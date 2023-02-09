AOKI : Supplementary Materials (for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023)

Nine Months of FY3/23 Results

Sales and earnings increased as the socioeconomic activities returned to normal, performance recovers to pre-pandemic level, operating profit for the first time in three years, profit attributable to owners of parent for the first time in four years

*Reference Nine months of FY3/19 Before the pandemic Nine months of FY3/22 Nine months of FY3/23 Sales (Billions of yen) Sales (Billions of yen) Sales (Billions of yen) 134.4 119.0 102.7