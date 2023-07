AO World plc is a United Kingdom-based online electricals retailer. The Company operates through online retailing of domestic appliances and ancillary services to customers in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, it sells major and small domestic appliances and a range of mobile phones, audio visual (AV), consumer electricals and laptops, delivering them through its in-house logistics business and selected third parties. It also provides ancillary services, such as the installation of new products and recycling of old products, as well as offering product protection plans and customer finance. It serves the business-to-business (B2B) market in the United Kingdom, providing electricals and installation services at scale. The Company's subsidiaries include AO Retail Limited, Expert Logistics Ltd, Worry Free Limited, Appliances Online Ltd, Electrical Appliance, and Outlet Limited, among others.