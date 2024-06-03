Choreographing special events where customers are in the spotlightChoreographs weddings -and"guesthouse" weddings in particular- to ensure customers shine on the most important day of their lives.

Offering entertainment and relaxationProvides customers opportunities for rest, relaxation and entertainment in a variety of welcoming environments. Café complex "KAIKATSU CLUB" boasts top sales in industry.

The AOKI Group's founding business. Suits are the key item in this business, but we also provide casual wear and women's wear to enrich the fashion lives of our customers both at work and outside of work.

AOKI Chain of primarily roadside stores, although we have also recently begun to focus on opening stores in central Tokyo, shopping centers and malls. Features carefully planned products and stylists with highly- specialized knowledge that offer total coordination to customers. ORIHICA Chain of stores primarily in shopping centers. Offer new "business" and "business-to-casual" styles targeting men and women in their 20s to 40s. Size MAX Specializes in plus-size men's and women's apparel between sizes 2L and 8L with a selection that includes suits and formal and casual fashions.

KAIKATSU CLUB / JIYU KUKAN KAIKATSU CLUB has a shared working space with a Bali Island theme for relaxation. JIYU KUKAN is a place for enjoyment and rejuvenation. Ideal for relaxing on your own, refreshing your mind, doing telework or enjoying time with family members on a day off. COTE D'AZUR Communication space, modeled after the luxury resort area COTE D'AZUR in south France, that provides a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere filled with song and conversation. It offers pleasurable moments for people's everyday lives. Fitness: FiT24 24-hourself-service fitness centers, featuring a pleasant environment for training activities and a diverse lineup of services.