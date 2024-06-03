Performance Briefing
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 23, 2024
AOKI Holdings Inc.
Contents
FY3/24 Review of Operations
FY3/25 Earnings Forecast and Shareholder Returns
Fashion Business FY3/24 Performance and FY3/25 Forecast
Entertainment Business FY3/24 Performance and FY3/25 Forecast
Anniversaire and Bridal Business FY3/24 Performance and FY3/25 Forecast
Medium-term Management Plan (FY2024 - 2026)
Supplementary Documents
- All monetary figures are rounded down.
- The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition has not been retroactively applied to fiscal years before FY3/21.
- Sales and earnings of RUNSYSTEM, which became a subsidiary in June 2022, are included beginning with the second quarter of FY3/23.
- The method of measuring segment sales and profits/losses was changed in FY3/24. Financial data for FY3/23 has been prepared and reported based on the measurement method after the change.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
2
Business Portfolio Comprised of Three Segments
Fashion Business
"Pleasure of dressing well"
The AOKI Group's founding business. Suits are the key item in this business, but we also provide casual wear and women's wear to enrich the fashion lives of our customers both at work and outside of work.
Entertainment Business
Offering entertainment and relaxationProvides customers opportunities for rest, relaxation and entertainment in a variety of welcoming environments. Café complex "KAIKATSU CLUB" boasts top sales in industry.
Anniversaire and Bridal Business
Choreographing special events where customers are in the spotlightChoreographs weddings -and"guesthouse" weddings in particular- to ensure customers shine on the most important day of their lives.
AOKI
Chain of primarily roadside stores, although we have also recently begun to focus on opening stores in central Tokyo, shopping centers and malls. Features carefully planned products and stylists with highly- specialized knowledge that offer total coordination to customers.
ORIHICA
Chain of stores primarily in shopping centers. Offer new "business" and "business-to-casual" styles targeting men and women in their 20s to 40s.
Size MAX
Specializes in plus-size men's and women's apparel between sizes 2L and 8L with a selection that includes suits and formal and casual fashions.
KAIKATSU CLUB / JIYU KUKAN
KAIKATSU CLUB has a shared working space with a Bali Island theme for relaxation. JIYU KUKAN is a place for enjoyment and rejuvenation.
Ideal for relaxing on your own, refreshing your mind, doing telework or enjoying time with family members on a day off.
COTE D'AZUR
Communication space, modeled after the luxury resort area COTE D'AZUR in south France, that provides a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere filled with song and conversation. It offers pleasurable moments for people's everyday lives.
Fitness: FiT24
24-hourself-service fitness centers, featuring a pleasant environment for training activities and a diverse lineup of services.
ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO
Completed in 1998 based on the concept of "anniversary." Located in the center of the Omotesando district and has a chapel, space for parties, and a café. Many amenities and features involving time, experiences, merchandise and services for weddings and anniversaries.
ANNIVERSAIRE
Guesthouse wedding facility with a European style chapel and garden filled with flowers and greenery. The Group operates facilities nationwide. These facilities are our answer to customers who want a unique wedding that reflects their individuality. The picture shows the flagship MINATO MIRAI YOKOHAMA.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
3
FY3/24 Review of Operations
FY3/24 Results Summary
Business climate
- Normalization of social and economic activities
- Recovery of consumer activity due to end of most pandemic restrictions, return to the office, and increased demand for going out
- Rise in raw material prices
- Weather factors such as hot summer, lingering summer heat and warm winter
- Product and service strategies that meet consumer needs
AOKI Group
- Favorable results of existing stores in all business segments
- Higher sales and earnings for the third consecutive fiscal year
- Appropriate measures as needed in response to rising costs
- Sales and earnings exceeded forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
Sales
187.7 billion yen
Operating
13.8 billion yen
(up 6.6% YoY)
profit
(up 35.4% YoY)
Ordinary
13.2 billion yen
profit
(up 57.0% YoY)
Profit attributable
7.5 billion yen
to owners of parent
(up 34.5% YoY)
AOKI Holdings Inc.
5
FY3/24 Consolidated Profit and Loss
(Millions of yen)
Account/Period
FY3/23
FY3/24
Change
YoY %
Sales
176,170
187,716
11,546
106.6
Gross profit
69,556
76,929
7,373
110.6
Gross profit margin
39.5%
41.0%
+1.5pt
Selling, general and administrative
59,320
63,069
3,749
106.3
expenses
Operating profit
10,235
13,860
3,624
135.4
Operating margin
5.8%
7.4%
+1.6pt
Non-operating profit
404
329
-74
81.5
Non-operating expenses
2,209
954
-1,255
43.2
Ordinary profit
8,430
13,235
4,804
157.0
Extraordinary gains
1,324
1,003
-320
75.8
Extraordinary losses
1,994
1,798
-196
90.2
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,632
7,574
1,941
134.5
Net income per share (yen)
66.34
90.03
23.69
-
AOKI Holdings Inc.
