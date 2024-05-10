Supplementary

Materials

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

May 10, 2024

AOKI Holdings Inc.

  1. All monetary figures are rounded down.
  2. The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition has not been retroactively applied to fiscal years before FY3/21.
  3. Sales and earnings of RUNSYSTEM, which became a subsidiary in June 2022, are included beginning with the second quarter of FY3/23.
  4. We changed the method of calculating segment sales and profits/losses in the FY3/24 , for the FY3/23 we have listed figures prepared based on the changed calculation method.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

2

FY3/24 Review of Operations

FY3/24 Results Summary

Business climate

  • Normalization of social and economic activities
  • Recovery of consumer activity due to end of most pandemic restrictions, return to the office, and increased demand for going out
  • Rise in raw material prices
  • Weather factors such as hot summer, lingering summer heat and warm winter
  • Product and service strategies that meet consumer needs

AOKI Group

  • Favorable results of existing stores in all business segments
  • Higher sales and earnings for the third consecutive fiscal year
  • Appropriate measures as needed in response to rising costs
  • Sales and earnings exceeded forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

Sales

187.7 billion yen

Operating

13.8 billion yen

(up 6.6% YoY)

profit

(up 35.4% YoY)

Ordinary

13.2 billion yen

profit

(up 57.0% YoY)

Profit attributable

7.5 billion yen

to owners of parent

(up 34.5% YoY)

AOKI Holdings Inc.

4

Consolidated Profit and Loss

(Millions of yen)

Account/Period

FY3/23

FY3/24

Change

YoY %

Sales

176,170

187,716

11,546

106.6

Gross profit

69,556

76,929

7,373

110.6

Gross profit margin

39.5%

41.0%

+1.5pt

Selling, general and administrative

59,320

63,069

3,749

106.3

expenses

Operating profit

10,235

13,860

3,624

135.4

Operating margin

5.8%

7.4%

+1.6pt

Non-operating profit

404

329

-74

81.5

Non-operating expenses

2,209

954

-1,255

43.2

Ordinary profit

8,430

13,235

4,804

157.0

Extraordinary gains

1,324

1,003

-320

75.8

Extraordinary losses

1,994

1,798

-196

90.2

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,632

7,574

1,941

134.5

Net income per share (yen)

66.34

90.03

23.69

-

AOKI Holdings Inc.

5

Consolidated Earnings Trends from FY3/14 to FY3/24

(Billions of yen)

Sales

Operating profit/loss

Operating margin

¥187.7billion

198.4

194.0

195.0

188.5

179.4

183.8

180.2

176.1

11.4%

154.9

143.1

10.4%

9.4%

7.4%

20.3

19.0

17.7

7.4%

7.5%

6.9%

¥13.8billion

14.4

14.8

13.4

5.8%

3.7%

3.5%

10.2

6.6

5.4

Before the pandemic

-5.7

-4.0%

FY3/14

FY3/15

FY3/16

FY3/17

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY3/21

FY3/22

FY3/23

FY3/24

AOKI Holdings Inc.

6

FY3/24 Results by Segment

Existing-store sales remained strong due to increase in sales per customer, resulting in third

Fashion

consecutive year of increase in sales and profits

Change in existing-store sales: up 5.7% (forecast: up 3.0%)

Change in existing-store sales per customer: up6.2%(forecast: up2.2%)

Stores opened: 6 stores; closed: 9 stores

The number of customers increased due to social and economic activities, Record-high operating profit

Entertainment

Change in existing-store sales: up 5.5% (forecast: up 5.4%)

Stores opened: 14 stores; closed: 40 stores(include RUNSYSTEM)

ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO closed from April to August and expenses increased due to renewal

Anniversaire and Bridal

Change in the number of weddings at existing locations: up 13.1% (forecast: up 10.6%)

Change in sales per couple at existing locations: up 5.0 (forecast: up 4.9%)

Sales

Operating profit

(Billions of yen)

195.0

3.1

25.4

54.1

114.4

176.1

4.8

9.4

70.8

94.5

+6.6%

187.7

+25.9%

6.0

10.2

+9.0%

75.5

+6.6%

+5.8%

100.0

(Billions of yen)

13.4

0.6

2.1

3.1

7.2

10.2

0.7

0.3

3.1

6.6

+35.4%

+75.7%

-85.0%

+71.4%

+21.3%

13.8

1.3

0.05

5.4

8.0

FY3/19

FY3/23

FY3/24

*Before the pandemic

FY3/19

FY3/23

FY3/24

*Before the pandemic

Fashion

Entertainment

Anniversaire/Bridal

Real Estate Reasing

*The sum of the business segment items does not match the total because of inter-segment eliminations.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

7

FY3/25 Earnings Forecast

FY3/25 Earnings Forecast

Business climate

  • The diversification of customer needs and changes of consumption behavior
  • Depreciation of the yen and rise in raw material prices
  • Shortage of employees and wage increases
  • Increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability

AOKI Group

  • Developing products and services that meet customer needs and changing store models
  • Appropriate measures as needed in response to rising costs and implement cost controls
  • Use DX for store operation innovations and improvements
  • Development of environmentally friendly products and implementation of various efforts

Sales

191.5 billion yen

Operating

15.0 billion yen

(up 2.0% YoY)

profit

(up 8.2% YoY)

Ordinary

14.6 billion yen

profit

(up 10.3% YoY)

Profit attributable

8.0 billion yen

to owners of parent

(up 5.6% YoY)

AOKI Holdings Inc.

9

Consolidated Forecast

(Millions of yen)

Account/Period

FY3/24

FY3/25

Change

YoY %

(Forecast)

Sales

187,716

191,500

3,783

102.0

Gross profit

76,929

80,100

3,170

104.1

Gross profit margin

41.0%

41.8%

+0.8pt

Selling, general and administrative

63,069

65,100

2,030

103.2

expenses

Operating profit

13,860

15,000

1,139

108.2

Operating margin

7.4%

7.8%

+0.4pt

Non-operating profit

329

250

-79

75.8

Non-operating expenses

954

650

-304

68.1

Ordinary profit

13,235

14,600

1,364

110.3

Extraordinary gains

1,003

-

-1,003

-

Extraordinary losses

1,798

1,400

-398

77.8

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7,574

8,000

425

105.6

Net income per share (yen)

90.03

95.21

5.18

-

AOKI Holdings Inc.

10

