  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:42 2023-04-14 pm EDT
324.48 USD   -0.16%
04:31pAon Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04/12Aon Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Aon Appoints Sarah E. Smith to Board of Directors
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aon Announces 10% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/14/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.615 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.56 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2023.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312 381 3024

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-10-increase-to-quarterly-cash-dividend-301796526.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AON PLC
More recommendations
