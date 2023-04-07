Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AON   IE00BLP1HW54

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-04-06 pm EDT
322.05 USD   +0.15%
04:31pAon Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Aon to $321 From $320, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
04/03Canadian Defined Benefit Pension Plans Start The Year Strongly In Q1 : Aon Reports
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aon Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/07/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce first quarter 2023 results on Friday, April 28th, 2023 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, April 28th, 2023. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. 

Follow Aon on LinkedInTwitterFacebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 847 442 0622

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312 381 3024

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301791476.html

SOURCE Aon Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AON PLC
04:31pAon Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
04/05Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Aon to $321 From $320, Maintains Equal-Weight Ratin..
MT
04/03Canadian Defined Benefit Pension Pla : Aon Reports
AQ
03/31JPMorgan Adjusts Aon Price Target to $322 From $320, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/31Aon More Actively Considering M&A Opportunities
CI
03/23Factbox-Warren Buffett's investments in financial firms
RE
03/07Factbox-JetBlue-Spirit deal flies into Biden administration's tough scrutiny
RE
03/02M&G's Catalyst commits $300 million to innovative intellectual property-backed business..
AQ
03/01Aon Advantage Funds Launches New Investment Vehicle to Help Unlock Intellectual Propert..
PR
03/01Aon : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AON PLC
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer