    3975   JP3105330009

AOI TYO HOLDINGS INC.

(3975)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AOI TYO : Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer by Studio Cruise Co., Ltd. for Shares etc. and the Changes of Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder

07/06/2021 | 02:32am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

AOI TYO Holdings Inc.

2-2-24,Higashi-shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku

Tokyo 140-8663

July 6, 2021

Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer by Studio Cruise Co., Ltd. for Shares etc. and the Changes of Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder as a Major Shareholder

AOI TYO Holdings Inc. ("Company") today announced that the tender offer ("Tender Offer") for common stock and various stock acquisition rights (collectively, "Company Stock") of the Company, conducted by Studio Cruise Co. Ltd. ("Offeror") beginning May 17, 2021, has been completed as of July 5, 2021.

The Company also announced that as a result of Tender Offer, the following changes are expected for the parent company and largest shareholder of the Company as of July 12, 2021.

1. Results of the Tender Offer

The Company has received today a report from the Offeror regarding the results of the Tender Offer.

2. Changes of the Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder as a Major Shareholder

  1. Scheduled Date of the Changes
    July 12, 2021 (commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer)
  2. Background of the Change

The Company received notice today from the Offeror regarding the results of Tender Offer stating that 19,739,747 shares of Company Stock were tendered, exceeding the minimum number of shares to be purchased (15,844,900 shares), and that as the Tender Offer has been successful, the Offeror will acquire all shares of Company Stock.

As a result, if the settlement of Tender Offer is completed, the Offeror will own more than 50% of the voting rights related to Company Stock with respect to the voting rights of all shareholders of the Company as of July 12, 2021 (beginning date of Tender Offer settlement). Therefore, the Offeror is expected to become the new parent of the Company and the largest shareholder of the Company.

(3) Overview of the Shareholder subject to the Change

Outline of Studio Cruise Co., Ltd. (the shareholder who will become a parent company and the largest and major shareholder of the Company)

(1)

Name

Studio Cruise Co., Ltd.

(2)

Head Office

5-1, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Representative Name and

Kazuhiro Yamada, representative director

Title

Control and management of the Company's

(4)

Business Lines

business activities through the acquisition and

ownership of Company stock

(5)

Capital Stock

25,000 yen

(as of May 14, 2021)

(6)

Established

April 16, 2021

Major Shareholders and

(7)

Ownership Ratio

Studio Cruise, L.P.

100.00

(as of May 14, 2021)

(8)

Relationship between Company and Offeror

Equity Relationship

Not applicable.

Personal Relationships

Not applicable.

Business Relationship

Not applicable.

Related Party Status

Not applicable.

3. Number of Voting Rights, Ratio of Voting Rights, and Number of Shares held by the Shareholder after the Change

Number of Shares

19,739,747 shares

Number of Voting Rights

197,397 voting rights

Ratio of Voting Rights

83.01%

4. Change in Unlisted Parent Company subject to Disclosure

As a result of Tender Offer, the Offeror will be subject to disclosure as an unlisted parent company, etc., of the Company.

5. Future Prospects

As stated above, although 19,739,747 shares of the Company's common stock were tendered in Tender

Offer, the Offeror was unable to acquire all Company Stock during Tender Offer. Accordingly, the Offeror intends to conduct a series of procedures to become the sole shareholder of the Company.

As a result, the shares of the Company's common stock will be delisted in accordance with the delisting standards of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange). Subsequent to delisting, the shares of the Company's common stock will no longer be traded on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Company will announce specific procedures and timing of the transaction as soon as such is determined in consultation with Offeror.

AOI TYO Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
