to develop relationships and partnerships with other retailers, suppliers and brands.
A spokesperson for Currys declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Frasers was not immediately available for comment.
