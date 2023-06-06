AOKI : Performance Briefing (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)
06/06/2023 | 01:18am EDT
Performance Briefing
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
May 25, 2023
AOKI Holdings Inc.
Contents
FY3/23 Review of Operations
FY3/24 Earnings Forecast
Fashion Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast
Anniversaire and Bridal Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast
Entertainment Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast
AOKI Group Issues and Shareholder Returns
Supplementary Documents
4
12
16
23
28
35
41
All monetary figures are rounded down.
The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition has not been retroactively applied to fiscal years before FY3/22.
The results of operations of RUNSYSTEM CO., LTD., which was acquired in June 2022, are included in the Entertainment Business beginning with the second quarter of FY3/23.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
2
Business Portfolio Comprised of Three Segments
Fashion Business
"Pleasure of dressing well"
The AOKI Group's founding business. Suits are the key item in this business, but we also provide casual wear and women's wear to enrich the fashion lives of our customers both at work and outside of work.
AOKI
Anniversaire and Bridal Business
Choreographing special events where customers are in the spotlightChoreographs weddings-and"guesthouse" weddings in particular- to ensure customers shine on the most important day of their lives.
ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO
Entertainment Business
Offering entertainment and relaxationProvides customers opportunities for rest, relaxation and entertainment in a variety of welcoming environments. Café complex "KAIKATSU CLUB" boasts top sales in industry.
KAIKATSU CLUB / JIYU KUKAN
Chain of primarily roadside stores, although we have also recently begun to focus on opening stores in central Tokyo, shopping centers and malls. Features carefully planned products and stylists with highly-specialized knowledge that offer total coordination to customers.
ORIHICA
Completed in 1998 based on the concept of "anniversary." Located in the center of the Omotesando district and has a chapel, space for parties, and a Paris-style café. Well-known for hosting the weddings of the famous, has become one of the top brands for weddings.
ANNIVERSAIRE
KAIKATSU CLUB has a shared working space with a Bali Island theme for relaxation. JIYU KUKAN is a place for enjoyment and rejuvenation. Ideal for relaxing on your own, refreshing your mind, doing telework or enjoying time with family members on a day off.
COTE D'AZUR
Chain of stores primarily in shopping centers. Offer new "business" and "business-to-casual" styles targeting men and women in their 20s to 40s.
Size MAX
Specializes in plus-size men's and women's apparel between sizes 2L and 8L with a selection that includes suits and formal and casual fashions.
Guesthouse wedding facility with a European style chapel and garden filled with flowers and greenery. The Group operates facilities nationwide. These facilities are our answer to customers who want a unique wedding that reflects their individuality. The picture shows the flagship MINATO MIRAI YOKOHAMA.
Communication space, modeled after the luxury resort area COTE D'AZUR in south France, that provides a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere filled with song and conversation. It offers pleasurable moments for people's everyday lives.
Fitness: FiT24
24-hourself-service fitness centers, featuring a pleasant environment for training activities and a diverse lineup of services.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
3
FY3/23 Review of Operations
FY3/23 Results
Sales increased 13.7% YoY to ¥176.1 billion and operating profit up 88.0% to ¥10.2 billion Higher sales and earnings for the second consecutive fiscal year
Sales and earnings exceeded the revised forecasts announced in November 2022