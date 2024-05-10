AOKI Holdings Inc. is a Japan-based holding company mainly engaged in the sale of fashion products. The Company operates in four business segments. The Fashion segment is engaged in the operation of chain stores for men's apparel, women's apparel and accessories under the names of AOKI and ORIHICA. The Anniversaire Bridal segment is engaged in the operation of a wedding hall under the name ANNIVERSAIRE OMOTESANDO. The Karaoke Room Operation segment is engaged in the operation of karaoke bars under the name COTE D'AZUR. The Complex Cafe segment is engaged in the operation of cafes under the name KAIKATSU-CLUB. The Company is also engaged in the leasing of real estate and non-life insurance agency business.