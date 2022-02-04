AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022)

Change in Existing-store PerformanceChange in Existing-store Performance

vs. 3Q of FY3/21

vs. Nine months of FY3/21

And vs. 3Q of FY3/20

And vs. Nine months of FY3/20

• Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

• Formal wear recover due to increased demand for

• Pajamas suits continue to be strong due to expansion of

Vs. 3Q of FY3/20

Vs. Nine months of FY3/20

product lineup and strengthening of marketing

• Sales of ladies' clothing increased due to the start the

• Number of coupled married in Existing-store

(not include Family Weddings and Photo Weddings)

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

Nine months of FY3/22: 1,932

Vs. First Half of FY3/20

Vs. Nine months of FY3/20

(Vs.3Q of FY3/21:-21, Vs.3Q of FY3/20 : -488)

Vs. Nine months of FY3/21

Vs. 3Q of FY3/21