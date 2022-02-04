AOKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022

Company name: AOKI Holdings Inc. Stock code: 8214 Representative: Akihiro Aoki, President Contact: Haruo Tamura, Executive Vice President Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: Scheduled date of payment of dividend: Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: February 4, 2022 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021) [Japanese GAAP] Listings: TSE First Section URL: https://www.aoki-hd.co.jp/ Tel: +81-45-941-1388 February 7, 2022 - Yes None Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 4, 2022 at 15:30 (GMT +9). (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 102,713 8.5 (1,734) - (2,511) - (2,563) - Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 94,673 (25.5) (12,141) - (12,857) - (11,441) - Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021: (2,775) (-%) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020: (10,872) (-%) Net income per Diluted net income per share share Yen Yen Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021 (30.21) - Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020 (135.00) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of Dec. 31, 2021 227,184 121,980 53.5 As of Mar. 31, 2021 237,260 125,850 52.9 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Dec. 31, 2021: 121,469 As of Mar. 31, 2021: 125,487 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY3/21 - 10.00 - 0.00 10.00 FY3/22 - 5.00 - FY3/22 (forecasts) 5.00 10.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 156,500 9.3 5,000 - 4,100 - 1,300 - 15.32 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

* Notes Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None Note: Please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 of the attachments for further information. (4) Number of shares outstanding (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at the end of the period As of Dec. 31, 2021: 87,649,504 shares As of Mar. 31, 2021: 90,649,504 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Dec. 31, 2021: 2,746,304 shares As of Mar. 31, 2021: 5,853,274 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021: 84,860,387 shares Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020: 84,748,030 shares Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts and other matters Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company at the time the materials were created. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual performance may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 of the attachments regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above. Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results will be available on the Company's website immediately after the earnings announcement on Friday, February 4, 2022.

AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Contents of Attachments Pages 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 8 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 Going Concern Assumption 9 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 9 Changes in Accounting Policies 9 Additional Information 10 Segment Information 10 1

AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline in September following an upturn during the summer and states of emergency and other restrictions end ed in October. As a result, the Japanese economy has been recovering. Despite this improvement, the outlook for the economy is still uncertain because of the current rapid increase in the number of cases caused by the highly infectious omicron variant. Due to the activities explained in the following section that were accompanied by measures to prevent the spread of infections, the impact of the pandemic was smaller than one year earlier. Net sales increased 8.5% year-on-year to 102,713 million yen, and the operating loss was 1,734 million yen compared with a loss of 12,141 million yen one year earlier. There was an ordinary loss of 2,511 million yen compared with a loss of 12,857 million yen one year earlier. Loss attributable to owners of parent was 2,563 million yen compared with a loss of 11,441 million yen one year earlier. The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The application of this standard reduced net sales in the first nine months by 2,809 million yen and reduced the operating loss and ordinary loss by 379 million yen each. Operating results by segment are as follows. Fashion Business One major activity in this business is the expansion of casual apparel, centered on the new category of pajama suits for today's "new normal," with the goal of becoming a provider of both life style and work fashions. Specifically, the lineup of pajama suits is now about 10 times larger than one year earlier and marketing activities for pajama suits have been increased, including the use of TV commercials for the first time. This business also launched JOY Casual, a new line of casual apparel based on the concept of "happiness you choose, happiness you wear." In the women's apparel category, we started the MeWORK Project that is primarily focused on functional mix -and-match apparel sets for working women. During the first nine months of the fiscal year, one AOKI store and one ORIHICA store were opened and six AOKI stores and four ORIHICA stores were closed to improve the efficiency of this business. There were 621 stores at the end of the third quarter (one combined AOKI/Size MAX store has been changed to counting each format separately) compared with 628 at the end of the previous fiscal year. Due to many activities during the fiscal year's first nine months in this business and a small decline in the negative effects of the pandemic, sales in this segment was mostly unchanged, decreasing 0.2% to 53,043 million yen, and operating loss was 2,338 million yen, compared with a loss of 4,878 million yen one year earlier, mainly due to reduction in SG&A expenses. Anniversaire and Bridal Business During the first nine months, the number of weddings held by this business since the start of operations in 1998 surpassed 100,000. To mark this accomplishment, Anniversaire held the "Kiseki" 100,000 couples appreciation fair featuring special plans. As in the previous fiscal year, Anniversaire Café Omotesando operated FENDI CAFFE by ANNIVERSAIRE for a limited time through a collaboration with the prestigious Fendi brand of Italy. This event attracted a large number of customers. At the end of the third quarter, there were 10 locations in this business, down from 12 at the end of the previous fiscal year because the Tokyo Bay and Kobe locations closed due to the end of the lease at the building they occupied and other reasons. The performance of this segment improved because of these measures and the higher number of weddings during the first nine months compared with one year earlier when there were no weddings and receptions between April 7 and May 31, 2020. This business also benefited from a small decline in the negative effects of the pandemic. As a result, sales increased 22.3% to 6,517 million yen and there was an operating loss of 53 million yen compared with a 2,603 million yen loss one year earlier. 2