Supplementary
Materials
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
May 10, 2024
AOKI Holdings Inc.
Contents
FY3/24 Review of Operations
3
FY3/25 Earnings Forecast
8
Supplementary Documents
12
- All monetary figures are rounded down.
- The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition has not been retroactively applied to fiscal years before FY3/21.
- Sales and earnings of RUNSYSTEM, which became a subsidiary in June 2022, are included beginning with the second quarter of FY3/23.
- We changed the method of calculating segment sales and profits/losses in the FY3/24 , for the FY3/23 we have listed figures prepared based on the changed calculation method.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
2
FY3/24 Review of Operations
FY3/24 Results Summary
Business climate
- Normalization of social and economic activities
- Recovery of consumer activity due to end of most pandemic restrictions, return to the office, and increased demand for going out
- Rise in raw material prices
- Weather factors such as hot summer, lingering summer heat and warm winter
- Product and service strategies that meet consumer needs
AOKI Group
- Favorable results of existing stores in all business segments
- Higher sales and earnings for the third consecutive fiscal year
- Appropriate measures as needed in response to rising costs
- Sales and earnings exceeded forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
Sales
187.7 billion yen
Operating
13.8 billion yen
(up 6.6% YoY)
profit
(up 35.4% YoY)
Ordinary
13.2 billion yen
profit
(up 57.0% YoY)
Profit attributable
7.5 billion yen
to owners of parent
(up 34.5% YoY)
AOKI Holdings Inc.
4
Consolidated Profit and Loss
(Millions of yen)
Account/Period
FY3/23
FY3/24
Change
YoY %
Sales
176,170
187,716
11,546
106.6
Gross profit
69,556
76,929
7,373
110.6
Gross profit margin
39.5%
41.0%
+1.5pt
Selling, general and administrative
59,320
63,069
3,749
106.3
expenses
Operating profit
10,235
13,860
3,624
135.4
Operating margin
5.8%
7.4%
+1.6pt
Non-operating profit
404
329
-74
81.5
Non-operating expenses
2,209
954
-1,255
43.2
Ordinary profit
8,430
13,235
4,804
157.0
Extraordinary gains
1,324
1,003
-320
75.8
Extraordinary losses
1,994
1,798
-196
90.2
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,632
7,574
1,941
134.5
Net income per share (yen)
66.34
90.03
23.69
-
AOKI Holdings Inc.
5
Consolidated Earnings Trends from FY3/14 to FY3/24
(Billions of yen)
Sales
Operating profit/loss
Operating margin
¥187.7billion
198.4
194.0
195.0
188.5
179.4
183.8
180.2
176.1
11.4%
154.9
143.1
10.4%
9.4%
7.4%
20.3
19.0
17.7
7.4%
7.5%
6.9%
¥13.8billion
14.4
14.8
13.4
5.8%
3.7%
3.5%
10.2
6.6
5.4
Before the pandemic
-5.7
-4.0%
FY3/14
FY3/15
FY3/16
FY3/17
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
FY3/23
FY3/24
AOKI Holdings Inc.
6
FY3/24 Results by Segment
Existing-store sales remained strong due to increase in sales per customer, resulting in third
Fashion
consecutive year of increase in sales and profits
• Change in existing-store sales: up 5.7% (forecast: up 3.0%)
Change in existing-store sales per customer: up6.2%(forecast: up2.2%)
• Stores opened: 6 stores; closed: 9 stores
The number of customers increased due to social and economic activities, Record-high operating profit
Entertainment
• Change in existing-store sales: up 5.5% (forecast: up 5.4%)
• Stores opened: 14 stores; closed: 40 stores(include RUNSYSTEM)
ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO closed from April to August and expenses increased due to renewal
Anniversaire and Bridal
• Change in the number of weddings at existing locations: up 13.1% (forecast: up 10.6%)
• Change in sales per couple at existing locations: up 5.0 (forecast: up 4.9%)
Sales
Operating profit
(Billions of yen)
195.0
3.1
25.4
54.1
114.4
176.1
4.8
9.4
70.8
94.5
+6.6%
187.7
+25.9%
6.0
10.2
+9.0%
75.5
+6.6%
+5.8%
100.0
(Billions of yen)
13.4
0.6
2.1
3.1
7.2
10.2
0.7
0.3
3.1
6.6
+35.4%
+75.7%
-85.0%
+71.4%
+21.3%
13.8
1.3
0.05
5.4
8.0
FY3/19
FY3/23
FY3/24
*Before the pandemic
FY3/19
FY3/23
FY3/24
*Before the pandemic
■ Fashion
■ Entertainment
■ Anniversaire/Bridal
■ Real Estate Reasing
*The sum of the business segment items does not match the total because of inter-segment eliminations.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
7
FY3/25 Earnings Forecast
FY3/25 Earnings Forecast
Business climate
- The diversification of customer needs and changes of consumption behavior
- Depreciation of the yen and rise in raw material prices
- Shortage of employees and wage increases
- Increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability
AOKI Group
- Developing products and services that meet customer needs and changing store models
- Appropriate measures as needed in response to rising costs and implement cost controls
- Use DX for store operation innovations and improvements
- Development of environmentally friendly products and implementation of various efforts
Sales
191.5 billion yen
Operating
15.0 billion yen
(up 2.0% YoY)
profit
(up 8.2% YoY)
Ordinary
14.6 billion yen
profit
(up 10.3% YoY)
Profit attributable
8.0 billion yen
to owners of parent
(up 5.6% YoY)
AOKI Holdings Inc.
9
Consolidated Forecast
(Millions of yen)
Account/Period
FY3/24
FY3/25
Change
YoY %
(Forecast)
Sales
187,716
191,500
3,783
102.0
Gross profit
76,929
80,100
3,170
104.1
Gross profit margin
41.0%
41.8%
+0.8pt
Selling, general and administrative
63,069
65,100
2,030
103.2
expenses
Operating profit
13,860
15,000
1,139
108.2
Operating margin
7.4%
7.8%
+0.4pt
Non-operating profit
329
250
-79
75.8
Non-operating expenses
954
650
-304
68.1
Ordinary profit
13,235
14,600
1,364
110.3
Extraordinary gains
1,003
-
-1,003
-
Extraordinary losses
1,798
1,400
-398
77.8
Profit attributable to owners of parent
7,574
8,000
425
105.6
Net income per share (yen)
90.03
95.21
5.18
-
AOKI Holdings Inc.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 06:46:03 UTC.