6
FY3/24 Results
FY3/23
Sales
(Billions of yen)
187.7
110.7
176.1
Cost
Sales
of
sales
76.9 63.0
Gross SG&A profit expenses
FY3/24
(Billions of yen)
Non-operating expenses
- Interest expenses
- Loss on store closing, etc.
Extraordinary income
- Gain on sale of investment securities
- Settlements received, etc.
Extraordinary losses
• Impairment loss
Non-
Non-
Extraordinary
operating operating
income Extraordinary
Operating
Profit
Operating profit
expenses
1.0
losses
Total income
1.7
profit Ordinary
profit
0.3
0.9
taxes
Profit
attributable
profit
attributable
10.2
to owners
8.4
to owners
of parent
4.8
of parent
5.6
13.8
13.2
12.4
7.5
Ordinary
Profit before
Major components
profit
income taxes
Sales
Increase in existing-store sales in all business segments
Non-operating
Decrease in loss on retirement of non-current assets
expenses
Gross profit
Gross profit margin: up 1.5pt YoY
Extraordinary Gain on sale of investment securities and shares of
income
subsidiaries and associates, settlements received
Operating profit
Increase in operating profit due to higher existing-store
Extraordinary
Decrease in impairment loss
sales and improved gross profit margin
losses
AOKI Holdings Inc.
7
Consolidated Earnings Trends from FY3/14 to FY3/24
(Billions of yen)
Sales
Operating profit/loss
Operating margin
¥187.7 billion
198.4
194.0
195.0
188.5
179.4
183.8
180.2
176.1
11.4%
154.9
143.1
10.4%
9.4%
7.4%
20.3
19.0
17.7
7.4%
7.5%
6.9%
¥13.8 billion
14.4
14.8
13.4
5.8%
3.7%
3.5%
10.2
6.6
5.4
Before the pandemic
-5.7
-4.0%
FY3/14
FY3/15
FY3/16
FY3/17
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
AOKI Holdings Inc.
8
FY3/24 Results by Segment
Existing-store sales remained strong due to increase in sales per customer, resulting in third
consecutive year of increase in sales and profits.
Fashion
• Change in existing-store sales: up 5.7% (forecast: up 3.0%)
• Change in existing-store sales per customer: up 6.2% (forecast: up2.2%)
• Stores opened: 6 stores; closed: 9 stores
The number of customers increased as social and economic activities returned to normal; record-high
Entertainment
operating profit was achieved
• Change in existing-store sales: up 5.5% (forecast: up 5.4%)
• Stores opened: 14 stores; closed: 40 stores (include RUNSYSTEM)
ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO closed from April to August and expenses increased due to renewal
Anniversaire and Bridal
• Change in the number of weddings at existing locations: up 13.1% (forecast: up 10.6%)
• Change in sales per couple at existing locations: up 5.0 (forecast: up 4.9%)
Sales
Operating profit
(Billions of yen)
195.0
3.1
25.4
54.1
114.4
176.1
4.8
9.4
70.8
94.5
+6.6%
187.7
+25.9% 6.0
+9.0%
10.2
+6.6%
75.5
+5.8%
100.0
(Billions of yen)
13.4
0.6
2.1
3.1
7.2
10.2
0.7
0.3
3.1
6.6
+35.4%
+75.7%
-85.0%
+71.4%
+21.3%
13.8
1.3
0.05
5.4
8.0
FY3/19
FY3/23
FY3/24
*Before the pandemic
FY3/19
FY3/23
FY3/24
*Before the pandemic
■ Fashion
■ Entertainment
■ Anniversaire/Bridal
■ Real Estate Leasing
*The sum of the business segment items does not match the total because of inter-segment eliminations.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
9
Consolidated Balance Sheet
FY3/23
(Billions of yen)
FY3/24
Major Components
(Billions of yen)
Assets
Total assets: ¥233.4 billion
Current
Current liabilities
assets 48.9
78.8
Non-current
liabilities
52.2
Non-current
assets
Net assets
154.5 132.2
Total assets: ¥236.3 billion
(+2.9 vs. FY3/23)
Current
Current
liabilities
51.8
assets
(+2.9)
81.8
(+2.9)
Non-current
liabilities
47.4
(-4.8)
Non-current
assets
Net assets
154.5 137.0
(-0.0)(+4.8)
- Current assets
- Decrease in cash and deposits
- Increase in accounts receivable-trade due to higher sales
- Increase in inventories due to an increase in purchases
- Non-currentassets
- Increased mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment
- Decreases in intangible assets and investments and other assets
Liabilities
- Current liabilities
- Decrease in current portion of long-term borrowings mainly for scheduled repayments
- Increase in accounts payable-trade due to an increase in purchases
- Increases in lease obligations and accrued expenses and others
- Non-currentliabilities
- Decrease in long-term borrowings mainly for scheduled repayments
Net assets
*Figures in parenthesis represent changes from FY3/23
- Capital surplus
- Decreased mainly due to the retirement of treasury shares
- Retained earnings
- Increased due to a profit attributable to owners of parent and dividend from surplus
AOKI Holdings Inc.
10
