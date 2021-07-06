AOI TYO : Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer by Studio Cruise Co., Ltd. for Shares etc. and the Changes of Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder

NEWS RELEASE

AOI TYO Holdings Inc.

2-2-24,Higashi-shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku

Tokyo 140-8663

July 6, 2021

Notice Regarding Results of the Tender Offer by Studio Cruise Co., Ltd. for Shares etc. and the Changes of Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder as a Major Shareholder

AOI TYO Holdings Inc. ("Company") today announced that the tender offer ("Tender Offer") for common stock and various stock acquisition rights (collectively, "Company Stock") of the Company, conducted by Studio Cruise Co. Ltd. ("Offeror") beginning May 17, 2021, has been completed as of July 5, 2021.

The Company also announced that as a result of Tender Offer, the following changes are expected for the parent company and largest shareholder of the Company as of July 12, 2021.

1. Results of the Tender Offer

The Company has received today a report from the Offeror regarding the results of the Tender Offer.

2. Changes of the Parent Company and the Largest Shareholder as a Major Shareholder

Scheduled Date of the Changes

July 12, 2021 (commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer) Background of the Change

The Company received notice today from the Offeror regarding the results of Tender Offer stating that 19,739,747 shares of Company Stock were tendered, exceeding the minimum number of shares to be purchased (15,844,900 shares), and that as the Tender Offer has been successful, the Offeror will acquire all shares of Company Stock.

As a result, if the settlement of Tender Offer is completed, the Offeror will own more than 50% of the voting rights related to Company Stock with respect to the voting rights of all shareholders of the Company as of July 12, 2021 (beginning date of Tender Offer settlement). Therefore, the Offeror is expected to become the new parent of the Company and the largest shareholder of the Company.

1