Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AOKI Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8214   JP3105400000

AOKI HOLDINGS INC.

(8214)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-09 am EST
687.00 JPY   +1.03%
01/10AOKI Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective from January 11, 2023
CI
01/06Kusuri No Aoki's Fiscal H1 Profit Surges 69%
MT
2022Aoki : Integrated Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023)

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplementary

Materials

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022)

February 9, 2023

AOKI Holdings Inc.

Contents

Nine Months of FY3/23 Review of Operations

Fashion Business FY3/23 Nine Months Performance

Anniversaire and Bridal Business F3/23 Nine Months Performance

3

8

9

Entertainment Business F3/23 Nine Months Performance

10

Consolidated Profit and Loss

Number of Stores Opened/Closed and Capital Expenditures

Supplementary Documents by Business Segment

11

12

13

1. All amounts are rounded down to the less than unit.

  1. From the beginning of FY3/22, AOKI Holdings is applying the revenue recognition accounting standard. This standard is not retrospectively applied to all figures for FY3/19.
  2. Acquisition of RUNSYSTEM Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary in June 2022. Reflected in results from the second quarter of FY3/23.
  3. Net income(loss) per share: Net income(loss) divided by average number of shares outstanding(excluding treasury stock).

AOKI Holdings Inc.

2

Nine Months of FY3/23 Results

Sales and earnings increased as the socioeconomic activities returned to normal, performance recovers to pre-pandemic level, operating profit for the first time in three years, profit attributable to owners of parent for the first time in four years

*Reference Nine months of FY3/19 Before the pandemic

Nine months of FY3/22

Nine months of FY3/23

Sales

(Billions of yen)

Sales

(Billions of yen)

Sales

(Billions of yen)

134.4

119.0

102.7

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

Operating

Ordinary

Profit

profit

attributable

profit

attributable

Loss

profit

profit

to owners

4.5

to owners

attributable

4.3

3.8

3.2

of parent

of parent

Operating

Ordinary

to owners

1.8

0.2

loss

loss

of parent

-1.7

-2.5

-2.5

Business climate

  • There was no declaration of a state of emergency or application of priority measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
  • From October 2022, even if the number of new coronavirus infection variants spreads again, restrictions on behavior will be eased, and the economy will recover gradually
  • Rise in raw material prices, fuel/electricity costs, and labor costs
  • The economic outlook remains uncertain due to rising prices, etc

AOKI Group

  • The number of customers increased in all businesses due to normalization of socioeconomic activities.
  • Acquisition of RUNSYSTEM CO., LTD. as a subsidiary in June 2022. Reflected in results from the second quarter of FY3/23.
  • The AOKI Group opened 30 stores and closed 46 stores for conversions to different formats or to improve operating efficiency.

AOKI Holdings Inc.

3

Nine Months of FY3/23 Results

Sales up 15.9%, operating profit improved by ¥6.1 billion, ordinary profit improved by ¥6.3 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent improved by ¥4.4 billion

Nine months of FY3/22

Nine months of FY3/23

Sales

(Billions of yen)

74.0

(Billions of yen)

102.7

119.0

Sales

Cost

Extraordinary income

of

sales

Subsidies for employment

adjustment

45.0

40.6

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

Gross

SG&A

profit

expenses

Non- Extraordinary

Operating

Operating

income

Profit

Loss

profit

0.3

expenses Ordinary

Extraordinary

attributable

losses

Total income

profit

0.2

to owners

attributable

0.8

Operating Ordinary

0.8

taxes

of parent

to owners of

Non-

1.5

loss

loss

parent

4.3 Operating

3.8

3.2

1.8

profit

-1.7

Profit before

-2.5

-2.5

income taxes

AOKI Holdings Inc.

4

Quarterly performance trends

Sales

60.6

53.6

(Billions of yen)

52.2

Forecast

49.9

45.1

40.3

43.4

39.3

39.2

36.3

32.9

29.4

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY3/19 Before the pandemic

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY3/22

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY3/23

Operating profit/loss

8.9

(Billions of yen)

7.1

4.4

Forecast

2.9

2.3

0.6

0.8

1.3

1.5

0.4

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY3/19 Before the pandemic

-1.4-1.6

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY3/22

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY3/23

The forecast for the 4Q of FY3/23 is the figure obtained by subtracting the cumulative 3Q figures from the full-year earnings forecast announced on November 10,2022

AOKI Holdings Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AOKI Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AOKI HOLDINGS INC.
01/10AOKI Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes, Effective from January 11, 2023
CI
01/06Kusuri No Aoki's Fiscal H1 Profit Surges 69%
MT
2022Aoki : Integrated Report 2022
PU
2022Japan to deploy missile defence unit in Yonaguni, near Taiwan - Jiji
RE
2022Kyodo News Digest : Dec. 22, 2022 -3-
AQ
2022For Japan's small businesses, central bank move serves up more uncertainty
RE
2022Main events scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22
AQ
2022Japanese billionaire adds DJ, K-pop star to moon trip
RE
2022Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join ..
RE
2022Aoki : Performance Briefing (for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 155 B 1 179 M 1 179 M
Net income 2022 2 563 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 24 031 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 57 734 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 988
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart AOKI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AOKI Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AOKI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruo Tamura President & Representative Director
Akihiro Aoki Chairman
Norio Terui Director, VP & Head-Group Information System
Minoru Inagaki Independent Outside Director
Yoko Ohara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AOKI HOLDINGS INC.-0.58%439
INDITEX16.14%95 548
KERING20.59%74 961
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.52%64 240
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.36%39 427
HENNES & MAURITZ AB19.33%20 552