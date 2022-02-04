Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  AOKI Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8214   JP3105400000

AOKI HOLDINGS INC.

(8214)
  Report
AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022)

02/04/2022 | 01:46am EST
Supplementary Materials

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021)

February 4, 2022 AOKI Holdings Inc.

Nine months of FY3/22 Results

Nine months of FY3/21

Business climate

Sales

(Billions of yen)

94.6

Loss

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

to owners

loss

loss

of parent

-12.1

-12.8

-11.4

Nine months of FY3/22

Sales

102.7

(Billions of yen)

Loss

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

to owners

loss

loss

of parent

-1.7

-2.5

-2.5

  • Due to the spread of the COVID-19 Crisis ,priority measures such as emergency declaration and spread prevention will be lifted on October 1, 2021
  • Infected people are decreasing from the end of September,2021
  • Vaccination progresses
  • People are adjusting to new life styles

AOKI Group

  • Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the previous year
  • Karaoke will resume operations at all stores from October 1, 2021
  • New-storeopened : 74stores,

Store closed : 35stores

  • Decrease in SG&A expenses in all business segments

11.5% increase in sales and improved operating loss 3QOctober 1,2021-December 31,2021):

Operating profit was 1.3billion yen compared with 0.2billion yen loss one year earlier

• Figures for Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

2

Nine months of FY3/22 Results by Segment

Fashion:Sales decreased ,but operating loss improved by reducing SG & A expenses

ANNIVERSAIRE/Bridal: Increased sales and profits due to an increase in the number of weddings

Entertainment:

Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and

contribution from new store openings

Sales

Operating profit/loss

(Billions of yen)

+8.5%

120.0

94.6

102.7

3.2

100.0

2.8

+12.6%

80.0

42.1

35.2

+19.6%

60.0

5.3

+22.3%

6.5

(Billions of yen)

1.0

0.5

0.6

0.2

0.0

-0.05

-1.0

-1.7

-2.6

-2.3

-3.0

-5.0

-4.8

-5.5

-7.0

40.0

20.0

53.1 -0.2% 53.0

-9.0

-11.0

-12.1

0.0

Nine months of FY3/21

Nine months of FY3/22

-13.0

Nine months of FY3/21

Nine months of FY3/22

Fashion Anniversaire/Bridal Entertainment Real Estate Leasing Consolidated Total

• Figures for Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

3

3QOctober 1,2021-December 31,2021) of FY3/22 Results by Segment

All business segments turned profitable

Fashion:

Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and Seijin-shiki related

products performed well

ANNIVERSAIRE/Bridal: Sales decreased due to two facilities closed and others, operating profits increased by reducing

SG & A expenses

Entertainment:

Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and contribution from

new store openings

Sales

Operating profit/loss

+4.2%

(Billions of yen)

(Billions

of yen)

2.0

50.0

40.3

38.7

1.1

1.5

1.3

40.0

0.9

+18.0%

13.1

+15.8%

15.1

1.0

0.9

30.0

0.5

3.6

-39.3%

2.2

0.2

0.2

20.0

0.0

0.03

0.1

+4.4%

22.6

-0.08

0.09

10.0

21.6

-0.2

-0.5

-0.5

0.0

-1.0

FY3/21 3Q

FY3/22 3Q

FY3/21 3Q

FY3/22 3Q

Fashion Anniversaire/Bridal Entertainment Real Estate Leasing Consolidated Total

• Figures for 3Q of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

4

Status of each business

Change in Existing-store PerformanceChange in Existing-store Performance

3Q(October 1,2021-December 31,2021)

Business Segment

vs. Nine months of FY3/21

vs. 3Q of FY3/21

topics

And vs. Nine months of FY3/20

And vs. 3Q of FY3/20

• Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the

previous year, number of customers increased

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21

• Seijin-shiki related products performed well

Sales: down 0.3%

Sales: up 7.0%

• Formal wear recover due to increased demand for

Fashion

ceremonial occasions

Vs. Nine months of FY3/20

Vs. 3Q of FY3/20

• Pajamas suits continue to be strong due to expansion of

product lineup and strengthening of marketing

Sales: down 14.1%

Sales: up 3.2%

• Sales of ladies' clothing increased due to the start the

"MeWORK" project for working women

• New-store opened:1store

• Number of coupled married in Existing-store

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21

(not include Family Weddings and Photo Weddings)

Anniversaire

Nine months of FY3/22: 1,932

Sales: up 128.6%

Sales: up 11.7%

(Vs.Nine months of FY3/21 : +1,031,

and Bridal

Vs. Nine months of FY3/20

Vs. First Half of FY3/20

Vs.Nine months of FY3/20 : -1,185)

3Q of FY3/22:612

Sales: down 39.5%

Sales: down 41.3%

(Vs.3Q of FY3/21:-21, Vs.3Q of FY3/20 : -488)

• Increased Family Weddings and Photo Weddings

• Store closed: 1store(Kobe Store)

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21

• Karaoke will resume operations at all stores from

October 1, 2021

Entertainment

Sales: up 13.9%

Sales: up 13.7%

• Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the

Vs. Nine months of FY3/20

Vs. 3Q of FY3/20

previous year, number of customers and sales per

customer increased

Sales: down 17.3%

Sales: down 13.6%

• Combined FiT24/AOKI locations

• New-store opened : 35stores, store closed : 2stores

• Figures for Nine months of FY3/20 and Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

5

