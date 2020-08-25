What happens if Japan's Abe is incapacitated, or resigns?

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's recent visits to hospital have raised concern whether he
will be able to stay on as leader of the world's third-biggest
economy until the Sept. 2021 end of his term as ruling party
chief, and hence, premier.
Abe plans to hold a news conference on his health as soon as
this week, domestic media said on Tuesday. He has been expected
to reshuffle his cabinet and top ruling party posts next month.
An extra session of parliament is likely from October or
later, media said, and an election for parliament's powerful
lower house must be held by late October 2021.
Here are the procedures to be followed if Abe is
incapacitated, or if he resigns.
ABE INCAPACITATED, ACTING PM STEPS IN
Article 9 of Japan's cabinet law says that if a prime
minister is prevented from discharging his functions, or the
post is vacant, a minister of state he has designated in advance
will temporarily perform the role.
In such a scenario, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who
doubles as finance minister, is first in line to step in for
Abe, followed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.
The move could be temporary, for example if Abe is
hospitalised but expected to resume his duties afterwards.
The law sets no limit on how long the acting prime minister
can stay. In April 2000, after prime minister Keizo Obuchi
suffered a stroke and fell into a coma, Mikio Aoki, who was then
the chief cabinet secretary, stepped in for a few days until a
new party leader and premier was chosen.
An acting prime minister cannot call a snap election but
can oversee budget compilation, conclude treaties and order
mobilisation of the military.
ABE RESIGNS, NEW LEADER ELECTED
If Abe announces an intention to resign, that would trigger
an election within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to replace
him as its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect
a new prime minister.
Abe and his cabinet would continue to run the government
until a new premier is elected, but could not adopt new
policies.
The winner of the party election would then hold the post
until the end of Abe's term in September 2021.
The new LDP president is virtually assured the premiership,
since the party has a majority in parliament's lower house.
Usually, the party must announce the election for its leader
a month in advance, and its MPs vote along with grassroots
members.
In case of a sudden resignation, however, an extraordinary
vote has to be called "at the soonest date possible" with
participants narrowed to MPs and representatives of the party's
local chapters.
In 2007, for example, the LDP held a leadership election
within 11 days of Abe's sudden resignation, which capped a
troubled year in office as he battled poor health.
