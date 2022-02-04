AOKI : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 4, 2022 at 15:30 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
102,713
8.5
(1,734)
-
(2,511)
-
(2,563)
-
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020
94,673
(25.5)
(12,141)
-
(12,857)
-
(11,441)
-
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
(2,775)
(-%)
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020:
(10,872)
(-%)
Net income per
Diluted net income per share
share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021
(30.21)
-
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020
(135.00)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Dec. 31, 2021
227,184
121,980
53.5
As of Mar. 31, 2021
237,260
125,850
52.9
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Dec. 31, 2021: 121,469
As of Mar. 31, 2021: 125,487
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY3/21
-
10.00
-
0.00
10.00
FY3/22
-
5.00
-
FY3/22 (forecasts)
5.00
10.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
156,500
9.3
5,000
-
4,100
-
1,300
-
15.32
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
* Notes
Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others:
Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting-based estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
Note: Please refer to "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 of the attachments for further information.
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
1)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at the end of the period
As of Dec. 31, 2021:
87,649,504 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
90,649,504 shares
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Dec. 31, 2021:
2,746,304 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
5,853,274 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021:
84,860,387 shares
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020:
84,748,030 shares
Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forecasts and other matters Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forecasts and forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company at the time the materials were created. These materials are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual performance may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 4 of the attachments regarding preconditions or other related matters for the forecast shown above.
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results will be available on the Company's website immediately after the earnings announcement on Friday, February 4, 2022.
AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Contents of Attachments
Pages
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements
4
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
5
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
7
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
7
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
8
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Going Concern Assumption
9
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
9
Changes in Accounting Policies
9
Additional Information
10
Segment Information
10
1
AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the number of COVID-19 cases began to decline in September following an upturn during the summer and states of emergency and other restrictions end ed in October. As a result, the Japanese economy has been recovering. Despite this improvement, the outlook for the economy is still uncertain because of the current rapid increase in the number of cases caused by the highly infectious omicron variant.
Due to the activities explained in the following section that were accompanied by measures to prevent the spread of infections, the impact of the pandemic was smaller than one year earlier. Net sales increased 8.5% year-on-year to 102,713 million yen, and the operating loss was 1,734 million yen compared with a loss of 12,141 million yen one year earlier. There was an ordinary loss of 2,511 million yen compared with a loss of 12,857 million yen one year earlier. Loss attributable to owners of parent was 2,563 million yen compared with a loss of 11,441 million yen one year earlier.
The Company has applied the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The application of this standard reduced net sales in the first nine months by 2,809 million yen and reduced the operating loss and ordinary loss by 379 million yen each.
Operating results by segment are as follows.
Fashion Business
One major activity in this business is the expansion of casual apparel, centered on the new category of pajama suits for today's "new normal," with the goal of becoming a provider of both life style and work fashions. Specifically, the lineup of pajama suits is now about 10 times larger than one year earlier and marketing activities for pajama suits have been increased, including the use of TV commercials for the first time. This business also launched JOY Casual, a new line of casual apparel based on the concept of "happiness you choose, happiness you wear." In the women's apparel category, we started the MeWORK Project that is primarily focused on functional mix -and-match apparel sets for working women.
During the first nine months of the fiscal year, one AOKI store and one ORIHICA store were opened and six AOKI stores and four ORIHICA stores were closed to improve the efficiency of this business. There were 621 stores at the end of the third quarter (one combined AOKI/Size MAX store has been changed to counting each format separately) compared with 628 at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Due to many activities during the fiscal year's first nine months in this business and a small decline in the negative effects of the pandemic, sales in this segment was mostly unchanged, decreasing 0.2% to 53,043 million yen, and operating loss was 2,338 million yen, compared with a loss of 4,878 million yen one year earlier, mainly due to reduction in SG&A expenses.
Anniversaire and Bridal Business
During the first nine months, the number of weddings held by this business since the start of operations in 1998 surpassed 100,000. To mark this accomplishment, Anniversaire held the "Kiseki" 100,000 couples appreciation fair featuring special plans. As in the previous fiscal year, Anniversaire Café Omotesando operated FENDI CAFFE by ANNIVERSAIRE for a limited time through a collaboration with the prestigious Fendi brand of Italy. This event attracted a large number of customers. At the end of the third quarter, there were 10 locations in this business, down from 12 at the end of the previous fiscal year because the Tokyo Bay and Kobe locations closed due to the end of the lease at the building they occupied and other reasons.
The performance of this segment improved because of these measures and the higher number of weddings during the first nine months compared with one year earlier when there were no weddings and receptions between April 7 and May 31, 2020. This business also benefited from a small decline in the negative effects of the pandemic. As a result, sales increased 22.3% to 6,517 million yen and there was an operating loss of 53 million yen compared with a 2,603 million yen loss one year earlier.
2
AOKI Holdings Inc. (8214) Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Entertainment Business
All COTE D'AZUR cafés resumed normal operations on October 1, 2021 and all other formats of this business continued to operate along with strict measures for safety during the pandemic. KAIKATSU CLUB café complexes used numerous measures to attract customers for business activities and study. For example, cafés hav e rooms with locks for individual use and offer customers original videos of Terashima Bunko. KAIKATSU CLUB also conducted the Yaki-Curry Fair, which has been very popular every year, strengthened promotional activities and used other measures targeting families. FiT24 continued efforts to open more fitness clubs, including four clubs at the same location as an AOKI store and this business is performing well. During the first nine months, we opened 29 KAIKATSU CLUBs and 43 FiT24 locations. 19 KAIKATSU CLUBs and four COTE D'AZURs were closed for conversions and other measures to improve efficiency. As a result, there were 708 locations in this segment at the end of the third quarter compared with 659 at the end of the previous fiscal year.
The performance of this segment improved because of these measures and benefited from a decline in the negative effects of the pandemic. Sales in this segment increased 19.6% to 42,191 million yen and operating profit was 205 million yen compared with a loss of 5,517 million yen one year earlier.
Real Estate Leasing Business
Segment sales increased 12.6% to 3,262 million yen mainly because of an increase in the subleasing of stores and other facilities that were closed. Operating profit increased 15.0% to 674 million yen.
Information about the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition , etc. and the effect of this standard for each business segment is shown in "Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 and "Segment Information, First nine months of FY3/22, 3. Information related to revisions for reportable segments " on page 11.
Explanation of Financial Position Balance sheet position
Assets
Total assets at the end of the third quarter decreased 10,075 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 227,184 million yen mainly due to seasonal factors.
Current assets decreased 9,221 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. There were decreases of
4,087 million yen in cash and deposits due to repayments of borrowings and 4,532 million yen in accounts receivable-trade due to seasonal factors. Non-current assets decreased 854 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year as property, plant and equipment decreased 935 million yen mainly due to depreciation .
Liabilities
Current liabilities decreased 4,865 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. There were decreases of 2,454 million yen in accounts payable-trade mainly due to seasonal factors and 2,660 million yen in electronically recorded obligations-operating.Non-current liabilities decreased 1,340 million yen. There was a decrease of 1,125 million yen in long-term borrowings mainly due to a 9,000 million yen of long-term new loan and scheduled repayment.
Net assets
Net assets decreased 3,870 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. There was a decrease of 3,878 million yen in retained earnings due to a loss attributable to owners of parent, the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition and dividend from surplus.
3
