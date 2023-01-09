Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Aon plc
  News
  Summary
Aon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/09/2023 | 04:31pm EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 in a news release to be issued at 5:00 am Central Time. Greg Case, CEO, will host a conference call at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. The conference call will be broadcast live through Aon's website at www.aon.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live webcast. The earnings release and supplemental slide presentation will be available on Aon's web site at www.aon.com.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Investor Contact
Investor Relations
investor.relations@aon.com
+1 312 381 3310

Media Contact
Nadine Youssef
mediainquiries@aon.com
+1 312 381 3024

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301716296.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2023
