    8214   JP3105400000

AOKI HOLDINGS INC.

(8214)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:17:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
843.00 JPY   -1.52%
Aoki : Performance Briefing (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)
PU
05/16Aoki Buys Back Shares for 877 Million Yen
MT
05/16AOKI Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 15, 2023, has closed with 1,000,000 shares, representing 1.18% for ¥877 million.
CI
AOKI : Performance Briefing (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023)

06/06/2023 | 01:18am EDT
Performance Briefing

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

May 25, 2023

AOKI Holdings Inc.

Contents

FY3/23 Review of Operations

FY3/24 Earnings Forecast

Fashion Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast

Anniversaire and Bridal Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast

Entertainment Business FY3/23 Performance and FY3/24 Forecast

AOKI Group Issues and Shareholder Returns

Supplementary Documents

4

12

16

23

28

35

41

  1. All monetary figures are rounded down.
  2. The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition has not been retroactively applied to fiscal years before FY3/22.
  3. The results of operations of RUNSYSTEM CO., LTD., which was acquired in June 2022, are included in the Entertainment Business beginning with the second quarter of FY3/23.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

2

Business Portfolio Comprised of Three Segments

Fashion Business

"Pleasure of dressing well"

The AOKI Group's founding business. Suits are the key item in this business, but we also provide casual wear and women's wear to enrich the fashion lives of our customers both at work and outside of work.

AOKI

Anniversaire and Bridal Business

Choreographing special events where customers are in the spotlightChoreographs weddings -and"guesthouse" weddings in particular- to ensure customers shine on the most important day of their lives.

ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO

Entertainment Business

Offering entertainment and relaxationProvides customers opportunities for rest, relaxation and entertainment in a variety of welcoming environments. Café complex "KAIKATSU CLUB" boasts top sales in industry.

KAIKATSU CLUB / JIYU KUKAN

Chain of primarily roadside stores, although we have also recently begun to focus on opening stores in central Tokyo, shopping centers and malls. Features carefully planned products and stylists with highly-specialized knowledge that offer total coordination to customers.

ORIHICA

Completed in 1998 based on the concept of "anniversary." Located in the center of the Omotesando district and has a chapel, space for parties, and a Paris-style café. Well-known for hosting the weddings of the famous, has become one of the top brands for weddings.

ANNIVERSAIRE

KAIKATSU CLUB has a shared working space with a Bali Island theme for relaxation. JIYU KUKAN is a place for enjoyment and rejuvenation. Ideal for relaxing on your own, refreshing your mind, doing telework or enjoying time with family members on a day off.

COTE D'AZUR

Chain of stores primarily in shopping centers. Offer new "business" and "business-to-casual" styles targeting men and women in their 20s to 40s.

Size MAX

Specializes in plus-size men's and women's apparel between sizes 2L and 8L with a selection that includes suits and formal and casual fashions.

Guesthouse wedding facility with a European style chapel and garden filled with flowers and greenery. The Group operates facilities nationwide. These facilities are our answer to customers who want a unique wedding that reflects their individuality. The picture shows the flagship MINATO MIRAI YOKOHAMA.

Communication space, modeled after the luxury resort area COTE D'AZUR in south France, that provides a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere filled with song and conversation. It offers pleasurable moments for people's everyday lives.

Fitness: FiT24

24-hourself-service fitness centers, featuring a pleasant environment for training activities and a diverse lineup of services.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

3

FY3/23 Review of Operations

FY3/23 Results

  • Sales increased 13.7% YoY to ¥176.1 billion and operating profit up 88.0% to ¥10.2 billion Higher sales and earnings for the second consecutive fiscal year
  • Sales and earnings exceeded the revised forecasts announced in November 2022

(Millions of yen)

Account/Period

FY3/22

FY3/23

Change

YoY %

Vs Revised

forecast %

Net sales

154,916

176,170

21,254

113.7

102.0

Gross profit

59,636

69,556

9,919

116.6

103.4

Gross profit margin

38.5%

39.5%

+1.0pt

+0.5pt

Selling, general and

54,193

59,320

5,127

109.5

101.4

administrative expenses

Operating profit

5,443

10,235

4,792

188.0

116.3

Operating margin

3.5%

5.8%

+2.3pt

+0.7pt

Ordinary profit

4,360

8,430

4,069

193.3

103.4

Profit attributable to owners of

2,563

5,632

3,068

219.7

137.4

parent

AOKI Holdings Inc.

5

Disclaimer

AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 05:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
