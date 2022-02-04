AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2022)
Supplementary Materials
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021)
February 4, 2022 AOKI Holdings Inc.
Nine months of FY3/22 Results
Nine months of FY3/21
Business climate
Sales
(Billions of yen)
94.6
Loss
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
to owners
loss
loss
of parent
-12.1
-12.8
-11.4
Nine months of FY3/22
Sales
102.7
(Billions of yen)
Loss
Operating
Ordinary
attributable
to owners
loss
loss
of parent
-1.7
-2.5
-2.5
Due to the spread of the COVID-19 Crisis ,priority measures such as emergency declaration and spread prevention will be lifted on October 1, 2021
Infected people are decreasing from the end of September,2021
Vaccination progresses
People are adjusting to new life styles
AOKI Group
Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the previous year
Karaoke will resume operations at all stores from October 1, 2021
New-storeopened : 74stores,
Store closed : 35stores
Decrease in SG&A expenses in all business segments
・11.5% increase in sales and improved operating loss ・3Q （October 1,2021-December 31,2021):
Operating profit was 1.3billion yen compared with 0.2billion yen loss one year earlier
• Figures for Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.
Nine months of FY3/22 Results by Segment
Fashion:
Sales decreased ,but operating loss improved by reducing SG & A expenses
ANNIVERSAIRE/Bridal: Increased sales and profits due to an increase in the number of weddings
Entertainment:
Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and
contribution from new store openings
Sales
Operating profit/loss
(Billions of yen)
+8.5%
120.0
94.6
102.7
3.2
100.0
2.8
+12.6%
80.0
42.1
35.2
+19.6%
60.0
5.3
+22.3%
6.5
(Billions of yen)
1.0
0.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
-0.05
-1.0
-1.7
-2.6
-2.3
-3.0
-5.0
-4.8
-5.5
-7.0
0.0
Nine months of FY3/21
Nine months of FY3/22
-13.0
Nine months of FY3/21
Nine months of FY3/22
■ Fashion ■ Anniversaire/Bridal ■ Entertainment ■ Real Estate Leasing ■ Consolidated Total
• Figures for Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.
3Q
（October 1,2021-December 31,2021) of FY3/22 Results by Segment
All business segments turned profitable
Fashion:
Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and Seijin-shiki related
products performed well
ANNIVERSAIRE/Bridal: Sales decreased due to two facilities closed and others, operating profits increased by reducing
SG & A expenses
Entertainment:
Increased sales and profits due to reduced impact of COVID-19 Crisis and contribution from
new store openings
Sales
Operating profit/loss
+4.2%
(Billions of yen)
(Billions
of yen)
2.0
50.0
40.3
38.7
1.1
1.5
1.3
40.0
0.9
+18.0%
13.1
+15.8%
15.1
1.0
0.9
30.0
0.5
3.6
-39.3%
2.2
0.2
0.2
20.0
0.0
0.03
0.1
+4.4%
22.6
-0.08
0.09
10.0
21.6
-0.2
-0.5
-0.5
0.0
-1.0
FY3/21 3Q
FY3/22 3Q
FY3/21 3Q
FY3/22 3Q
■ Fashion ■ Anniversaire/Bridal ■ Entertainment ■ Real Estate Leasing ■ Consolidated Total
• Figures for 3Q of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.
Status of each business
Change in Existing-store PerformanceChange in Existing-store Performance
3Q(October 1,2021-December 31,2021)
Business Segment
vs. Nine months of FY3/21
vs. 3Q of FY3/21
topics
And vs. Nine months of FY3/20
And vs. 3Q of FY3/20
• Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the
previous year, number of customers increased
Vs. Nine months of FY3/21
Vs. 3Q of FY3/21
• Seijin-shiki related products performed well
Sales: down 0.3%
Sales: up 7.0%
• Formal wear recover due to increased demand for
Fashion
ceremonial occasions
Vs. Nine months of FY3/20
Vs. 3Q of FY3/20
• Pajamas suits continue to be strong due to expansion of
product lineup and strengthening of marketing
Sales: down 14.1%
Sales: up 3.2%
• Sales of ladies' clothing increased due to the start the
"MeWORK" project for working women
• New-store opened:1store
• Number of coupled married in Existing-store
Vs. Nine months of FY3/21
Vs. 3Q of FY3/21
(not include Family Weddings and Photo Weddings)
Anniversaire
Nine months of FY3/22: 1,932
Sales: up 128.6%
Sales: up 11.7%
(Vs.Nine months of FY3/21 : +1,031,
and Bridal
Vs. Nine months of FY3/20
Vs. First Half of FY3/20
Vs.Nine months of FY3/20 : -1,185)
3Q of FY3/22:612
Sales: down 39.5%
Sales: down 41.3%
(Vs.3Q of FY3/21:-21, Vs.3Q of FY3/20 : -488)
• Increased Family Weddings and Photo Weddings
• Store closed: 1store(Kobe Store)
Vs. Nine months of FY3/21
Vs. 3Q of FY3/21
• Karaoke will resume operations at all stores from
October 1, 2021
Entertainment
Sales: up 13.9%
Sales: up 13.7%
• Impact of COVID-19 Crisis decreased compared to the
Vs. Nine months of FY3/20
Vs. 3Q of FY3/20
previous year, number of customers and sales per
customer increased
Sales: down 17.3%
Sales: down 13.6%
• Combined FiT24/AOKI locations
• New-store opened : 35stores, store closed : 2stores
• Figures for Nine months of FY3/20 and Nine months of FY3/21 have not been retrospectively adjusted for revenue recognition accounting standards.
