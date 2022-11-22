Advanced search
    AO.   GB00BJTNFH41

AO WORLD PLC

(AO.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:14 2022-11-22 am EST
60.30 GBX   +15.19%
05:30aSterling Could Stabilize in 2023, Boosting UK-Based Companies
DJ
05:26aSurge in oil stocks push FTSE 100 to fresh two-month high
RE
05:10aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Credit Suisse cuts Vodafone; Citi likes BP
AN
SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: AO World jumps on guidance and lower costs

11/22/2022 | 06:02am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

AO World PLC, up 14% at 59.51 pence, 12-month range 37.22p-130.9p. Shares in the electrical appliance retailer claw back lost ground over the past year, as it guides towards annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation at the top end of its GBP20 million to GBP30 million range. It also notes that the cash costs of closing its German business are expected to be "around zero" compared to an original estimate of GBP15 million. This comes despite its pretax loss widening to GBP12 million in the six months that ended September 30 from GBP4 million a year before. Revenue fell 17% to GBP546 million from GBP661 million.

----------

Sabre Insurance Group PLC, up 3.5% at 99.4p, 12-month range 81.9p-237.44p. Barclays raises the price target for the motor insurance provider's stock to 154p from 147p. It holds Sabre at an 'overweight' rating.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Trifast PLC, down 10% at 52p, 12-month range 51p-165.5p. The fastenings company says that in the half-year ended September 30, pretax profit plunged 43% to GBP3.0 million, compared to GBP5.3 million a year prior. The firm blames various factors, including weaker gross margins, higher tax rates, and the spend on Project Atlas. On a more positive note, revenue rose 16% to GBP120.2 million from GBP103.8 million, and interim dividends are up 7.1% to 0.75p.

----------

Carrs Group PLC, down 5.5% to 107p, 12-month range 89.5p-161.5p. The agriculture machinery distributor and engineering firm says it will delay the publication of its audited results for the year ended September 3, 2022. This is because Grant Thornton, the firm's new auditor, needs to undertake a separate audit of Carrs Billington Agriculture Operations Ltd. This is expected to be completed in mid-January, which will miss the January 3 deadline of the Financial Conduct Authority. As a result, Carrs will ask for trading in its shares to be suspended from January 4. It says trading in the current financial year is going well, meeting its expectations, and gaining ground on the prior year.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
AO WORLD PLC 14.52% 59.9325 Delayed Quote.-52.62%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.14% 158.22 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 220 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
CARR'S GROUP PLC -5.52% 107 Delayed Quote.-29.22%
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 2.08% 98 Delayed Quote.-47.83%
TRIFAST PLC -10.34% 52 Delayed Quote.-63.86%
