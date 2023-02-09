AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023)
Supplementary
Materials
for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022)
February 9, 2023
AOKI Holdings Inc.
Contents
Nine Months of FY3/23 Review of Operations
Fashion Business FY3/23 Nine Months Performance
Anniversaire and Bridal Business F3/23 Nine Months Performance
3
8
9
Entertainment Business F3/23 Nine Months Performance
10
Consolidated Profit and Loss
Number of Stores Opened/Closed and Capital Expenditures
Supplementary Documents by Business Segment
11
12
13
1. All amounts are rounded down to the less than unit.
From the beginning of FY3/22, AOKI Holdings is applying the revenue recognition accounting standard. This standard is not retrospectively applied to all figures for FY3/19.
Acquisition of RUNSYSTEM Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary in June 2022. Reflected in results from the second quarter of FY3/23.
Net income(loss) per share: Net income(loss) divided by average number of shares outstanding(excluding treasury stock).
AOKI Holdings Inc.
2
Nine Months of FY3/23 Results
Sales and earnings increased as the socioeconomic activities returned to normal, performance recovers to pre-pandemic level, operating profit for the first time in three years, profit attributable to owners of parent for the first time in four years
*Reference Nine months of FY3/19 Before the pandemic
Nine months of FY3/22
Nine months of FY3/23
Sales
(Billions of yen)
Sales
(Billions of yen)
Sales
(Billions of yen)
134.4
119.0
102.7
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
Operating
Ordinary
Profit
profit
attributable
profit
attributable
Loss
profit
profit
to owners
4.5
to owners
attributable
4.3
3.8
3.2
of parent
of parent
Operating
Ordinary
to owners
1.8
0.2
loss
loss
of parent
-1.7
-2.5
-2.5
Business climate
There was no declaration of a state of emergency or application of priority measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
From October 2022, even if the number of new coronavirus infection variants spreads again, restrictions on behavior will be eased, and the economy will recover gradually
Rise in raw material prices, fuel/electricity costs, and labor costs
The economic outlook remains uncertain due to rising prices, etc
AOKI Group
The number of customers increased in all businesses due to normalization of socioeconomic activities.
Acquisition of RUNSYSTEM CO., LTD. as a subsidiary in June 2022. Reflected in results from the second quarter of FY3/23.
The AOKI Group opened 30 stores and closed 46 stores for conversions to different formats or to improve operating efficiency.
AOKI Holdings Inc.
3
Nine Months of FY3/23 Results
Sales up 15.9%, operating profit improved by ¥6.1 billion, ordinary profit improved by ¥6.3 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent improved by ¥4.4 billion
Nine months of FY3/22
Nine months of FY3/23
Sales
(Billions of yen)
74.0
(Billions of yen)
102.7
119.0
Sales
Cost
Extraordinary income
of
sales
• Subsidies for employment
adjustment
45.0
40.6
Extraordinary losses
• Impairment loss
Gross
SG&A
profit
expenses
Non- Extraordinary
Operating
Operating
income
Profit
Loss
profit
0.3
expenses Ordinary
Extraordinary
attributable
losses
Total income
profit
0.2
to owners
attributable
0.8
Operating Ordinary
0.8
taxes
of parent
to owners of
Non-
1.5
loss
loss
parent
4.3 Operating
3.8
3.2
1.8
profit
-1.7
Profit before
-2.5
-2.5
income taxes
AOKI Holdings Inc.
4
Quarterly performance trends
Sales
60.6
53.6
(Billions of yen)
52.2
（Forecast）※
49.9
45.1
40.3
43.4
39.3
39.2
36.3
32.9
29.4
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY3/19 ※Before the pandemic
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY3/22
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY3/23
Operating profit/loss
8.9
(Billions of yen)
7.1
4.4
（Forecast）※
2.9
2.3
0.6
0.8
1.3
1.5
0.4
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY3/19 ※Before the pandemic
-1.4-1.6
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY3/22
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY3/23
※The forecast for the 4Q of FY3/23 is the figure obtained by subtracting the cumulative 3Q figures from the full-year earnings forecast announced on November 10,2022
AOKI Holdings Inc.
5
